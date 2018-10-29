Associated Press

Luster off undefeated Raptors vs. Bucks, both Leonard, Antetokounmpo out

By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When the sun rose this morning, this looked like the game of the day.

The 6-0 Toronto Raptors lead by Kawhi Leonard traveling to Milwaukee to face the 6-0 Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo. These are the two hottest teams in the East to start the season, and two teams that see themselves as a legitimate threat to Boston at the top of the conference.

Then the news started coming out.

While Antetokounmpo passed his neurological exams during and after Saturday’s game, but symptoms showed up the next day. This is not uncommon with concussions, where symptoms are not always immediate.

The Raptors have rested Leonard on back-to-backs all season, a maintenance program for his quad, the issue that forced him to miss almost all of last season.

That sucks much of the fun out of this matchup of undefeated teams. While it’s still an interesting test of depth — the Bucks are +22 this season with Antetokounmpo on the bench, the Raptors are +1 without Leonard — it’s not the early season measuring stick game we had hoped for.

Report: Wizards not considering firing Scott Brooks

Will Newton/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wizards are in rough shape, and they’re not hiding their problems with each other. Washington is 1-5, including a 32-point loss to the Clippers yesterday.

Usually, when a team falls into this level of misery, the coach comes on the hot seat.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Scott Brooks continues to have the full support of the franchise, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Why don’t Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld or owner Ted Leonsis say that on the record if they feel that way? This isn’t usually the type of statement that needs to be leaked. But this gives Grunfeld and Leonsis plausible deniability to fire Brooks later without looking like hypocrites if the team doesn’t get back on track.

Maybe the biggest issue: Brooks is just two-plus seasons into a five-year, $35 million contract. Not every owner is willing to spend big to dump a coach.

Brooks is an OK coach, and the Wizards shouldn’t overreact to a slow start. Most of their games have been on the road, and their home losses were close games against the Raptors and Heat. Dwight Howard has been injured.

But in the John WallBradley Beal era, Washington frequently runs into these types of problems. It might not be fair to Brooks, but if the issues continue, a coaching shakeup might be the best course.

Tyronn Lue had one of best-ever won-lost records for fired coach

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 3:34 PM EDT
3 Comments

Tyronn Lue said, when informed by the Cavaliers they were firing David Blatt in 2016, Lue responded: “This is f—– up.”

So, at least Lue is no stranger to the absurdity of a coach getting fired with an impressive record.

Blatt is one of the few fired coaches with a better win percentage than Lue, who succeeded Blatt in Cleveland then got fired yesterday. In his prior three seasons, Lue coached the Cavs to a championship, helped them return to the NBA Finals then – after Kyrie Irving got traded for pieces that whittled down to nearly nothing – guided them back to the Finals again.

Lue won 61% of his games with the Cavaliers (128-83), making him one of just 33 coaches to get fired despite winning at least 60% of his games during his tenure.

Determining who was fired can be tricky, but I included cases where it seems the coach was forced out, even if his contract expired. Consider Phil Jackson with the Bulls in 1998 the minimum bar, give or take, for a coach to be considered fired. Though he seemed ready to leave Chicago, Jackson definitely wasn’t welcome back.

Here’s every coach to win at least 60% of his games on a job and get fired (seasons coached, including partials, listed by the year they ended):

image

That list is littered with coaches who piled up good regular seasons then flamed out in the playoffs. After a while (or sometimes very quickly), that usually wears thin.

But that didn’t apply to Lue, who reached the Finals in all three of his prior seasons and finished with a playoff record of 41-20 (67%). Only Jackson (with both the Bulls and his first Lakers stint), Blatt and Paul Westhead got fired from jobs despite their teams performing so well in the postseason.

Here’s every coach to win at least 60% of his playoff games on a job and get fired (seasons coached, including partials, listed by the year they ended):

image

Most coach’s with Lue’s résumé buy themselves time to work through down seasons. The Cavs fired him after losing just six regular-season games this year.

Maybe that was the right move. The team was clearly misaligned. Cleveland’s 0-6 record only begins to describe the problems.

But most general managers would’ve given a coach like Lue more benefit of the doubt after all that he accomplished. It’s unlikely the Cavaliers were suddenly going to start winning. Let more of these losses accumulate on his record, and articles like this probably don’t get written.

The big difference is Lue – and Blatt and Mike Brown, who made the regular-season chart above and barely missed the playoff chart by winning 59% of his playoff games – coached LeBron James. Fairly or not, LeBron is a black hole who consumes nearly all credit or blame for his team’s performance. So, while Lue, Blatt and Brown built elite coaching records, that was largely seen as a product of LeBron.

Coaching win percentage is only a moderately accurate way to measure coaching ability. I doubt Lue suddenly became a far worse coach when LeBron left for the Lakers. But if LeBron remained in Cleveland and the Cavs were winning accordingly, Lue probably wouldn’t have gotten fired.

Perhaps, that’s just because Lue was the right coach for a LeBron-led team and the wrong coach for this group. Fit matters with coaching.

But I suspect it’s mostly about record, and 0-6 was too much for management to bear. As imperfect a measure as coaching win percentage is, it’s one that usually determines job status.

Except in a rare case like this, when it doesn’t.

Named interim coach by Cavaliers, Larry Drew says he’s not Cavaliers interim coach

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In announcing Tyronn Lue’s firing yesterday, the Cavaliers said:

Associate Head Coach Larry Drew has been named interim head coach.

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:

This is mostly just semantics. Interim coaching, acting coach – what’s the difference? Drew’s role sounds like the definition of interim coach, someone coaching for a temporary period until a more stable coach is found. If you want to call that an acting coach, that’s fine.

Drew is just angling for more money, which he can do. It’s up to him to set salary parameters for his new job. Cleveland can decided whether or not to accept them.

But this just makes the Cavs look even more inept. How do you announce someone with a new title without getting him to accept the title first? And how lousy must the job be if an assistant coach isn’t eager for the promotion?

Did Bucks play Giannis Antetokounmpo through concussion?

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

Early in the Bucks’ win over the Magic on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo got elbowed in the head by Aaron Gordon. After the game, Antetokounmpo said he didn’t remember much after the hit and was “probably knocked out.” Yet, Antetokounmpo stayed in the game for a few minutes. He left the court area – presumably for concussion testing – later in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo returned to play in the second quarter, missed the third quarter for what he said was more testing then played in the fourth quarter.

Sadly unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo is now in the concussion protocol.

Bucks:

This doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion. The league’s protocol wisely – but also cleverly for creating plausible deniability – treats concussions and potential concussions the same.

Whether or not Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion, I doubt the Bucks would ever publicly acknowledge it. Because that’d mean he played through a concussion.

Though that can happen through unfortunate circumstances, and despite the Bucks’ insistence otherwise, there appears to have been negligence here.

The NBA’s concussion policy states:

If a player is suspected of having a concussion, or exhibits the signs or symptoms of concussion, he will be removed from participation and undergo evaluation by the medical staff in a quiet, distraction-free environment conducive to conducting a neurological evaluation.

The Bucks didn’t suspect Antetokounmpo of having a concussion as soon as he went down from that hit? Him holding his head and turning away from the well-lit arena looked like the sign of a concussion to me.

I just can’t see a way to condone not immediately removing him from the game for concussion testing.

Perhaps, those tests would have yielded nothing. After all, Antetokounmpo passed later tests and returned to the game. Concussion symptoms can take a while to appear.

But that is a flaw of the NBA’s concussion policy. The biggest danger is a concussed player suffering another concussion, which can lead to major problems including death. If Antetokounmpo were concussed, even if he were asymptomatic to that point, it was dangerous for him to play.

But this keeps happening.

Thankfully, nothing worse happened with Antetokounmpo. He’ll miss tonight’s Milwaukee-Toronto game, a matchup of the NBA’s last undefeated teams. So will Raptors star Kawhi Leonard (rest). It’s disappointing for that game to lose so much luster.

But the far bigger concern is how the NBA and its teams continue mismanage concussion testing.