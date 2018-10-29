Klay Thompson hits NBA record 14 three-pointers, drops 52 on Bulls in blowout win

By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2018, 10:26 PM EDT
Through the first seven games of the NBA season, Klay Thompson was 5-of-36 from three. He was just off.

And you knew the onslaught was coming. The only question was what team would be the unlucky one the night he got white hot.

Sorry Chicago Bulls.

Thompson set a new NBA record with 14 three-pointers — 10 in the first half — as the Warriors put up a ridiculous 92 points in the first half (second most in NBA history) on their way to a blowout 149-124 win.

Thompson finished with 52 points, his third 50+ point game in his career. So, I guess the new, larger headband wasn’t the problem.

The Warriors hit 17 threes as a team in the first half, setting an NBA record for most threes in a half.

The Warriors are motivated to start the season, and when unleashed on bad perimeter defensive teams (read: Chicago) it’s a fireworks show.

 

Trail Blazers use second-half charge to get past Pacers 103-93

Associated PressOct 29, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers may not need to rely exclusively on their dynamic duo to throw scoring punches any longer.

Their new supporting cast trades jabs pretty well, too, and it could make a real difference to their long-term prospects.

With Damian Lillard struggling Monday and C.J. McCollum scoring just 17 points, the Blazers got 17 points from Zach Collins and the first career double-double from former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan to put away the Indiana Pacers 103-93.

“They’ve been great for us all season. They’ve been keeping us alive all season,” McCollum said, referring to Portland’s bench. “They’re the difference between us being an average team and a really good team.”

It’s a series Portland has dominated.

They’ve won three straight over Indiana and eight of the last nine, largely behind the play of Lillard who had scored at least 33 points in three of his six previous trips to Bankers Life Fieldhouse. And Lillard was coming off back-to-back 40-point games.

This time the All-Star guard missed his first five shots, didn’t score until the final seconds of the first half and wound up with a season-low 16 points on 5 of 13 shooting with one rebound and two assists. McCollum was 7 of 15 with six rebounds and one assist and they combined for three 3-pointers.

In previous seasons, those numbers might have doomed Portland’s chances.

But Swanigan softened up the Pacers with his early flurry and Collins delivered the knockout punch by repeatedly scoring in the fourth quarter to help Portland pull away.

“The second unit came in and played really well,” said Collins, who matched his career high scoring total. “We ran the lead up and didn’t let it go down. In the second half, we did our job.”

The result: Indiana lost its first home game of the season with a lackluster performance.

Victor Oladipo had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Darren Collison added a season-high 17. Thaddeus Young added 16 points and Myles Turner had 10 points and nine rebounds on a night coach Nate McMillan hoped to see a stronger performance on defense and on the glass.

He wasn’t satisfied with much.

“We’re still working on establishing ourselves as a team, what works for us as a team – defending hard, rebounding the ball,” McMillan said.

The Pacers appeared to be cruising early in the second half when they took a 57-49 lead.

But the Trail Blazers charged back quickly by scoring five straight points, retook the lead during a 10-2 run and extended their 71-69 advantage by starting the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run.

Indiana didn’t get closer than five the rest of the way as Swanigan had 11 points and 10 rebounds, both career bests.

 

Departing Warriors owe $40 million for Oracle Arena renovations

Associated PressOct 29, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An arbitrator says the Golden State Warriors must pay roughly $40 million for renovations at the Oakland arena they are leaving.

The government agency that manages the Oracle Arena announced the arbitrator’s decision Monday.

The departing team said it had no obligation to continue making annual payments of about $7.5 million to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority for the arena’s renovation in 1996.

The authority uses the team’s annual payment to help pay down a $150 million, 30-year renovation bond it took out in 1996. The last payment is due in 2027. The Warriors will play home games in San Francisco next season and said the debt obligation ended when it terminated its Oakland lease.

Arbitrator Rebecca Westerfield said the team agreed to pay for the renovations in 1996.

“This was an after-the-fact attempt by the Warriors to rewrite the parties’ deal, and it would have left the people of Oakland and Alameda County holding the bag,” said Daniel Purcell, a partner at Keker, Van Nest & Peters, which represented the Oakland Coliseum. “We are grateful that the arbitrator saw it our way.”

Noah Vonleh with poster dunk? It happened.

By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
Noah Vonleh has been surprisingly efficient in a limited role to start the season for the Knicks, a 62.8 true shooting percentage and 7.5 points a night in 18 minutes a contest.

But I didn’t know he had this in him — and neither did Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen.

We’re not going to see a lot of this from Vonleh, but nice finish.

Why did Cavaliers fire Tyronn Lue? ‘Disconnect’ between playing youth, veterans

By Kurt HelinOct 29, 2018, 6:46 PM EDT
The Cavaliers spent the offseason being pulled in two different directions — and they had the hubris to believe they could pull both off. On the one hand was the desire to develop young stars that would be the next generation and iteration of the Cavaliers. However, Cleveland thought they could keep on winning while doing that, hence giving Kevin Love $120 million and keeping Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith, and others on the roster.

Needless to say, that didn’t work out, the Cavaliers are 0-6. Coach Tyronn Lue became the fall guy for this, he was fired Sunday morning.

The ultimate disagreement was was about playing the youth — Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman and others who have potential but are not going to win a lot right now — vs. more run for the veterans on the roster. Lue, always the players’ coach, leaned veterans. That became the “disconnect” between the two sides according to multiple reports.

“We wanted to overachieve?” Really? “We set our sights so ridiculously high the ghost of Red Auerbach couldn’t have coached this team to success, so we fired the coach” seems more accurate.

The distrust of management in Cleveland — more owner Dan Gilbert than GM Koby Altman, Gilbert never keeps GMs and coaches around long — has led to a strange situation with the interim coach for the team. The Cavaliers want Larry Drew to take it, he has former head coaching experience in Atlanta and Milwaukee (he was the guy pushed out the door so Bucks’ ownership could bring in Jason Kidd).

But Drew is too experienced to just walk into a bad situation — and make no mistake, this is a bad situation — without a lot more money and some job security. And that where things are hung up. Drew says he is not the interim coach, just the voice of the coach for a while, which may be the strangest description ever.

Good times in Cleveland!