Noah Vonleh with poster dunk? It happened.

Noah Vonleh has been surprisingly efficient in a limited role to start the season for the Knicks, a 62.8 true shooting percentage and 7.5 points a night in 18 minutes a contest.
But I didn’t know he had this in him — and neither did Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen.
We’re not going to see a lot of this from Vonleh, but nice finish.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An arbitrator says the Golden State Warriors must pay roughly $40 million for renovations at the Oakland arena they are leaving.
The government agency that manages the Oracle Arena announced the arbitrator’s decision Monday.
The departing team said it had no obligation to continue making annual payments of about $7.5 million to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority for the arena’s renovation in 1996.
The authority uses the team’s annual payment to help pay down a $150 million, 30-year renovation bond it took out in 1996. The last payment is due in 2027. The Warriors will play home games in San Francisco next season and said the debt obligation ended when it terminated its Oakland lease.
Arbitrator Rebecca Westerfield said the team agreed to pay for the renovations in 1996.
“This was an after-the-fact attempt by the Warriors to rewrite the parties’ deal, and it would have left the people of Oakland and Alameda County holding the bag,” said Daniel Purcell, a partner at Keker, Van Nest & Peters, which represented the Oakland Coliseum. “We are grateful that the arbitrator saw it our way.”
The Cavaliers spent the offseason being pulled in two different directions — and they had the hubris to believe they could pull both off. On the one hand was the desire to develop young stars that would be the next generation and iteration of the Cavaliers. However, Cleveland thought they could keep on winning while doing that, hence giving Kevin Love $120 million and keeping Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith, and others on the roster.
Needless to say, that didn’t work out, the Cavaliers are 0-6. Coach Tyronn Lue became the fall guy for this, he was fired Sunday morning.
The ultimate disagreement was was about playing the youth — Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman and others who have potential but are not going to win a lot right now — vs. more run for the veterans on the roster. Lue, always the players’ coach, leaned veterans. That became the “disconnect” between the two sides according to multiple reports.
“We wanted to overachieve?” Really? “We set our sights so ridiculously high the ghost of Red Auerbach couldn’t have coached this team to success, so we fired the coach” seems more accurate.
The distrust of management in Cleveland — more owner Dan Gilbert than GM Koby Altman, Gilbert never keeps GMs and coaches around long — has led to a strange situation with the interim coach for the team. The Cavaliers want Larry Drew to take it, he has former head coaching experience in Atlanta and Milwaukee (he was the guy pushed out the door so Bucks’ ownership could bring in Jason Kidd).
But Drew is too experienced to just walk into a bad situation — and make no mistake, this is a bad situation — without a lot more money and some job security. And that where things are hung up. Drew says he is not the interim coach, just the voice of the coach for a while, which may be the strangest description ever.
Good times in Cleveland!
When the sun rose this morning, this looked like the game of the day.
The 6-0 Toronto Raptors lead by Kawhi Leonard traveling to Milwaukee to face the 6-0 Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo. These are the two hottest teams in the East to start the season, and two teams that see themselves as a legitimate threat to Boston at the top of the conference.
Then the news started coming out.
While Antetokounmpo passed his neurological exams during and after Saturday’s game, but symptoms showed up the next day. This is not uncommon with concussions, where symptoms are not always immediate.
The Raptors have rested Leonard on back-to-backs all season, a maintenance program for his quad, the issue that forced him to miss almost all of last season.
That sucks much of the fun out of this matchup of undefeated teams. While it’s still an interesting test of depth — the Bucks are +22 this season with Antetokounmpo on the bench, the Raptors are +1 without Leonard — it’s not the early season measuring stick game we had hoped for.
The Wizards are in rough shape, and they’re not hiding their problems with each other. Washington is 1-5, including a 32-point loss to the Clippers yesterday.
Usually, when a team falls into this level of misery, the coach comes on the hot seat.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Scott Brooks continues to have the full support of the franchise, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Why don’t Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld or owner Ted Leonsis say that on the record if they feel that way? This isn’t usually the type of statement that needs to be leaked. But this gives Grunfeld and Leonsis plausible deniability to fire Brooks later without looking like hypocrites if the team doesn’t get back on track.
Maybe the biggest issue: Brooks is just two-plus seasons into a five-year, $35 million contract. Not every owner is willing to spend big to dump a coach.
Brooks is an OK coach, and the Wizards shouldn’t overreact to a slow start. Most of their games have been on the road, and their home losses were close games against the Raptors and Heat. Dwight Howard has been injured.
But in the John Wall–Bradley Beal era, Washington frequently runs into these types of problems. It might not be fair to Brooks, but if the issues continue, a coaching shakeup might be the best course.