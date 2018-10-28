Watch LeBron drop 35, move past Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on all-time scoring list

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
LeBron James would be the first to say what mattered most to him is the Lakers lost to the Spurs Saturday night, 110-106, dropping L.A. to 2-4 on the season.

However, in that game LeBron scored 35, and a third-quarter fadeaway jumper moved him past Dirk Nowitzki into sixth on the all-time scoring list.

LeBron is just 217 points back of Wilt Chamberlain fifth on the all-time list, that should happen in November. Next on the list after that? One Michael Jordan.

Nowitzki said he thinks LeBron can go after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. That’s a long way off still, but don’t ever doubt LeBron can get there. If he wants.

Eric Gordon "mandatory" for Minnesota in any Butler trade with Houston

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler trade talks, fairly dormant for the first couple weeks of the NBA season, have started to heat up again.

Specifically Houston — off to a 1-4 start and with terrible defense — is trying to get back into the conversation, reportedly offering four first-round picks along with Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss. Minnesota is reportedly lukewarm on that offer.

Part of the reason for that — the Timberwolves want Eric Gordon as part of any deal with the Rockets, reports Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Houston has offered four future first-round picks to Minnesota, but that package doesn’t include guard Eric Gordon, who’d be mandatory for Minnesota in any proposed deal, league sources said. Thibodeau wants a maximum return on players able to help Minnesota get back to the playoffs.

Taylor has tasked general manager Scott Layden with the focus of finding a trade, as Thibodeau concentrates on coaching the team. Miami and Philadelphia remain teams interested in potential deals for Butler, and Taylor has hoped that those teams would become more aggressive in their offers to pry Butler, league sources said.

As noted, the four-pick trade with a couple of filler contracts was never going to fly for Minnesota, in part because it does not help them win now and because they had to take on a couple seasons of Knight’s contract and the price for that would have been a couple of firsts anyway.

However, would a trade of Gordon, Chriss (once he’s available to be traded Nov. 1), Nene and a couple of picks do it? It does help Minnesota with a good player now — Gordon was the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year — and helps stockpile picks for the future. But is that the best offer on the table?

The leak of the Houston interest always seemed like something aimed at motivating other suitors. However, it’s difficult to imagine Miami upping their offer — Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters (for salary filler), and a 2019 first round pick with protections — in any significant way. Pat Riley made his offer, the deal got close, Riley’s not giving into that and going much bigger. Philadelphia only becomes interesting if they are willing to put Markelle Fultz in a trade (and would Thibodeau want that?).

There has been some buzz around the league that a Butler trade will get done relatively soon, like within the next week. If Minnesota owner Glen Taylor is pushing Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden to get a deal done, it will. However, we have heard this talk before and nothing has happened, so take every report with a grain of salt. Including this one.

Bradley Beal, John Wall on Wizards: “We suck right now,” “Everybody on their own agenda”

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The Washington Wizards have never been as good as they thought they were. Or as good as they thought they should be.

This season the Wizards thought they could be a 50-win team hosting a first-round playoff game. Instead, they are 1-4 with a mediocre offense and a bottom 10 defense. The Wizards every year have a reckoning about how they don’t live up to their potential, this season it came early. Five games in.

After a 116-112 loss to Sacramento, John Wall and Bradley Beal were venting.

“We suck right now, that’s just how it is,” Beal said to NBC Sports Washington (you can see the video above). “We’re not doing anything we’re supposed to do on the floor, on offense or defense…

“So we got to figure out — get out [of] that comfort zone. Sometimes we have our own agendas on the floor whether it’s complaining about shots, complaining about playing time, complaining about whatever it may be. We’re worried about the wrong [expletive], and that’s not where our focus needs to be and it’s just going to continue to hurt us.”

John Wall was more direct.

“Everybody on their own agenda. We showed glimpses when we do stuff as a team. We show how good we can be and then we go back to trying to do it individually, and that’s mostly on the defensive end. Not helping each other out, not team rebounding, and that’s what’s killing us…

“We got guys who’s worried about who’s getting shots, where the ball is going on the offensive end. We should never worry about that,” Wall said. “No matter if we’re missing or making shots, we got to be able to compete on the other end and if you can’t do it on both ends of the floor, you don’t need to be playing.”

And all of that without Dwight Howard in the lineup yet.

There are rumors that coach Scott Brooks’ seat could get hot if the Wizards continue to stumble, that he will be the scapegoat for a team that does not work as well on the court as it looks on paper.

Except not living up to expectations was a problem before Brooks arrived. Guys with their own agenda and not sacrificing for the team is a hallmark of the Wizards for years now. At some point, the discussion needs to be about GM Ernie Grunfeld and the roster construction. If the Wizards can’t find a way to turn it around, next July will it be time to think about a major overhaul? If so, with Wall, Beal, and Otto Porter under max contracts, what does a restructuring even look like?

Lonzo Ball to keep Lakers' starting job even with Rajon Rondo back

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
When the Lakers have had their new starting lineup on the court — Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, JaVale McGee — they have outscored opponents by 11.6 points per 100 possessions. They play strong defense giving up less than a point per possession, they are playing at a very fast pace (almost 110 per game) and they have an impressive true shooting percentage of 58.8.

Don’t mess with what works — Rajon Rondo is back from his suspension Saturday but Ball will retain his starting job, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers will keep Lonzo Ball in the starting lineup Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs when Rajon Rondo returns to the team after serving a three-game suspension, sources told ESPN.

The Lakers went 2-1 in Rondo’s absence with Ball providing steady play on both ends of the court, averaging 12.7 points on 53.6 percent shooting (40 percent from 3), 7.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

This is the right move.

When coach Luke Walton has been asked about why Rondo was the starter to open the season, he would point to Ball missing much of training camp due to knee surgery, and him being on a minutes restriction. Now Ball is healthy, back, and will remain the starter.

He brings a lot at both ends of the floor — he is a physical defender, just ask Denver’s Jamal Murray who Ball hounded relentlessly in the second half of Thursday’s Lakers’ win. Ball also keeps the pace up on offense, attacks, and his jumper now has to be respected.

Saturday night is Brandon Ingram‘s last game on suspension and he will supplant Kuzma in the starting lineup upon his return.

Warriors organization chill as rumors of Kevin Durant to the Knicks swirl

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
There’s a certain swagger and confidence that comes with having won two NBA titles in a row and three-of-four. You saw it on the court in New York Friday night, it was a one-point game with eight minutes to go, then Golden State flipped the switch and went on a 30-4 run. Ballgame.

That swagger, and a calmness that comes with it, are there off the court as well. Rumors are swirling around the league that Kevin Durant is going to bolt Golden State after this season and New York could be a landing spot. So when Durant and the Warriors went to New York this week, and there was a billboard to recruit KD already up, the franchise’s reaction was basically a shrug, reports Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

That’s a constant theme around these Warriors: Humor to defuse tension… Around these Warriors, it freely pops up at any moment, occasionally weaponized into a joke, like when Durant got to the Garden on Friday night and Andre Iguodala had a message for him.

“Welcome home,” Iguodala joked…

The Warriors in zero way fear the Knicks in these sweepstakes. Durant may decide to go to New York in July. They know that. The buzz is legitimate. The connections are there. His business manager, Rich Kleiman, is a New York-based Knicks fan with dreams of working in their front office one day. Royal Ivey, perhaps Durant’s best friend, is on David Fizdale’s coaching staff.

But in all aspects of basketball success and organizational management, the areas in which the Warriors can control, they are superior.

The other thing: Durant would be walking away from a dynasty. A team that — no matter what happens this season and even if KD leaves it in July — we will be talking about as one of the all-time great teams, one of the ones that defined a generation and shift in the NBA. That’s different than what LeBron James left in Cleveland last summer.

Durant may still leave, most executives around the league expect that to happen. The logic goes that he will have his rings, his finals MVPs, his Hall of Fame credentials in place, but to take the next step with his legacy he will need to lead “his team” to a title. Maybe that team is the Knicks, where Kristaps Porzingis will be the No. 2 (if he can be the same player after his ACL surgery). Maybe it’s somewhere else.

The Warriors, however, are not going to sweat it all season long, the way the Thunder did when Durant was about to hit free agency. Titles give you that swagger, that calmness.