Did Bucks play Giannis Antetokounmpo through concussion?

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

Early in the Bucks’ win over the Magic on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo got elbowed in the head by Aaron Gordon. After the game, Antetokounmpo said he didn’t remember much after the hit and was “probably knocked out.” Yet, Antetokounmpo stayed in the game for a few minutes. He left the court area – presumably for concussion testing – later in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo returned to play in the second quarter, missed the third quarter for what he said was more testing then played in the fourth quarter.

Sadly unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo is now in the concussion protocol.

Bucks:

This doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion. The league’s protocol wisely – but also cleverly for creating plausible deniability – treats concussions and potential concussions the same.

Whether or not Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion, I doubt the Bucks would ever publicly acknowledge it. Because that’d mean he played through a concussion.

Though that can happen through unfortunate circumstances, and despite the Bucks’ insistence otherwise, there appears to have been negligence here.

The NBA’s concussion policy states:

If a player is suspected of having a concussion, or exhibits the signs or symptoms of concussion, he will be removed from participation and undergo evaluation by the medical staff in a quiet, distraction-free environment conducive to conducting a neurological evaluation.

The Bucks didn’t suspect Antetokounmpo of having a concussion as soon as he went down from that hit? Him holding his head and turning away from the well-lit arena looked like the sign of a concussion to me.

I just can’t see a way to condone not immediately removing him from the game for concussion testing.

Perhaps, those tests would have yielded nothing. After all, Antetokounmpo passed later tests and returned to the game. Concussion symptoms can take a while to appear.

But that is a flaw of the NBA’s concussion policy. The biggest danger is a concussed player suffering another concussion, which can lead to major problems including death. If Antetokounmpo were concussed, even if he were asymptomatic to that point, it was dangerous for him to play.

But this keeps happening.

Thankfully, nothing worse happened with Antetokounmpo. He’ll miss tonight’s Milwaukee-Toronto game, a matchup of the NBA’s last undefeated teams. So will Raptors star Kawhi Leonard (rest). It’s disappointing for that game to lose so much luster.

But the far bigger concern is how the NBA and its teams continue mismanage concussion testing.

Named interim coach by Cavaliers, Larry Drew says he’s not Cavaliers interim coach

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In announcing Tyronn Lue’s firing yesterday, the Cavaliers said:

Associate Head Coach Larry Drew has been named interim head coach.

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal:

This is mostly just semantics. Interim coaching, acting coach – what’s the difference? Drew’s role sounds like the definition of interim coach, someone coaching for a temporary period until a more stable coach is found. If you want to call that an acting coach, that’s fine.

Drew is just angling for more money, which he can do. It’s up to him to set salary parameters for his new job. Cleveland can decided whether or not to accept them.

But this just makes the Cavs look even more inept. How do you announce someone with a new title without getting him to accept the title first? And how lousy must the job be if an assistant coach isn’t eager for the promotion?

Report: Tyronn Lue due about $15 million after Cavaliers fired him

By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 12:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Cavaliers are still paying Mike Brown. David Blatt’s original contract went through last season, though it’s unclear when his payments end(ed).

And now Cleveland must pay Tyronn Lue after firing him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Of course, the Cavs must also pay their next coach. Interim coach Larry Drew is negotiating whether that’ll be him for much longer.

Lue signed a five-year, $35 million extension after coaching Cleveland to the 2016 title. Good for him for securing the bag.

Say whatever else you want about Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, but he spends big. That gives his team a competitive advantage. Many owners would have ridden out the season with Lue to avoid paying yet another coach.

Maybe Gilbert also holds back the Cavs with the roster mismanagement and impulsiveness that led to Lue’s firing. But if Lue weren’t the right coach, it was better for the team to move on now.

I’m not convinced Lue was the wrong coach. He had little room to prove himself exceptional in any direction, first coaching LeBron James and then coaching this sad roster.

But at least Gilbert didn’t let the high cost stop him from making what he thought was the best move for the team.

Rick Pitino says he wants to become NBA head coach

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Last month, Rick Pitino said, “I’m not considering coaching, period” and, “It’s over for me.”

Apparently, you can’t trust him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

After his firing following an FBI probe at Louisville, Rick Pitino is planning to use the season to immerse himself in the NBA game and hopes to become a candidate for head-coaching openings in the spring.

“I just want to be a part of an organization,” Pitino told ESPN. “I want to develop young players. I want to be part of a team. I miss it terribly. I’m using this time to really study the NBA. If something opens up with a young basketball team, I’d have deep interest in it.

“I think the league is going to get younger and player development will become even more important to every organization. That’s my forte. I believe I can help an organization find a pathway to success.”

Pitino did a solid job coaching the Knicks in the late 80s and was a wreck running and coaching the Celtics in the 1990s. He hasn’t worked in the NBA since.

It’d be shocking if he gets hired. Some NBA decision-makers could get past his numerous scandals, but his recent record of player development is hardly impressive. Players like Donovan Mitchell and Terry Rozier didn’t really flourish until leaving Louisville for the NBA.

That said, if there’s an NBA job for Pitino, it might be in Cleveland. Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has shown an affinity for college coaches. Florida’s Billy Donovan (now with the Thunder), Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Kansas’ Bill Self and Kentucky’s John Calipari were all linked to the Cavs before they hired David Blatt in 2014. Now, Cleveland is having trouble even getting an interim coach to commit after firing Tyronn Lue. I don’t think the Cavaliers would hire Pitino, but if I were a Cleveland fan, I’d also be concerned about the possibility.

Report: ‘Strong possibility’ Cavaliers star Kevin Love misses a month

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 29, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
5 Comments

The Cavaliers started 0-4 – and that was with their best player, Kevin Love.

They’ve dropped a couple more since and fired coach Tyronn Lue. It might get even worse in Cleveland, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for the strong possibility that five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with an injured toe in his left foot, league sources told ESPN.

The Cavs owe the Hawks a top-10-protected first round pick. It seems increasingly likely Cleveland will keep it.

But bottoming out will require enduring through a loooong year, especially for a team that just reached four straight NBA Finals. It’s probably worth the short-term pain. It’s just miserable.

What will this do for Love’s value? He just signed a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million. On one hand, long-term injuries are a big deal for a player in his 30s. On the other hand, at least he isn’t associating his play with this losing time.

This also speaks to Larry Drew’s hesitancy to remain interim coach without more guaranteed compensation.The coach is set up to look bad in these circumstances (see Lue), and it could keep Drew from ever getting another non-interim coaching job.