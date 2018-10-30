Getty Images

Kevin Durant says he is not letting free agency speculation bother him this time

Kevin Durant has done this before.

He’s been the guy at the center of the free agency speculation storm. A lot of players are unprepared for the ferocity of that story — they think the NBA is about the games, that the fans care more about those outcomes than free agency. That’s simply not true. Television viewership, website traffic, all of it spikes with free agency, trades, and the rumors of trades. Fans care more about rosters and being fantasy GMs than who runs the best dribble handoff action or who is playing good defense. It’s the reality of today’s NBA coverage.

Kevin Durant is ready for it this time. Already speculation about what he will do as a free agent next summer is spiking — especially after a weekend spent in New York with the Warriors. Because KD has been linked to the Knicks. Even though he’s never said anything about that.

Durant is dealing with the free agency circus much better this time, he told Michael Lee of The Athletic.

“You seen the coverage around LeBron’s free agency and I knew that that type of attention would come and playing in a small market where nobody [outside of Oklahoma City] really came to see us, unless it was a huge game, it’s a lot to take in,” Durant said. “I feel like I learned from that situation. Back then, I didn’t let it bleed onto the basketball court. I just didn’t know what was coming.

“Now I have a good idea of what’s coming from fans, from media, just people who love free agency. That’s the thing now, that’s a part of the game. People love just that side…

“But knowing I can do pretty much anything on the basketball court, is making the game more fun. Making me more relaxed as a person, too. I feel like my game is to a point where I can play on any court, I can play with any player. I feel like I can do anything on the basketball court. I’m just super secure with that because I’m a hooper before all of this. I’m really just secure with my game. More secure than I’ve ever been. It’s making my life better to be honest. I just love playing ball more than ever right now.”

Durant is having fun this time around, letting more of his personality out, worrying less about what people say and think (although that certainly still comes into play at times). The Warriors are an organization that tries to remember this is a game and to have fun with it, savor it, take your job seriously but remember it’s not life or death. Durant seems to have fully bought into that.

Which makes him a better player — makes the Warriors better. And he’ll worry about what’s next after the Warriors season ends. Likely in June again.

Lakers star LeBron James: ‘You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out’

LeBron James left the court immediately as the buzzer sounded last night on the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves, which dropped Los Angeles to 2-5.

In his postgame press conference, LeBron was asked: What does it look like when your patience runs out?

LeBron:

You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out. I’m serious.

LeBron has insisted he’ll be patient with these Lakers, that he doesn’t feel urgency to win before his prime ends. He signed a four-year contract, and that buys the Lakers time to lure a co-star. In the meantime, LeBron says he’s fine with this team, which we can all see is flawed.

But this level of losing must be a shock to the system of someone accustomed to annual trips to the NBA Finals, especially someone as competitive as LeBron. It’s one thing to know patience is the right course. It’s another to live daily through losing.

We saw what it looked like when LeBron’s patience ran out with the Cavaliers. Nothing in Los Angeles has approached that.

Yet?

Three Things to Know: Klay Thompson broke out of his slump, destroyed Bulls

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) What Klay Thompson did to Chicago is not fair — but so much fun to watch. We knew this was coming. We knew that the 5-of-36 from three start to the season was not who Klay Thompson is. We knew that at some point he would erupt like Vesuvius and some poor team was going to end up like Pompeii.

Sorry Chicago.

Thompson set an NBA record with 14 three-pointers made. Thompson had 10 threes in the first half, and as a team the Warriors had 17 for the half — another NBA record. The Warriors scored 92 points in the first half, second in the NBA record books. Thompson had 22 points in the first quarter (the ninth time he had a 20-point quarter) and finished with 52 points, his third 50+ point game in his career. Oh, and the Warriors cruised to a 149-124 win.

That’s just not fair to Chicago (which is not a very good perimeter defensive team, not that it was going to matter much on Monday.

But oh, it was so much fun to watch. And Klay figured out is it was one of those nights early.

The Warriors are 6-1 to start the season and are more focused — and having more fun — during the long regular season than we have seen in a while.

2) The Sacramento Kings are 4-3… bet you didn’t see that coming. I’ll admit it, I haven’t been totally buying the hot start for the Kings because of who they beat: the Thunder (a team stumbling out of the gate, although the Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook‘s return), the flawed Grizzlies, and the flawed and imploding Wizards.

But Monday night they went into Miami, fell behind early to a solid Heat team, fought back in the second quarter, owned the third with 43 points, and hung on for the 123-113. Willie Cauley-Stein had 26 points and 13 boards, continuing to play like a man who wants to get PAID next summer.

Also, De’Aaron Fox is playing impressive basketball and had 23 against the Heat, and Buddy Hield added 20.

There’s a feeling among West teams that when Sacramento and Phoenix come up on the schedule you have to get the win — in a deep West with few gimmies, teams feel they have to beat the couple of weak teams. Except, the Kings have proven not to be that — they are playing good basketball. The Kings are playing at the second-fastest pace in the league so far. I’m not jumping on the “they can totally keep this up all season” bandwagon, but the Kings are not pushovers.

3) And then there was one: Bucks last undefeated team in NBA after knocking off Raptors. This game lacked much intrigue after it was announced both Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion) would be out for the night. So much for the fun early-season measuring stick.

Still, it was the last two undefeated teams in the NBA going head-to-head. Someone had to win.

That was the Bucks, 124-109, behind an impressive performance from Ersan Ilyasova with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Starting for the Greek Freak, Ilyasova was everywhere at the start, making plays on both ends and setting the tone. It was a reminder the Bucks can go with some shooting heavy and small-ball lineups that don’t feature their MVP-level player and still succeed.

The Bucks are 7-0. The last time they started that fast was 1971, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leading them.

Trail Blazers use second-half charge to get past Pacers 103-93

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers may not need to rely exclusively on their dynamic duo to throw scoring punches any longer.

Their new supporting cast trades jabs pretty well, too, and it could make a real difference to their long-term prospects.

With Damian Lillard struggling Monday and C.J. McCollum scoring just 17 points, the Blazers got 17 points from Zach Collins and the first career double-double from former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan to put away the Indiana Pacers 103-93.

“They’ve been great for us all season. They’ve been keeping us alive all season,” McCollum said, referring to Portland’s bench. “They’re the difference between us being an average team and a really good team.”

It’s a series Portland has dominated.

They’ve won three straight over Indiana and eight of the last nine, largely behind the play of Lillard who had scored at least 33 points in three of his six previous trips to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. And Lillard was coming off back-to-back 40-point games.

This time the All-Star guard missed his first five shots, didn’t score until the final seconds of the first half and wound up with a season-low 16 points on 5 of 13 shooting with one rebound and two assists. McCollum was 7 of 15 with six rebounds and one assist and they combined for three 3-pointers.

In previous seasons, those numbers might have doomed Portland’s chances.

But Swanigan softened up the Pacers with his early flurry and Collins delivered the knockout punch by repeatedly scoring in the fourth quarter to help Portland pull away.

“The second unit came in and played really well,” said Collins, who matched his career high scoring total. “We ran the lead up and didn’t let it go down. In the second half, we did our job.”

The result: Indiana lost its first home game of the season with a lackluster performance.

Victor Oladipo had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Darren Collison added a season-high 17. Thaddeus Young added 16 points and Myles Turner had 10 points and nine rebounds on a night coach Nate McMillan hoped to see a stronger performance on defense and on the glass.

He wasn’t satisfied with much.

“We’re still working on establishing ourselves as a team, what works for us as a team – defending hard, rebounding the ball,” McMillan said.

The Pacers appeared to be cruising early in the second half when they took a 57-49 lead.

But the Trail Blazers charged back quickly by scoring five straight points, retook the lead during a 10-2 run and extended their 71-69 advantage by starting the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run.

Indiana didn’t get closer than five the rest of the way as Swanigan had 11 points and 10 rebounds, both career bests.

 

Klay Thompson hits NBA record 14 three-pointers, drops 52 on Bulls in blowout win

Through the first seven games of the NBA season, Klay Thompson was 5-of-36 from three. He was just off.

And you knew the onslaught was coming. The only question was what team would be the unlucky one the night he got white hot.

Sorry Chicago Bulls.

Thompson set a new NBA record with 14 three-pointers — 10 in the first half — as the Warriors put up a ridiculous 92 points in the first half (second most in NBA history) on their way to a blowout 149-124 win.

Thompson finished with 52 points, his third 50+ point game in his career. So, I guess the new, larger headband wasn’t the problem.

The Warriors hit 17 threes as a team in the first half, setting an NBA record for most threes in a half.

The Warriors are motivated to start the season, and when unleashed on bad perimeter defensive teams (read: Chicago) it’s a fireworks show.

 