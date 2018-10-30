Getty Images

Larry Drew ‘very disappointed’ Cavaliers haven’t offered appealing contract to be interim coach

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
Rule No. 1 of firing a head coach: Have your next steps in place. Make it as orderly and smooth a transition as possible.

Cleveland messed up that first rule with its seemingly impulsive firing of Tyronn Lue. They thought the interim successor was Larry Drew, the former head coach in Atlanta and Milwaukee who was part of the Cavaliers’ staff. He would dutifully take on the interim coach tag and…

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman may have wanted to check with Drew first. A savvy veteran coach familiar with organizational politics (remember he is the guy the Bucks’ new owners shoved aside for Jason Kidd), Drew wanted a hefty pay raise and the security of another year before taking over what unquestionably will be a team losing a lot of games. Drew wants to be compensated for what would happen to his coaching record.

The Cavaliers balked at that, and here we are. Drew will not accept the “interim” tag even though the Cavs called him that in a press release. And Drew sounds frustrated.

If Cleveland is going to be a rebuilding team — and they are a long way from doing that well right now, they have just four players younger than 25 on the roster, and of those only Cedi Osman and Colin Sexton are likely with the team long-term — then they need to go find their developmental coach. Their guy to set a culture. Their Brett Brown or Quin Snyder or Kenny Atkinson. Except, that can be hard to find mid-season because that guy is probably on an NBA staff and is not jumping ship until next summer.

It’s a mess. Gilbert already owes Lue $15 million over three years not to coach, he doesn’t want to add more dead salary on top of that with an interim asking for more than one season. But that’s the cost of not thinking everything through before firing the head coach. It’s why it’s Rule No. 1.

Report: Suns will not pick up fourth-year option on Dragan Bender

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
If you want to know what ultimately did in Ryan McDonough as the Suns’ general manager, go back to the draft of 2016.

At No. 8, the Sacramento Kings took Marquise Chriss for the Suns in a trade that sent the rights to  Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Kings — Bogdanovic made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team last season with 11.8 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from three. (Georgios Papagiannis also went to Sacramento in that deal.) Chris never panned out and was sent to Houston along with Brandon Knight for the aging Ryan Anderson last summer. The Rockets are not expected to pick up next year’s rookie contract option on Chriss. The Kings struck out there.

At No. 4, McDonough and the Suns to Dragan Bender.

Tuesday it was announced the team will not pick up the option on his fourth season, still on his rookie contract. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Suns will decline Bender’s option, freeing themselves of the $5.8 million salary that he would have been guaranteed in 2019-20, league sources said….

“Of course, I wished they picked up my option but I’m not going to let this stop me from reaching my goals,” Bender told ESPN in a text message.

The Suns’ new management is trying to move on from the mistakes of the past. As they should.

Last season the Suns tried to make it work with Bender, playing him in all 82 games and 25 minutes a night, but he was passive on offense and scored 6.5 points per game, with a PER of 7.1 (the kind of number that suggests a G-League player).

Bender (and Chriss) will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The rest of this season he has to impress some team enough to take a flier on him (that may require some Summer League run, where Bender has not impressed in the past

Steve Kerr said he didn’t even know about Klay Thompson chasing 3-point record at first

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
Klay Thompson was flat-out on fire. After a 5-of-36 slump from three through the Warriors first seven games, Thompson erupted against the Bulls on Monday night. He set an NBA record dropping 14 threes on the Bulls, 10 in the first half when the Warriors scored a ridiculous 92 points as a team.

Kerr said he didn’t know about the record until Thompson was within a couple of it. And then the entire thing was awkward. First, from ESPN:

“I didn’t even realize what was happening, record-wise, until they called a timeout,” Kerr said. “He had made a couple in the second half, and I heard Klay say, ‘Two more! Two more!’ And that’s when I realized — and I didn’t even know who had the record, and so I asked Steph, I go, ‘Do you have the record?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ At that point, the guys were just feeding him every time. I think that’s how much they care about Klay and felt for him because he’s had a rough start to the season, and obviously, he got it going tonight, to say the least.”

Kerr was then faced with the question of how long to play his starters, and how to not overly run up the score while still encouraging his players to go all out. Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It wasn’t a fair fight,” Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “The Bulls are in a rebuilding mode, but so many of their key guys are out. … I was proud of our guys for not letting down.

“I think the most disrespectful thing you can do is not play hard. Our guys played hard, and I was very proud of that effort. But yeah, we were playing so well and playing so fast and scoring … at the end of the half, you’re kind of in a weird frame of mind as a coach….

“When Klay was searching for the record, it was uncomfortable for us as a staff,” Kerr told the media. “But at the same time, we’re not gonna tell him don’t go for an NBA record. So I’m glad he got it. He earned it.”

I get what Kerr is saying, but isn’t U-6 soccer where everybody gets orange slices and a participation trophy, this is the highest level of the sport — if you don’t want to get lit up by Thompson, stop him. Easier said than done, for sure, but still there is no reason to just let up.

This will not be the last time Kerr faces this situation this season. Thompson’s 14 threes broke Stephen Curry‘s record of 13, you seriously think Curry isn’t plotting to take that record back?

Report: Pistons declining Henry Ellenson’s fourth-year option

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
First-round picks signed within three years of being drafted all get the same contract structure. The salaries vary based on year drafted and pick number, but the deals are all for four years with two guaranteed years followed by two team options. The options must be decided by Oct. 31 nearly a full year before the relevant season.

Most players have both their options exercised. Rookie-scale contracts are relatively cheap, and the players are usually either already worth that salary or young enough for teams to believe they could get there.

That’s why we don’t write about most option exercises. The 76ers want to pay Ben Simmons $8,113,930 next season? Duh.

But it’s noteworthy when someone has a rookie-scale option declined – like Pistons forward Henry Ellenson, who was up for $2,856,804 next season.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Ellenson was drafted by the previous regime, and even Stan Van Gundy – who ran Detroit’s front office then – said he didn’t scout Ellenson heavily because the big man wasn’t expected to drop to No. 18. But Van Gundy saw Ellenson as too talented to pass up.

Despite his skills for his size – ball-handling, passing, shooting – Ellenson has only rarely cracked the Pistons’ rotation in three years. He’s a woeful rim protector, and he’s too slow to defend on the perimeter. The game appears to be coming too fast for him to use his ball skills positively.

Ellenson is just 21, so there’s time for him to figure things out. But the Pistons are close enough to a luxury tax they certainly won’t pay next season, this move makes sense.

The rookie-scale-option deadline looms tomorrow, and though no other players have been reported to have their options declined, a few teams have announced the exercise of other options while conspicuously omitting certain players:

Maybe those teams just want to use the extra time to evaluate those players, or maybe those players are getting their options declined. We’ll know the final tally soon enough.

PBT Podcast: What’s next for Ty Lue, Cavaliers, other coaches on hot seat early

By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
Only six games into the NBA season, Tyronn Lue is unemployed, fired as the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That was a quick trigger — and not the worst thing that could have happened to Lue — but it brings up some questions:

What direction does Cleveland go now?

Will Lue get another shot as a head coach somewhere?

What other coaches are on the hot seat early this NBA season (think Washington and Oklahoma City)?

Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports delve into all of that, plus take on your questions covering Ricky Rubio‘s slow start (again) and other early surprises around the NBA early this season.

We want your questions for the podcast, and your comments, email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com. As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.