Before Warriors take on Nets, Steve Kerr talks gun control in wake of synagogue shooting

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not afraid to speak out on social issues — military displays at gamesColin Kaepernick, and much more. He understands the megaphone he has as the Warriors’ coach and he wants to use it wisely, but he will not back away from controversial topics.

Such as gun control.

Before the Warriors game against the Nets Sunday, Kerr was asked about the tragic, anti-semitic motivated shooting at a synagogue in Philadelphia that left 11 dead. Kerr spoke his mind, via Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports Boston.

“We’re broken right now. So nothing surprises me anymore. Not the shootings at schools, churches, synagogues, malls, movie theaters. We need our leaders to step up and unite the country with the appropriate words and the appropriate actions. And we’re not getting that right now. It’s frustrating. I don’t know what else to say….

“I think you have to feel comfortable talking about whatever issue you’re addressing. Not everybody feels comfortable. Certain situations, circumstances, I think more and more you are seeing people in the sports world, athletes and coaches, speaking out because the times call for it. It’s easy to feel how broken we are right now. Everyone can have influence. Not just our political leaders. People who are either well known figures who have a camera in their face a lot or average citizens just being kind to each other, being nice to one another. Not spewing hatred on social media. Those are all things we have to think about and try to accomplish and get our country back on track.”

“And we need to vote. I want to urge everyone to get out and vote November 6th. Everyone has their own issue that is important to them. My personal issue is gun safety. Nobody in this country should have a semiautomatic weapon of war. So I’m going to vote for every candidate that is willing to stand up to the NRA and say you know what, this is insane. We’re murdering each other every day. We have to get rid of bump stocks, we have to get rid of high capacity magazines, we have to get rid of semiautomatic weapons. We just do. Other countries don’t go through this. That is the issue most important to me, those are the candidates I will be voting for. The ones who are willing to stand up and say you know what, this is wrong.”

Kerr will get some pushback for this — but not from the Warriors or his players. That is to say, not any constituency that will stop him from speaking out in the future. The people who do complain, Kerr will just shrug off.

Besides, what he said is “go vote your issues.” If you have a problem with that concept, you care more about winning than America and democracy. Which is another of the problems this nation is facing.

Magic Johnson jokes he’s going to land another superstar next summer

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Despite the 2-4 start, the Lakers still won last summer — they landed LeBron James. This is now a franchise back to being a threat to move into contender status, to become a real threat in the West.

Just not this season. The Lakers need another superstar (and to figure out who among their young core is ready to make that step up to playing with LeBron). They know it. Team president Magic Johnson knows it.

Magic, part owner of the Dodgers, went on the Fox pregame show before Los Angeles blew a 4-0 lead and fell behind 3-1 to Boston in the World Series, and Johnson joked he wasn’t done getting stars to the Lakers.

Lakers fans hope he isn’t joking.

It’s also not going to be that easy. While many executives around the league expect Kevin Durant may leave Golden State next summer, he’s doing so to secure his legacy with his “own team” and moving to the shadow of LeBron James does not fit that. (Can you imagine the backlash, after the heat KD got for going to the Warriors, if he teamed up with LeBron next?)

Kawhi Leonard‘s people have talked about him wanting to go to Los Angeles next summer, but the Raptors are the hottest team in the NBA early and will have a shot to keep him (they can offer one more guaranteed year and about $50 million more guaranteed as well). Plus, like a lot of reporters around the league, I hear as much or more Clipper talk with Leonard as I do Lakers.

The real target may be Anthony Davis, who switched agents to LeBron’s agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports. A lot of executives around the league think he could be Laker bound — but he has two years left on his current contract. The Pelicans are not going to trade him this season — next July they will put a $240 million designated veteran contract extension in front of him and try to get him to sign it. If he says no, then things get interesting, but the Pelicans still may not trade him, top five players don’t land in New Orleans often and they need to do everything they can to keep him. This may not be a fast process for the Lakers.

Former players support Tyronn Lue after Cavaliers pull trigger early on firing

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 2:57 PM EDT
Tyronn Lue was not hired by Cavaliers GM Koby Altman, he was not the favorite of owner Dan Gilbert. Lue was the guy LeBron James wanted and LeBron James’ winter address is in California now.

The Cavaliers fired Lue Sunday morning after a 0-6 start. It was a quick trigger for a coach who has won a ring and was given a roster from the Island of Misfit Toys — a roster built to support LeBron and not revamped with any direction this past summer. The firing led to a lot of people around the NBA shaking their heads.

Lue released a classy statement on his way out the door.

LeBron James, Kevin Love and a lot of other former players for Lue had his back on Sunday.

Played with you and for you… two words. THANK YOU

Thanks coach for everything.

Rajon Rondo passes up wide-open layup in final seconds of Lakers’ loss to Spurs

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The Lakers were down three to the Spurs, 108-105, with just 15.9 seconds left in the game. Which brought up a decision: Do you go for three or get the quick two then foul on the inbound?

Most coaches obviously prefer the three, but with that much time on the clock will be good with a quick-hit wide-open layup for two. Put the points on the board.

Rajon Rondo went another direction:

Huh? With about 12 seconds left, there was plenty of time to play the foul game after a made layup.

Here is Rondo’s explanation, via Bill Oram of The Athletic:

“I thought I could probably suck somebody in but they did a great job of staying home. The layup would have gotten us one point closer, we’d still have to foul but we didn’t have any timeouts so maybe. I just made a split decision that I made and we didn’t get what we wanted.”

The Lakers didn’t lose to the Spurs because of this play alone. Lonzo Ball, who got the start over Rondo, played without the energy we had seen the previous three games he started and went 2-of-8 shooting. Josh Hard was 3-of-10 from the floor. The Lakers had plenty of mental lapses over the course of the game.

Rondo’s was just the most glaring and it came in crunch time. It summed up another game where the Lakers had moments but the other team executed better down the stretch and got the win. The bottom line is the Lakers are 2-4 to start the season and still have a lot of work to do.

Cavaliers fire coach Tyronn Lue after 0-6 start

By Kurt HelinOct 28, 2018, 11:37 AM EDT
Tyronn Lue was LeBron James‘ hand-picked guy. David Blatt was out and Lue was in and that was how LeBron wanted it in Cleveland.

LeBron is no longer in Cleveland.

Now, neither is Tyronn Lue thanks to owner Dan Gilbert’s quick trigger, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lue confirmed the firing and released this statement.

The Cavaliers also confirmed the move.

“This was a very difficult decision. It is especially so, considering Coach Lue’s time with us over the last four years, including four straight trips to the NBA Finals,” said GM Koby Altman in a released statement. “We have respect and great admiration for Ty, not only as a coach, but a person. We thank him for the many ways he has contributed to our success, wish him the best and he will always be remembered for leading a very special Cavs team back against the odds to win the title in 2016. This is a different team equation, though, and one that we felt needed a different voice and approach that required this change.”

Larry Drew is the interim coach, although how long that lasts remains to be seen. The Cavs will want him to play the youth and that means losses, he knows he needs to be well compensated and get some security to do that. Drew is a long-time assistant who was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for four seasons from 2010-14 plus the head coach in Milwaukee for a short time. The Cavs let go of other assistant coaches and all, including Drew, are on one year contracts.

LeBron James and new franchise centerpiece Kevin Love have Lue’s back — speaking for a lot of current Cavs players who are not happy with the move.

No doubt Cleveland has looked like the worst team in the NBA to start the young season, with the second-worst defense and 23rd-ranked offense in the league. They have been outscored by 12.6 points per 100 possessions through six games, trailed by at least 16 in every game, and haven’t shown much competitive fire.

Is that really Lue’s fault? The team lost the player that carried them to the Finals, the person that was their team culture, the man the entire roster was built around. Then this summer they didn’t revamp the roster with any kind of direction in mind other than walking the nearly impossible line of rebuilding while winning.

While he’s not considered an Xs and Os guru by his peers, Lue is considered a hard-working coach who got a team to a ring with some smart moves. He’s a player’s coach, but only can do so much. Lue is a coach given a misfit roster that was never going to transition smoothly. Some in the Cleveland front office thought could compete for a playoff spot, an idea that drew laughs from most observers. Management thought this team should have been more competitive. Still, the front office was full of mixed signals. They paid big money to Kevin Love this summer — a $120 million contract extension — despite his age and injury history. Love has been fine this season, 19.5 points and 13 rebounds a game, when healthy enough to play, but the roster around him is not going to fit well with his game.

What should have been a rebuild after LeBron left has become a team that is neither win now or rebuilding. And it shows. That’s more about Dan Gilbert and his ownership/leadership, which is going to be exposed even more in the coming years.

But Lue takes the hit. Welcome to the NBA.