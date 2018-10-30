ICYMI: Warriors respond to Josh Duhamel’s criticism by grooving to remix of Fergie’s All-Star national anthem

Fergie’s ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel: Draymond Green was a “prick” for snickering during the All-Star national anthem, and a “real man” would have apologized.
Warriors:
This is the least stressed team of all-time.
Fergie’s ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel: Draymond Green was a “prick” for snickering during the All-Star national anthem, and a “real man” would have apologized.
Warriors:
This is the least stressed team of all-time.
Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski said Cleveland had been promised an NBA All-Star game if it upgraded its arena, but the league also told the Cavs that Cleveland wouldn’t host in 2020 or 2021 unless renovations began by Sept. 15, 2017. Construction didn’t begin until February, and the NBA awarded the 2020 (Chicago) and 2021 (Indianapolis) events to other cities.
But Cleveland won’t be left out in the cold.
Kevin Kleps of Crain’s Cleveland Business
Multiple sources have told Crain’s that the NBA and the Cleveland Cavaliers soon will announce that Quicken Loans Arena will host an NBA All-Star Game.
The earliest the NBA All-Star festivities could be held at The Q is 2022.
The NBA is providing a carrot with a message attached to all cities: Publicly fund arenas, and you might get rewarded with an All-Star game. It’s a bad deal for taxpayers, but great for the league.
That said, if Cleveland gets the game in 2022, that’d be three straight years of All-Star games in cold-weather Midwest cities. Not the most fun time in the middle of the winter.
LeBron James left the court immediately as the buzzer sounded last night on the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves, which dropped Los Angeles to 2-5.
In his postgame press conference, LeBron was asked: What does it look like when your patience runs out?
LeBron:
You probably don’t want to be around when my patience runs out. I’m serious.
LeBron has insisted he’ll be patient with these Lakers, that he doesn’t feel urgency to win before his prime ends. He signed a four-year contract, and that buys the Lakers time to lure a co-star. In the meantime, LeBron says he’s fine with this team, which we can all see is flawed.
But this level of losing must be a shock to the system of someone accustomed to annual trips to the NBA Finals, especially someone as competitive as LeBron. It’s one thing to know patience is the right course. It’s another to live daily through losing.
We saw what it looked like when LeBron’s patience ran out with the Cavaliers. Nothing in Los Angeles has approached that.
Yet?
Kevin Durant has done this before.
He’s been the guy at the center of the free agency speculation storm. A lot of players are unprepared for the ferocity of that story — they think the NBA is about the games, that the fans care more about those outcomes than free agency. That’s simply not true. Television viewership, website traffic, all of it spikes with free agency, trades, and the rumors of trades. Fans care more about rosters and being fantasy GMs than who runs the best dribble handoff action or who is playing good defense. It’s the reality of today’s NBA coverage.
Kevin Durant is ready for it this time. Already speculation about what he will do as a free agent next summer is spiking — especially after a weekend spent in New York with the Warriors. Because KD has been linked to the Knicks. Even though he’s never said anything about that.
Durant is dealing with the free agency circus much better this time, he told Michael Lee of The Athletic.
“You seen the coverage around LeBron’s free agency and I knew that that type of attention would come and playing in a small market where nobody [outside of Oklahoma City] really came to see us, unless it was a huge game, it’s a lot to take in,” Durant said. “I feel like I learned from that situation. Back then, I didn’t let it bleed onto the basketball court. I just didn’t know what was coming.
“Now I have a good idea of what’s coming from fans, from media, just people who love free agency. That’s the thing now, that’s a part of the game. People love just that side…
“But knowing I can do pretty much anything on the basketball court, is making the game more fun. Making me more relaxed as a person, too. I feel like my game is to a point where I can play on any court, I can play with any player. I feel like I can do anything on the basketball court. I’m just super secure with that because I’m a hooper before all of this. I’m really just secure with my game. More secure than I’ve ever been. It’s making my life better to be honest. I just love playing ball more than ever right now.”
Durant is having fun this time around, letting more of his personality out, worrying less about what people say and think (although that certainly still comes into play at times). The Warriors are an organization that tries to remember this is a game and to have fun with it, savor it, take your job seriously but remember it’s not life or death. Durant seems to have fully bought into that.
Which makes him a better player — makes the Warriors better. And he’ll worry about what’s next after the Warriors season ends. Likely in June again.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) What Klay Thompson did to Chicago is not fair — but so much fun to watch. We knew this was coming. We knew that the 5-of-36 from three start to the season was not who Klay Thompson is. We knew that at some point he would erupt like Vesuvius and some poor team was going to end up like Pompeii.
Sorry Chicago.
Thompson set an NBA record with 14 three-pointers made. Thompson had 10 threes in the first half, and as a team the Warriors had 17 for the half — another NBA record. The Warriors scored 92 points in the first half, second in the NBA record books. Thompson had 22 points in the first quarter (the ninth time he had a 20-point quarter) and finished with 52 points, his third 50+ point game in his career. Oh, and the Warriors cruised to a 149-124 win.
That’s just not fair to Chicago (which is not a very good perimeter defensive team, not that it was going to matter much on Monday.
But oh, it was so much fun to watch. And Klay figured out is it was one of those nights early.
The Warriors are 6-1 to start the season and are more focused — and having more fun — during the long regular season than we have seen in a while.
2) The Sacramento Kings are 4-3… bet you didn’t see that coming. I’ll admit it, I haven’t been totally buying the hot start for the Kings because of who they beat: the Thunder (a team stumbling out of the gate, although the Kings spoiled Russell Westbrook‘s return), the flawed Grizzlies, and the flawed and imploding Wizards.
But Monday night they went into Miami, fell behind early to a solid Heat team, fought back in the second quarter, owned the third with 43 points, and hung on for the 123-113. Willie Cauley-Stein had 26 points and 13 boards, continuing to play like a man who wants to get PAID next summer.
Also, De’Aaron Fox is playing impressive basketball and had 23 against the Heat, and Buddy Hield added 20.
There’s a feeling among West teams that when Sacramento and Phoenix come up on the schedule you have to get the win — in a deep West with few gimmies, teams feel they have to beat the couple of weak teams. Except, the Kings have proven not to be that — they are playing good basketball. The Kings are playing at the second-fastest pace in the league so far. I’m not jumping on the “they can totally keep this up all season” bandwagon, but the Kings are not pushovers.
3) And then there was one: Bucks last undefeated team in NBA after knocking off Raptors. This game lacked much intrigue after it was announced both Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (concussion) would be out for the night. So much for the fun early-season measuring stick.
Still, it was the last two undefeated teams in the NBA going head-to-head. Someone had to win.
That was the Bucks, 124-109, behind an impressive performance from Ersan Ilyasova with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Starting for the Greek Freak, Ilyasova was everywhere at the start, making plays on both ends and setting the tone. It was a reminder the Bucks can go with some shooting heavy and small-ball lineups that don’t feature their MVP-level player and still succeed.
The Bucks are 7-0. The last time they started that fast was 1971, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leading them.