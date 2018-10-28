Getty Images

Report: Cavaliers fire coach Tyronn Lue after 0-6 start

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Tyronn Lue was LeBron James‘ hand-picked guy. David Blatt was out and Lue was in and that was how LeBron wanted him in Cleveland.

LeBron is no longer in Cleveland.

Now, neither is Tyronn Lue thanks to owner Dan Gilbert’s quick trigger, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Drew is a long-time assistant who was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for four seasons from 2010-14.

Franchise centerpiece Kevin Love has Lue’s back.

No doubt Cleveland has looked like the worst team in the NBA to start the young season, with the second-worst defense and 23rd-ranked offense in the league. They have been outscored by 12.6 points per 100 possessions through six games.

Is that really Lue’s fault? The team lost player that carried them for seasons, then didn’t revamp the roster with any kind of direction in mind.

While he’s not considered an Xs and Os guru by his peers he considered a hard-working coach who was given a misfit roster that was never going to transition smoothly. Some in the Cleveland front office thought could compete for a playoff spot, an idea that drew laughs from most observers. They paid big money to Kevin Love this summer — a $120 million contract extension — despite his age and injury history. Love has been fine this season, 19.5 points and 13 rebounds a game, but the roster around him is not going to fit well with his game.

What should have been a rebuild after LeBron left has become a team that is neither win now or rebuilding. And it shows. That’s more about Dan Gilbert and his ownership/leadership, which is going to be exposed even more in the coming years.

But Lue takes the hit. Welcome to the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes elbow to head, was “probably knocked out,” Bucks win anyway

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they could thrive, at least temporarily, without their franchise player.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined to start the second half while being evaluated for a possible concussion, the Bucks built a big third-quarter lead and cruised to a 113-91 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

The Bucks have won six consecutive games to start the season, one shy of the record set by the 1971-72 team. The win sets up a Monday night showdown in Milwaukee with the Toronto Raptors, the league’s only other unbeaten team.

Antetokounmpo, who finished with 21 points in a season-low 19 minutes, fell to the floor underneath the basket midway through the first quarter after catching an elbow from the Magic’s Aaron Gordon.

“I just got hit in the head,” Antetokounmpo said. “I tried to block the shot. I fell down. I don’t remember much after that. I have to be careful with that. We did some (concussion) tests in the second quarter and some additional tests in the third quarter.”

When asked what he remembered about the play, Antetokoumpo said he was “probably knocked out.”

“I just remember the hit. But I’m fine,” he said.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer noted that Antetokounmpo continued to play close to his normal minutes in the first half after the blow to the head before being sent back to the locker room to undergo further tests after halftime. Antetokounmpo played 3 minutes in the fourth quarter.

“We just wanted to be extra cautious, make sure everything was OK and give him an extra look,” Budenholzer said.

Gordon described Antetokounmpo as “tough” for coming back out on the court.

“He is resilient. I hit him with the elbow, unintentionally,” Gordon said. “It was hard. Props to him for coming back into the game.”

Khris Middleton added 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for the Bucks, who were coming off a 125-95 blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Friday night in which they made 19 3-pointers on 46 attempts, both season highs.

Milwaukee connected on just 10 of 30 shots from long range against the Magic.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. D.J. Augustin added 11, all in the first half. The Magic shot 32 percent from the field overall and 23 percent from 3-point range.

“We didn’t do a good job playing our game tonight,” Vucevic said.

The Magic attempted a franchise-record 43 3-pointers and made 10.

“It is part of our game plan to have a lot of us shooting 3s and space the floor,” Vucevic said. “Our 3s tonight weren’t exactly good ones. You can’t just shoot any shot. You’ve got to make sure you work for the right one.”

After a tightly contested first quarter in which Orlando led by five at one point, the Bucks took control in the second and built a 14-point lead at the half. Antetokounmpo had 15 first-half points, while Middleton had 12.

Milwaukee’s lead grew to 26 in the third with Antetokoumpo on the bench for the entire period. The Bucks closed the quarter on an 11-1 run and headed to the fourth with a 93-68 lead.

 

Watch LeBron drop 35, move past Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on all-time scoring list

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
LeBron James would be the first to say what mattered most to him is the Lakers lost to the Spurs Saturday night, 110-106, dropping L.A. to 2-4 on the season.

However, in that game LeBron scored 35, and a third-quarter fadeaway jumper moved him past Dirk Nowitzki into sixth on the all-time scoring list.

LeBron is just 217 points back of Wilt Chamberlain fifth on the all-time list, that should happen in November. Next on the list after that? One Michael Jordan.

Nowitzki said he thinks LeBron can go after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. That’s a long way off still, but don’t ever doubt LeBron can get there. If he wants.

Report: Eric Gordon “mandatory” for Minnesota in any Butler trade with Houston

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler trade talks, fairly dormant for the first couple weeks of the NBA season, have started to heat up again.

Specifically Houston — off to a 1-4 start and with terrible defense — is trying to get back into the conversation, reportedly offering four first-round picks along with Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss. Minnesota is reportedly lukewarm on that offer.

Part of the reason for that — the Timberwolves want Eric Gordon as part of any deal with the Rockets, reports Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Houston has offered four future first-round picks to Minnesota, but that package doesn’t include guard Eric Gordon, who’d be mandatory for Minnesota in any proposed deal, league sources said. Thibodeau wants a maximum return on players able to help Minnesota get back to the playoffs.

Taylor has tasked general manager Scott Layden with the focus of finding a trade, as Thibodeau concentrates on coaching the team. Miami and Philadelphia remain teams interested in potential deals for Butler, and Taylor has hoped that those teams would become more aggressive in their offers to pry Butler, league sources said.

As noted, the four-pick trade with a couple of filler contracts was never going to fly for Minnesota, in part because it does not help them win now and because they had to take on a couple seasons of Knight’s contract and the price for that would have been a couple of firsts anyway.

However, would a trade of Gordon, Chriss (once he’s available to be traded Nov. 1), Nene and a couple of picks do it? It does help Minnesota with a good player now — Gordon was the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year — and helps stockpile picks for the future. But is that the best offer on the table?

The leak of the Houston interest always seemed like something aimed at motivating other suitors. However, it’s difficult to imagine Miami upping their offer — Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters (for salary filler), and a 2019 first round pick with protections — in any significant way. Pat Riley made his offer, the deal got close, Riley’s not giving into that and going much bigger. Philadelphia only becomes interesting if they are willing to put Markelle Fultz in a trade (and would Thibodeau want that?).

There has been some buzz around the league that a Butler trade will get done relatively soon, like within the next week. If Minnesota owner Glen Taylor is pushing Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden to get a deal done, it will. However, we have heard this talk before and nothing has happened, so take every report with a grain of salt. Including this one.

Bradley Beal, John Wall on Wizards: “We suck right now,” “Everybody on their own agenda”

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The Washington Wizards have never been as good as they thought they were. Or as good as they thought they should be.

This season the Wizards thought they could be a 50-win team hosting a first-round playoff game. Instead, they are 1-4 with a mediocre offense and a bottom 10 defense. The Wizards every year have a reckoning about how they don’t live up to their potential, this season it came early. Five games in.

After a 116-112 loss to Sacramento, John Wall and Bradley Beal were venting.

“We suck right now, that’s just how it is,” Beal said to NBC Sports Washington (you can see the video above). “We’re not doing anything we’re supposed to do on the floor, on offense or defense…

“So we got to figure out — get out [of] that comfort zone. Sometimes we have our own agendas on the floor whether it’s complaining about shots, complaining about playing time, complaining about whatever it may be. We’re worried about the wrong [expletive], and that’s not where our focus needs to be and it’s just going to continue to hurt us.”

John Wall was more direct.

“Everybody on their own agenda. We showed glimpses when we do stuff as a team. We show how good we can be and then we go back to trying to do it individually, and that’s mostly on the defensive end. Not helping each other out, not team rebounding, and that’s what’s killing us…

“We got guys who’s worried about who’s getting shots, where the ball is going on the offensive end. We should never worry about that,” Wall said. “No matter if we’re missing or making shots, we got to be able to compete on the other end and if you can’t do it on both ends of the floor, you don’t need to be playing.”

And all of that without Dwight Howard in the lineup yet.

There are rumors that coach Scott Brooks’ seat could get hot if the Wizards continue to stumble, that he will be the scapegoat for a team that does not work as well on the court as it looks on paper.

Except not living up to expectations was a problem before Brooks arrived. Guys with their own agenda and not sacrificing for the team is a hallmark of the Wizards for years now. At some point, the discussion needs to be about GM Ernie Grunfeld and the roster construction. If the Wizards can’t find a way to turn it around, next July will it be time to think about a major overhaul? If so, with Wall, Beal, and Otto Porter under max contracts, what does a restructuring even look like?