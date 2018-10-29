Associated Press

Russell Westbrook, Paul George lead Thunder past Suns for first win

Associated PressOct 29, 2018, 12:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Thunder didn’t care that Phoenix had just one win this season, was playing the second game of a back-to-back and was missing its leading scorer.

They just wanted to get a win.

Oklahoma City finally broke through for the first time in five tries this season. Paul George and Russell Westbrook each scored 23 points, and the Thunder beat the Suns 117-110 on Sunday.

“It feels special,” guard Dennis Schroder said. “I think we can build off of that win. We’re going to keep getting better. It was a good one tonight.”

Nerlens Noel had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Patrick Patterson added 17 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City’s victory left the Cleveland Cavaliers, who fired coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday, as the league’s only winless team.

Thunder center Steven Adams did not play after experiencing tightness in his left calf during pregame warmups, and Noel started in his place. Coach Billy Donovan was pleased with the way Noel performed in his first start.

“He did a lot of really good things,” Donovan said. “He was really, really active. He was very active defensively. He scored some points on some lobs and some rolls and he got to the free-throw line. I was really, really impressed with his defense.”

Noel has started 159 of his 228 career games, so he was comfortable in the role.

“Just do this on a nightly basis, just being a professional, ready for whatever is thrown at me in this position,” he said. “Steven wasn’t able to go, so I just kept the same mindset of being able to be ready, no matter what. I knew if I was coming off the bench, if I was starting, I’d play the same way. That’s about it.”

Rookie Elie Okobo scored 18 points and No. 1 overall draft pick Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix. Devin Booker, who entered the day as the league’s ninth-best scorer at 27.8 points per game, sat out his second straight game with a left hamstring strain.

The Thunder led 62-48 at halftime after shooting 49 percent from the field. George scored 15 points before the break, while Westbrook made just two field goals. The Thunder blew a 14-point halftime lead against Boston on Thursday, so the threat of falling apart still was there.

Westbrook hit back-to-back layups to make it 82-65 in the third. George drained a shot from just beyond half court at the third-quarter buzzer to put Oklahoma City up 96-76.

“It’s one of the funnest basketball games I’ve played in since I’ve been here,” Noel said. “Guys just play so unselfish. This team is really built the right way. Guys just want to make winning plays, and everybody is going to excel when the play style is like that.”

Phoenix outscored the Thunder 34-21 in the fourth quarter.

“A lot of positives in the game,” Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. “You’re not going to feel better – we lost the game. But effort was there. I think we tried, and we tried for 48 minutes.”

 

Russell Westbrook tries to trade shoe for slice of pizza with young fan (kid kept pizza)

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You can buy a pair of Russell Westbrook‘s Air Jordan “Why Not?” ZER0.1 on the Nike site for $80.

Or, you can trade him for a slice of pizza. A young Thunder fan considered it pregame, but wouldn’t give up the slice.

Westbrook admits he lost the trade.

As long as it wasn’t a “Hawaiian” pizza with pineapple, I’m good with that trade.

The Thunder also picked up their first win of the season, 117-110 against Phoenix.

Stephen Curry sets records for consecutive games with at least five 3s, Warriors beat Nets

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State appeared on its way to another easy victory when the game suddenly turned into a 3-point shootout.

Luckily for the Warriors, they have the perfect guy for that.

Stephen Curry set another NBA record by making seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Warriors held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-114 on Sunday.

Kevin Durant added 34 for the Warriors, who were coasting before the Nets made it close with some sizzling shooting behind the arc.

Curry finally turned them back when his final 3-pointer made it 115-108 with 1:07 to play. He has made at least five 3s in all seven games, breaking George McCloud’s record of six games in a row during the 1995-96 season.

“They got hot in the fourth to try to make it interesting, but made enough plays down the stretch to obviously get the win,” Curry said.

Klay Thompson continued to struggle behind the arc, going 1 for 5 and falling to 5 for 36 this season. He finished with 18 points and still hasn’t had a 20-point outing this season.

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Caris LeVert had 23 for the Nets, who made 20 3-pointers in 42 attempts and cut a 19-point deficit down to two.

“I think the 3-pointer got them back in the game and ended up we had to play a little bit and execute down the stretch, so it was a solid outing for us,” Durant said.

Golden State has won four in a row since its lone loss and the previous three were all by at least 20 points. The franchise record is four straight 20-point victories, set by the San Francisco Warriors in 1966-67, and it appeared the Warriors were going to equal that.

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter. The Nets hung close until midway through the second, and another 3 by Curry pushed it to 63-44 with 1:55 remaining in the half.

“The way the first half went we easily could have kind of folded and that’s not what kind of guys we have in that locker room,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “They’re a resilient bunch and I thought they competed their tails off and it was good for the fans to see that we didn’t just succumb to their talent or their aura so to speak.”

Draymond Green had a season-high 13 assists.

Reports: Larry Drew hesitant to take on Cavaliers’ “interim coach” title without longer deal

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Tyronn Lue is out in Cleveland, the scapegoat for an organization trying to walk an impossibly-fine line of rebuilding while winning (with a roster that really does neither well). While the Cavaliers were not playing well, when you remove the best player of a generation and the guy who set the culture for the organization, what was there to expect?

The Cavaliers want Larry Drew — an assistant on Lue’s staff and former NBA head coach — to take the job on an interim basis. Drew, however, is savvy enough to know better than to just say yes.

That’s smart by Drew.

Whoever takes that job will be stuck in the same morass as Lue. The Cavaliers want to think of themselves as a rebuilding team, but they have just four players under 25 on the roster (and only two of those are likely part of the long-term in Cleveland). The veterans are going to be on the trade block, and guys like Kevin Love are good when healthy but his time will be limited. It’s not a no-win situation, but no coach is going to pad his stats taking over this roster mid-season.

Drew, wisely, wants to be compensated for this. We’ll see if that happens, or if the Cavs go get someone else.

Before Warriors take on Nets, Steve Kerr talks gun control in wake of synagogue shooting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not afraid to speak out on social issues — military displays at gamesColin Kaepernick, and much more. He understands the megaphone he has as the Warriors’ coach and he wants to use it wisely, but he will not back away from controversial topics.

Such as gun control.

Before the Warriors game against the Nets Sunday, Kerr was asked about the tragic, anti-semitic motivated shooting at a synagogue in Philadelphia that left 11 dead. Kerr spoke his mind, via Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports Boston.

“We’re broken right now. So nothing surprises me anymore. Not the shootings at schools, churches, synagogues, malls, movie theaters. We need our leaders to step up and unite the country with the appropriate words and the appropriate actions. And we’re not getting that right now. It’s frustrating. I don’t know what else to say….

“I think you have to feel comfortable talking about whatever issue you’re addressing. Not everybody feels comfortable. Certain situations, circumstances, I think more and more you are seeing people in the sports world, athletes and coaches, speaking out because the times call for it. It’s easy to feel how broken we are right now. Everyone can have influence. Not just our political leaders. People who are either well known figures who have a camera in their face a lot or average citizens just being kind to each other, being nice to one another. Not spewing hatred on social media. Those are all things we have to think about and try to accomplish and get our country back on track.”

“And we need to vote. I want to urge everyone to get out and vote November 6th. Everyone has their own issue that is important to them. My personal issue is gun safety. Nobody in this country should have a semiautomatic weapon of war. So I’m going to vote for every candidate that is willing to stand up to the NRA and say you know what, this is insane. We’re murdering each other every day. We have to get rid of bump stocks, we have to get rid of high capacity magazines, we have to get rid of semiautomatic weapons. We just do. Other countries don’t go through this. That is the issue most important to me, those are the candidates I will be voting for. The ones who are willing to stand up and say you know what, this is wrong.”

Kerr will get some pushback for this — but not from the Warriors or his players. That is to say, not any constituency that will stop him from speaking out in the future. The people who do complain, Kerr will just shrug off.

Besides, what he said is “go vote your issues.” If you have a problem with that concept, you care more about winning than America and democracy. Which is another of the problems this nation is facing.