Lakers star LeBron James: ‘You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out’

By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 10:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James left the court immediately as the buzzer sounded last night on the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves, which dropped Los Angeles to 2-5.

In his postgame press conference, LeBron was asked: What does it look like when your patience runs out?

LeBron:

You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out. I’m serious.

LeBron has insisted he’ll be patient with these Lakers, that he doesn’t feel urgency to win before his prime ends. He signed a four-year contract, and that buys the Lakers time to lure a co-star. In the meantime, LeBron says he’s fine with this team, which we can all see is flawed.

But this level of losing must be a shock to the system of someone accustomed to annual trips to the NBA Finals, especially someone as competitive as LeBron. It’s one thing to know patience is the right course. It’s another to live daily through losing.

We saw what it looked like when LeBron’s patience ran out with the Cavaliers. Nothing in Los Angeles has approached that.

Yet?

Spurs to retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 in March

AP Photo/Eric Gay
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Spurs gave Manu Ginobili a great retirement gift – his 2018-19 salary.

Soon, they’ll honor him in another way.

Spurs release:

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will retire Manu Ginobili’s No. 20 jersey on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. CDT. A special postgame ceremony honoring Ginobili will take place

I’m a little surprised this isn’t happening Jan. 14, when the Spurs host Tony Parker and the Hornets. But perhaps Ginobili has scheduling issues. It’s only truly important he is there.

Ginobili is one of the greatest Spurs of all-time. With Tim Duncan and Parker, Ginobili was instrumental in bringing San Antonio four championships. He was extremely productive, and his flair made him a fan favorite. This honor is very well-deserved.

ICYMI: Warriors respond to Josh Duhamel’s criticism by grooving to remix of Fergie’s All-Star national anthem

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
1 Comment

Fergie’s ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel: Draymond Green was a “prick” for snickering during the All-Star national anthem, and a “real man” would have apologized.

Warriors:

This is the least stressed team of all-time.

Report: Cleveland to host NBA All-Star Game

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 30, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
1 Comment

Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski said Cleveland had been promised an NBA All-Star game if it upgraded its arena, but the league also told the Cavs that Cleveland wouldn’t host in 2020 or 2021 unless renovations began by Sept. 15, 2017. Construction didn’t begin until February, and the NBA awarded the 2020 (Chicago) and 2021 (Indianapolis) events to other cities.

But Cleveland won’t be left out in the cold.

Kevin Kleps of Crain’s Cleveland Business

Multiple sources have told Crain’s that the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers soon will announce that Quicken Loans Arena will host an NBA All-Star Game.

The earliest the NBA All-Star festivities could be held at The Q is 2022.

The NBA is providing a carrot with a message attached to all cities: Publicly fund arenas, and you might get rewarded with an All-Star game. It’s a bad deal for taxpayers, but great for the league.

That said, if Cleveland gets the game in 2022, that’d be three straight years of All-Star games in cold-weather Midwest cities. Not the most fun time in the middle of the winter.

Kevin Durant says he is not letting free agency speculation bother him this time

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 30, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant has done this before.

He’s been the guy at the center of the free agency speculation storm. A lot of players are unprepared for the ferocity of that story — they think the NBA is about the games, that the fans care more about those outcomes than free agency. That’s simply not true. Television viewership, website traffic, all of it spikes with free agency, trades, and the rumors of trades. Fans care more about rosters and being fantasy GMs than who runs the best dribble handoff action or who is playing good defense. It’s the reality of today’s NBA coverage.

Kevin Durant is ready for it this time. Already speculation about what he will do as a free agent next summer is spiking — especially after a weekend spent in New York with the Warriors. Because KD has been linked to the Knicks. Even though he’s never said anything about that.

Durant is dealing with the free agency circus much better this time, he told Michael Lee of The Athletic.

“You seen the coverage around LeBron’s free agency and I knew that that type of attention would come and playing in a small market where nobody [outside of Oklahoma City] really came to see us, unless it was a huge game, it’s a lot to take in,” Durant said. “I feel like I learned from that situation. Back then, I didn’t let it bleed onto the basketball court. I just didn’t know what was coming.

“Now I have a good idea of what’s coming from fans, from media, just people who love free agency. That’s the thing now, that’s a part of the game. People love just that side…

“But knowing I can do pretty much anything on the basketball court, is making the game more fun. Making me more relaxed as a person, too. I feel like my game is to a point where I can play on any court, I can play with any player. I feel like I can do anything on the basketball court. I’m just super secure with that because I’m a hooper before all of this. I’m really just secure with my game. More secure than I’ve ever been. It’s making my life better to be honest. I just love playing ball more than ever right now.”

Durant is having fun this time around, letting more of his personality out, worrying less about what people say and think (although that certainly still comes into play at times). The Warriors are an organization that tries to remember this is a game and to have fun with it, savor it, take your job seriously but remember it’s not life or death. Durant seems to have fully bought into that.

Which makes him a better player — makes the Warriors better. And he’ll worry about what’s next after the Warriors season ends. Likely in June again.