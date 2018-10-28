Getty Images

Russell Westbrook tries to trade shoe for slice of pizza with young fan (kid kept pizza)

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
You can buy a pair of Russell Westbrook‘s Air Jordan “Why Not?” ZER0.1 on the Nike site for $80.

Or, you can trade him for a slice of pizza. A young Thunder fan considered it pregame, but wouldn’t give up the slice.

Westbrook admits he lost the trade.

As long as it wasn’t a “Hawaiian” pizza with pineapple, I’m good with that trade.

The Thunder also picked up their first win of the season, 117-110 against Phoenix.

Stephen Curry sets records for consecutive games with at least five 3s, Warriors beat Nets

Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State appeared on its way to another easy victory when the game suddenly turned into a 3-point shootout.

Luckily for the Warriors, they have the perfect guy for that.

Stephen Curry set another NBA record by making seven 3-pointers and finished with 35 points as the Warriors held on to beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-114 on Sunday.

Kevin Durant added 34 for the Warriors, who were coasting before the Nets made it close with some sizzling shooting behind the arc.

Curry finally turned them back when his final 3-pointer made it 115-108 with 1:07 to play. He has made at least five 3s in all seven games, breaking George McCloud’s record of six games in a row during the 1995-96 season.

“They got hot in the fourth to try to make it interesting, but made enough plays down the stretch to obviously get the win,” Curry said.

Klay Thompson continued to struggle behind the arc, going 1 for 5 and falling to 5 for 36 this season. He finished with 18 points and still hasn’t had a 20-point outing this season.

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Caris LeVert had 23 for the Nets, who made 20 3-pointers in 42 attempts and cut a 19-point deficit down to two.

“I think the 3-pointer got them back in the game and ended up we had to play a little bit and execute down the stretch, so it was a solid outing for us,” Durant said.

Golden State has won four in a row since its lone loss and the previous three were all by at least 20 points. The franchise record is four straight 20-point victories, set by the San Francisco Warriors in 1966-67, and it appeared the Warriors were going to equal that.

Curry scored 16 points in the first quarter. The Nets hung close until midway through the second, and another 3 by Curry pushed it to 63-44 with 1:55 remaining in the half.

“The way the first half went we easily could have kind of folded and that’s not what kind of guys we have in that locker room,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “They’re a resilient bunch and I thought they competed their tails off and it was good for the fans to see that we didn’t just succumb to their talent or their aura so to speak.”

Draymond Green had a season-high 13 assists.

Reports: Larry Drew hesitant to take on Cavaliers’ “interim coach” title without longer deal

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Tyronn Lue is out in Cleveland, the scapegoat for an organization trying to walk an impossibly-fine line of rebuilding while winning (with a roster that really does neither well). While the Cavaliers were not playing well, when you remove the best player of a generation and the guy who set the culture for the organization, what was there to expect?

The Cavaliers want Larry Drew — an assistant on Lue’s staff and former NBA head coach — to take the job on an interim basis. Drew, however, is savvy enough to know better than to just say yes.

That’s smart by Drew.

Whoever takes that job will be stuck in the same morass as Lue. The Cavaliers want to think of themselves as a rebuilding team, but they have just four players under 25 on the roster (and only two of those are likely part of the long-term in Cleveland). The veterans are going to be on the trade block, and guys like Kevin Love are good when healthy but his time will be limited. It’s not a no-win situation, but no coach is going to pad his stats taking over this roster mid-season.

Drew, wisely, wants to be compensated for this. We’ll see if that happens, or if the Cavs go get someone else.

Before Warriors take on Nets, Steve Kerr talks gun control in wake of synagogue shooting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not afraid to speak out on social issues — military displays at gamesColin Kaepernick, and much more. He understands the megaphone he has as the Warriors’ coach and he wants to use it wisely, but he will not back away from controversial topics.

Such as gun control.

Before the Warriors game against the Nets Sunday, Kerr was asked about the tragic, anti-semitic motivated shooting at a synagogue in Philadelphia that left 11 dead. Kerr spoke his mind, via Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports Boston.

“We’re broken right now. So nothing surprises me anymore. Not the shootings at schools, churches, synagogues, malls, movie theaters. We need our leaders to step up and unite the country with the appropriate words and the appropriate actions. And we’re not getting that right now. It’s frustrating. I don’t know what else to say….

“I think you have to feel comfortable talking about whatever issue you’re addressing. Not everybody feels comfortable. Certain situations, circumstances, I think more and more you are seeing people in the sports world, athletes and coaches, speaking out because the times call for it. It’s easy to feel how broken we are right now. Everyone can have influence. Not just our political leaders. People who are either well known figures who have a camera in their face a lot or average citizens just being kind to each other, being nice to one another. Not spewing hatred on social media. Those are all things we have to think about and try to accomplish and get our country back on track.”

“And we need to vote. I want to urge everyone to get out and vote November 6th. Everyone has their own issue that is important to them. My personal issue is gun safety. Nobody in this country should have a semiautomatic weapon of war. So I’m going to vote for every candidate that is willing to stand up to the NRA and say you know what, this is insane. We’re murdering each other every day. We have to get rid of bump stocks, we have to get rid of high capacity magazines, we have to get rid of semiautomatic weapons. We just do. Other countries don’t go through this. That is the issue most important to me, those are the candidates I will be voting for. The ones who are willing to stand up and say you know what, this is wrong.”

Kerr will get some pushback for this — but not from the Warriors or his players. That is to say, not any constituency that will stop him from speaking out in the future. The people who do complain, Kerr will just shrug off.

Besides, what he said is “go vote your issues.” If you have a problem with that concept, you care more about winning than America and democracy. Which is another of the problems this nation is facing.

Magic Johnson jokes he’s going to land another superstar next summer

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Despite the 2-4 start, the Lakers still won last summer — they landed LeBron James. This is now a franchise back to being a threat to move into contender status, to become a real threat in the West.

Just not this season. The Lakers need another superstar (and to figure out who among their young core is ready to make that step up to playing with LeBron). They know it. Team president Magic Johnson knows it.

Magic, part owner of the Dodgers, went on the Fox pregame show before Los Angeles blew a 4-0 lead and fell behind 3-1 to Boston in the World Series, and Johnson joked he wasn’t done getting stars to the Lakers.

Lakers fans hope he isn’t joking.

It’s also not going to be that easy. While many executives around the league expect Kevin Durant may leave Golden State next summer, he’s doing so to secure his legacy with his “own team” and moving to the shadow of LeBron James does not fit that. (Can you imagine the backlash, after the heat KD got for going to the Warriors, if he teamed up with LeBron next?)

Kawhi Leonard‘s people have talked about him wanting to go to Los Angeles next summer, but the Raptors are the hottest team in the NBA early and will have a shot to keep him (they can offer one more guaranteed year and about $50 million more guaranteed as well). Plus, like a lot of reporters around the league, I hear as much or more Clipper talk with Leonard as I do Lakers.

The real target may be Anthony Davis, who switched agents to LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. A lot of executives around the league think he could be Laker bound — but he has two years left on his current contract. The Pelicans are not going to trade him this season — next July they will put a $240 million designated veteran contract extension in front of him and try to get him to sign it. If he says no, then things get interesting, but the Pelicans still may not trade him, top five players don’t land in New Orleans often and they need to do everything they can to keep him. This may not be a fast process for the Lakers.