Report: Tyronn Lue due about $15 million after Cavaliers fired him

The Cavaliers are still paying Mike Brown. David Blatt’s original contract went through last season, though it’s unclear when his payments end(ed).

And now Cleveland must pay Tyronn Lue after firing him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Ty Lue had approximately $15M left on his Cavaliers contract, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2018

Of course, the Cavs must also pay their next coach. Interim coach Larry Drew is negotiating whether that’ll be him for much longer.

Lue signed a five-year, $35 million extension after coaching Cleveland to the 2016 title. Good for him for securing the bag.

Say whatever else you want about Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, but he spends big. That gives his team a competitive advantage. Many owners would have ridden out the season with Lue to avoid paying yet another coach.

Maybe Gilbert also holds back the Cavs with the roster mismanagement and impulsiveness that led to Lue’s firing. But if Lue weren’t the right coach, it was better for the team to move on now.

I’m not convinced Lue was the wrong coach. He had little room to prove himself exceptional in any direction, first coaching LeBron James and then coaching this sad roster.

But at least Gilbert didn’t let the high cost stop him from making what he thought was the best move for the team.