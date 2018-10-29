Tyronn Lue had one of the best-ever win-lose records for fired coach

Tyronn Lue said, when informed by the Cavaliers they were firing David Blatt in 2016, Lue responded: “This is f—– up.”

So, at least Lue is no stranger to the absurdity of a coach getting fired with an impressive record.

Blatt is one of the few fired coaches with a better win percentage than Lue, who succeeded Blatt in Cleveland then got fired yesterday. In his prior three seasons, Lue coached the Cavs to a championship, helped them return to the NBA Finals then – after Kyrie Irving got traded for pieces that whittled down to nearly nothing – guided them back to the Finals again.

Lue won 61% of his games with the Cavaliers (128-83), making him one of just 33 coaches to get fired despite winning at least 60% of his games during his tenure.

Determining who was fired can be tricky, but I included cases where it seems the coach was forced out, even if his contract expired. Consider Phil Jackson with the Bulls in 1998 the minimum bar, give or take, for a coach to be considered fired. Though he seemed ready to leave Chicago, Jackson definitely wasn’t welcome back.

Here’s every coach to win at least 60% of his games on a job and get fired (seasons coached, including partials, listed by the year they ended):

image

That list is littered with coaches who piled up good regular seasons then flamed out in the playoffs. After a while (or sometimes very quickly), that usually wears thin.

But that didn’t apply to Lue, who reached the Finals in all three of his prior seasons and finished with a playoff record of 41-20 (67%). Only Jackson (with both the Bulls and his first Lakers stint), Blatt and Paul Westhead got fired from jobs despite their teams performing so well in the postseason.

Here’s every coach to win at least 60% of his playoff games on a job and get fired (seasons coached, including partials, listed by the year they ended):

image

Most coach’s with Lue’s résumé buy themselves time to work through down seasons. The Cavs fired him after losing just six regular-season games this year.

Maybe that was the right move. The team was clearly misaligned. Cleveland’s 0-6 record only begins to describe the problems.

But most general managers would’ve given a coach like Lue more benefit of the doubt after all that he accomplished. It’s unlikely the Cavaliers were suddenly going to start winning. Let more of these losses accumulate on his record, and articles like this probably don’t get written.

The big difference is Lue – and Blatt and Mike Brown, who made the regular-season chart above and barely missed the playoff chart by winning 59% of his playoff games – coached LeBron James. Fairly or not, LeBron is a black hole who consumes nearly all credit or blame for his team’s performance. So, while Lue, Blatt and Brown built elite coaching records, that was largely seen as a product of LeBron.

Coaching win percentage is only a moderately accurate way to measure coaching ability. I doubt Lue suddenly became a far worse coach when LeBron left for the Lakers. But if LeBron remained in Cleveland and the Cavs were winning accordingly, Lue probably wouldn’t have gotten fired.

Perhaps, that’s just because Lue was the right coach for a LeBron-led team and the wrong coach for this group. Fit matters with coaching.

But I suspect it’s mostly about record, and 0-6 was too much for management to bear. As imperfect a measure as coaching win percentage is, it’s one that usually determines job status.

Except in a rare case like this, when it doesn’t.

Departing Warriors owe $40 million for Oracle Arena renovations

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2018
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An arbitrator says the Golden State Warriors must pay roughly $40 million for renovations at the Oakland arena they are leaving.

The government agency that manages the Oracle Arena announced the arbitrator’s decision Monday.

The departing team said it had no obligation to continue making annual payments of about $7.5 million to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority for the arena’s renovation in 1996.

The authority uses the team’s annual payment to help pay down a $150 million, 30-year renovation bond it took out in 1996. The last payment is due in 2027. The Warriors will play home games in San Francisco next season and said the debt obligation ended when it terminated its Oakland lease.

Arbitrator Rebecca Westerfield said the team agreed to pay for the renovations in 1996.

“This was an after-the-fact attempt by the Warriors to rewrite the parties’ deal, and it would have left the people of Oakland and Alameda County holding the bag,” said Daniel Purcell, a partner at Keker, Van Nest & Peters, which represented the Oakland Coliseum. “We are grateful that the arbitrator saw it our way.”

Noah Vonleh with poster dunk? It happened.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2018
Noah Vonleh has been surprisingly efficient in a limited role to start the season for the Knicks, a 62.8 true shooting percentage and 7.5 points a night in 18 minutes a contest.

But I didn’t know he had this in him — and neither did Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen.

We’re not going to see a lot of this from Vonleh, but nice finish.

Why did Cavaliers fire Tyronn Lue? 'Disconnect' between playing youth, veterans

By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2018
The Cavaliers spent the offseason being pulled in two different directions — and they had the hubris to believe they could pull both off. On the one hand was the desire to develop young stars that would be the next generation and iteration of the Cavaliers. However, Cleveland thought they could keep on winning while doing that, hence giving Kevin Love $120 million and keeping Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith, and others on the roster.

Needless to say, that didn’t work out, the Cavaliers are 0-6. Coach Tyronn Lue became the fall guy for this, he was fired Sunday morning.

The ultimate disagreement was was about playing the youth — Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman and others who have potential but are not going to win a lot right now — vs. more run for the veterans on the roster. Lue, always the players’ coach, leaned veterans. That became the “disconnect” between the two sides according to multiple reports.

“We wanted to overachieve?” Really? “We set our sights so ridiculously high the ghost of Red Auerbach couldn’t have coached this team to success, so we fired the coach” seems more accurate.

The distrust of management in Cleveland — more owner Dan Gilbert than GM Koby Altman, Gilbert never keeps GMs and coaches around long — has led to a strange situation with the interim coach for the team. The Cavaliers want Larry Drew to take it, he has former head coaching experience in Atlanta and Milwaukee (he was the guy pushed out the door so Bucks’ ownership could bring in Jason Kidd).

But Drew is too experienced to just walk into a bad situation — and make no mistake, this is a bad situation — without a lot more money and some job security. And that where things are hung up. Drew says he is not the interim coach, just the voice of the coach for a while, which may be the strangest description ever.

Good times in Cleveland!

Luster off undefeated Raptors vs. Bucks, both Leonard, Antetokounmpo out

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2018
When the sun rose this morning, this looked like the game of the day.

The 6-0 Toronto Raptors lead by Kawhi Leonard traveling to Milwaukee to face the 6-0 Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo. These are the two hottest teams in the East to start the season, and two teams that see themselves as a legitimate threat to Boston at the top of the conference.

Then the news started coming out.

While Antetokounmpo passed his neurological exams during and after Saturday’s game, but symptoms showed up the next day. This is not uncommon with concussions, where symptoms are not always immediate.

The Raptors have rested Leonard on back-to-backs all season, a maintenance program for his quad, the issue that forced him to miss almost all of last season.

That sucks much of the fun out of this matchup of undefeated teams. While it’s still an interesting test of depth — the Bucks are +22 this season with Antetokounmpo on the bench, the Raptors are +1 without Leonard — it’s not the early season measuring stick game we had hoped for.