Joakim Noah ‘staying ready and focused’ if NBA team calls

Oct 30, 2018
Joakim Noah still believes he can help an NBA team.

NBA teams don’t have that same belief — since he was waived by the New York Knicks before the season started the former Defensive Player of the Year has not gotten his shot. Noah was at the Bulls/Warriors game Monday night — he got to see the Klay Thompson avalanche of threes — and told Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times he’s trying to stay ready.

“I’m staying ready and focused,” said Noah, who’s working out “a couple of times” a day. “[Just] waiting if something good comes along.”

I’m not sure if that call is coming.

Noah has struggled to stay healthy and played in just 53 games over two seasons with the Knicks. The bigger issue is when he has gotten on the court he has looked like a shell of the former self, slow of foot and slow to recognize coverages. Maybe midseason a team takes a flier on Noah, but teams taking a flier on a big usually prefer a younger player they might develop into a long-term player for them.

Noah had an amazing NBA career. It’s just over.

Lonzo Ball says he needs to “get engaged, more energy” on court

Oct 30, 2018
Lonzo Ball has not yet found a rhythm playing with LeBron James — in the 145 minutes those two have been on the court this season (small sample size alert) the Lakers are getting outscored by 5.3 points per 100 possessions. Ball should provide defense, shooting, and a secondary ball handler who will push the pace with LeBron, but just like so many players before him Ball is finding the sacrifices and challenges of playing with LeBron a big adjustment some nights.

Like against the Timberwolves Monday, when he finished with just four points, one assist, and one rebound. When his offensive game wasn’t going early, Ball did not work hard on cuts off the ball, didn’t bring energy at either end, and just kind of floated through the game.

Tuesday Ball admitted he needs to do better, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

“I just got to rebound the ball, get engaged, more energy, just do what I can to get myself going,” Ball said Tuesday.

“Just not doing my job,” Ball said.

Ball did miss most of training camp recovering from left meniscus surgery, and while he won’t admit it that is part of what is happening.

But part of it is adjusting to playing with LeBron is hard, especially for a guy who likes to be a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Just ask Kyrie Irving or Dwyane Wade or Kevin Love or Chris Bosh or a host of other guys who have been in these shoes. Players have to learn how to sacrifice and adjust, and that is far more mental than physical. Lonzo played off the ball a lot and very effectively at UCLA, he has the skill set and the game, but it’s different.

 

Brandon Ingram is having the same issue (although he had 24 points Monday). Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart, who play more as finishers, have adjusted more quickly. It’s all going to be a sink-or-swim process with the Lakers and it’s far too early to make any calls (except for Hart, he’s a keeper). Ball is just struggling more publicly with it all right now.

Larry Drew ‘very disappointed’ Cavaliers haven’t offered appealing contract to be interim coach

Oct 30, 2018
3 Comments

Rule No. 1 of firing a head coach: Have your next steps in place. Make it as orderly and smooth a transition as possible.

Cleveland messed up that first rule with its seemingly impulsive firing of Tyronn Lue. They thought the interim successor was Larry Drew, the former head coach in Atlanta and Milwaukee who was part of the Cavaliers’ staff. He would dutifully take on the interim coach tag and…

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman may have wanted to check with Drew first. A savvy veteran coach familiar with organizational politics (remember he is the guy the Bucks’ new owners shoved aside for Jason Kidd), Drew wanted a hefty pay raise and the security of another year before taking over what unquestionably will be a team losing a lot of games. Drew wants to be compensated for what would happen to his coaching record.

The Cavaliers balked at that, and here we are. Drew will not accept the “interim” tag even though the Cavs called him that in a press release. And Drew sounds frustrated.

If Cleveland is going to be a rebuilding team — and they are a long way from doing that well right now, they have just four players younger than 25 on the roster, and of those only Cedi Osman and Colin Sexton are likely with the team long-term — then they need to go find their developmental coach. Their guy to set a culture. Their Brett Brown or Quin Snyder or Kenny Atkinson. Except, that can be hard to find mid-season because that guy is probably on an NBA staff and is not jumping ship until next summer.

It’s a mess. Gilbert already owes Lue $15 million over three years not to coach, he doesn’t want to add more dead salary on top of that with an interim asking for more than one season. But that’s the cost of not thinking everything through before firing the head coach. It’s why it’s Rule No. 1.

Report: Suns will not pick up fourth-year option on Dragan Bender

Oct 30, 2018
If you want to know what ultimately did in Ryan McDonough as the Suns’ general manager, go back to the draft of 2016.

At No. 8, the Sacramento Kings took Marquise Chriss for the Suns in a trade that sent the rights to  Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Kings — Bogdanovic made the NBA All-Rookie Second Team last season with 11.8 points per game while shooting 39.2 percent from three. (Georgios Papagiannis also went to Sacramento in that deal.) Chris never panned out and was sent to Houston along with Brandon Knight for the aging Ryan Anderson last summer. The Rockets are not expected to pick up next year’s rookie contract option on Chriss. The Kings struck out there.

At No. 4, McDonough and the Suns to Dragan Bender.

Tuesday it was announced the team will not pick up the option on his fourth season, still on his rookie contract. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Suns will decline Bender’s option, freeing themselves of the $5.8 million salary that he would have been guaranteed in 2019-20, league sources said….

“Of course, I wished they picked up my option but I’m not going to let this stop me from reaching my goals,” Bender told ESPN in a text message.

The Suns’ new management is trying to move on from the mistakes of the past. As they should.

Last season the Suns tried to make it work with Bender, playing him in all 82 games and 25 minutes a night, but he was passive on offense and scored 6.5 points per game, with a PER of 7.1 (the kind of number that suggests a G-League player).

Bender (and Chriss) will be an unrestricted free agent next summer. The rest of this season he has to impress some team enough to take a flier on him (that may require some Summer League run, where Bender has not impressed in the past

Steve Kerr said he didn’t even know about Klay Thompson chasing 3-point record at first

Oct 30, 2018
Klay Thompson was flat-out on fire. After a 5-of-36 slump from three through the Warriors first seven games, Thompson erupted against the Bulls on Monday night. He set an NBA record dropping 14 threes on the Bulls, 10 in the first half when the Warriors scored a ridiculous 92 points as a team.

Kerr said he didn’t know about the record until Thompson was within a couple of it. And then the entire thing was awkward. First, from ESPN:

“I didn’t even realize what was happening, record-wise, until they called a timeout,” Kerr said. “He had made a couple in the second half, and I heard Klay say, ‘Two more! Two more!’ And that’s when I realized — and I didn’t even know who had the record, and so I asked Steph, I go, ‘Do you have the record?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ At that point, the guys were just feeding him every time. I think that’s how much they care about Klay and felt for him because he’s had a rough start to the season, and obviously, he got it going tonight, to say the least.”

Kerr was then faced with the question of how long to play his starters, and how to not overly run up the score while still encouraging his players to go all out. Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“It wasn’t a fair fight,” Steve Kerr told reporters after the game. “The Bulls are in a rebuilding mode, but so many of their key guys are out. … I was proud of our guys for not letting down.

“I think the most disrespectful thing you can do is not play hard. Our guys played hard, and I was very proud of that effort. But yeah, we were playing so well and playing so fast and scoring … at the end of the half, you’re kind of in a weird frame of mind as a coach….

“When Klay was searching for the record, it was uncomfortable for us as a staff,” Kerr told the media. “But at the same time, we’re not gonna tell him don’t go for an NBA record. So I’m glad he got it. He earned it.”

I get what Kerr is saying, but isn’t U-6 soccer where everybody gets orange slices and a participation trophy, this is the highest level of the sport — if you don’t want to get lit up by Thompson, stop him. Easier said than done, for sure, but still there is no reason to just let up.

This will not be the last time Kerr faces this situation this season. Thompson’s 14 threes broke Stephen Curry‘s record of 13, you seriously think Curry isn’t plotting to take that record back?