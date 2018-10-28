Getty Images

Former players support Tyronn Lue after Cavaliers pull trigger early on firing

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Tyronn Lue was not hired by Cavaliers GM Koby Altman, he was not the favorite of owner Dan Gilbert. Lue was the guy LeBron James wanted and LeBron James’ winter address is in California now.

The Cavaliers fired Lue Sunday morning after a 0-6 start. It was a quick trigger for a coach who has won a ring and was given a roster from the Island of Misfit Toys — a roster built to support LeBron and not revamped with any direction this past summer. The firing led to a lot of people around the NBA shaking their heads.

Lue released a classy statement on his way out the door.

LeBron James, Kevin Love and a lot of other former players for Lue had his back on Sunday.

Played with you and for you… two words. THANK YOU

Rajon Rondo passes up wide-open layup in final seconds of Lakers’ loss to Spurs

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The Lakers were down three to the Spurs, 108-105, with just 15.9 seconds left in the game. Which brought up a decision: Do you go for three or get the quick two then foul on the inbound?

Most coaches obviously prefer the three, but with that much time on the clock will be good with a quick-hit wide-open layup for two. Put the points on the board.

Rajon Rondo went another direction:

Huh? With about 12 seconds left, there was plenty of time to play the foul game after a made layup.

Here is Rondo’s explanation, via Bill Oram of The Athletic:

“I thought I could probably suck somebody in but they did a great job of staying home. The layup would have gotten us one point closer, we’d still have to foul but we didn’t have any timeouts so maybe. I just made a split decision that I made and we didn’t get what we wanted.”

The Lakers didn’t lose to the Spurs because of this play alone. Lonzo Ball, who got the start over Rondo, played without the energy we had seen the previous three games he started and went 2-of-8 shooting. Josh Hard was 3-of-10 from the floor. The Lakers had plenty of mental lapses over the course of the game.

Rondo’s was just the most glaring and it came in crunch time. It summed up another game where the Lakers had moments but the other team executed better down the stretch and got the win. The bottom line is the Lakers are 2-4 to start the season and still have a lot of work to do.

Cavaliers fire coach Tyronn Lue after 0-6 start

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Tyronn Lue was LeBron James‘ hand-picked guy. David Blatt was out and Lue was in and that was how LeBron wanted it in Cleveland.

LeBron is no longer in Cleveland.

Now, neither is Tyronn Lue thanks to owner Dan Gilbert’s quick trigger, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lue confirmed the firing and released this statement.

The Cavaliers also confirmed the move.

“This was a very difficult decision. It is especially so, considering Coach Lue’s time with us over the last four years, including four straight trips to the NBA Finals,” said GM Koby Altman in a released statement. “We have respect and great admiration for Ty, not only as a coach, but a person. We thank him for the many ways he has contributed to our success, wish him the best and he will always be remembered for leading a very special Cavs team back against the odds to win the title in 2016. This is a different team equation, though, and one that we felt needed a different voice and approach that required this change.”

Larry Drew is the interim coach, although how long that lasts remains to be seen. The Cavs will want him to play the youth and that means losses, he knows he needs to be well compensated and get some security to do that. Drew is a long-time assistant who was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for four seasons from 2010-14 plus the head coach in Milwaukee for a short time. The Cavs let go of other assistant coaches and all, including Drew, are on one year contracts.

LeBron James and new franchise centerpiece Kevin Love have Lue’s back — speaking for a lot of current Cavs players who are not happy with the move.

No doubt Cleveland has looked like the worst team in the NBA to start the young season, with the second-worst defense and 23rd-ranked offense in the league. They have been outscored by 12.6 points per 100 possessions through six games.

Is that really Lue’s fault? The team lost the player that carried them to the Finals, the man the entire roster was built around. Then this summer they didn’t revamp the roster with any kind of direction in mind.

While he’s not considered an Xs and Os guru by his peers, Lue is considered a hard-working coach who got a team to a ring with some smart moves. Lue is a coach given a misfit roster that was never going to transition smoothly. Some in the Cleveland front office thought could compete for a playoff spot, an idea that drew laughs from most observers, and there is a feeling Lue trusted his veterans when the Cavaliers front office wanted more minutes for the youth. Still, the front office was full of mixed signals. They paid big money to Kevin Love this summer — a $120 million contract extension — despite his age and injury history. Love has been fine this season, 19.5 points and 13 rebounds a game, when healthy enough to play, but the roster around him is not going to fit well with his game.

What should have been a rebuild after LeBron left has become a team that is neither win now or rebuilding. And it shows. That’s more about Dan Gilbert and his ownership/leadership, which is going to be exposed even more in the coming years.

But Lue takes the hit. Welcome to the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes elbow to head, was “probably knocked out,” Bucks win anyway

Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks proved they could thrive, at least temporarily, without their franchise player.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined to start the second half while being evaluated for a possible concussion, the Bucks built a big third-quarter lead and cruised to a 113-91 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

The Bucks have won six consecutive games to start the season, one shy of the record set by the 1971-72 team. The win sets up a Monday night showdown in Milwaukee with the Toronto Raptors, the league’s only other unbeaten team.

Antetokounmpo, who finished with 21 points in a season-low 19 minutes, fell to the floor underneath the basket midway through the first quarter after catching an elbow from the Magic’s Aaron Gordon.

“I just got hit in the head,” Antetokounmpo said. “I tried to block the shot. I fell down. I don’t remember much after that. I have to be careful with that. We did some (concussion) tests in the second quarter and some additional tests in the third quarter.”

When asked what he remembered about the play, Antetokoumpo said he was “probably knocked out.”

“I just remember the hit. But I’m fine,” he said.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer noted that Antetokounmpo continued to play close to his normal minutes in the first half after the blow to the head before being sent back to the locker room to undergo further tests after halftime. Antetokounmpo played 3 minutes in the fourth quarter.

“We just wanted to be extra cautious, make sure everything was OK and give him an extra look,” Budenholzer said.

Gordon described Antetokounmpo as “tough” for coming back out on the court.

“He is resilient. I hit him with the elbow, unintentionally,” Gordon said. “It was hard. Props to him for coming back into the game.”

Khris Middleton added 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 for the Bucks, who were coming off a 125-95 blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Friday night in which they made 19 3-pointers on 46 attempts, both season highs.

Milwaukee connected on just 10 of 30 shots from long range against the Magic.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. D.J. Augustin added 11, all in the first half. The Magic shot 32 percent from the field overall and 23 percent from 3-point range.

“We didn’t do a good job playing our game tonight,” Vucevic said.

The Magic attempted a franchise-record 43 3-pointers and made 10.

“It is part of our game plan to have a lot of us shooting 3s and space the floor,” Vucevic said. “Our 3s tonight weren’t exactly good ones. You can’t just shoot any shot. You’ve got to make sure you work for the right one.”

After a tightly contested first quarter in which Orlando led by five at one point, the Bucks took control in the second and built a 14-point lead at the half. Antetokounmpo had 15 first-half points, while Middleton had 12.

Milwaukee’s lead grew to 26 in the third with Antetokoumpo on the bench for the entire period. The Bucks closed the quarter on an 11-1 run and headed to the fourth with a 93-68 lead.

 

Watch LeBron drop 35, move past Dirk Nowitzki for sixth on all-time scoring list

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
LeBron James would be the first to say what mattered most to him is the Lakers lost to the Spurs Saturday night, 110-106, dropping L.A. to 2-4 on the season.

However, in that game LeBron scored 35, and a third-quarter fadeaway jumper moved him past Dirk Nowitzki into sixth on the all-time scoring list.

LeBron is just 217 points back of Wilt Chamberlain fifth on the all-time list, that should happen in November. Next on the list after that? One Michael Jordan.

Nowitzki said he thinks LeBron can go after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. That’s a long way off still, but don’t ever doubt LeBron can get there. If he wants.