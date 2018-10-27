Associated Press

Rockets “going back to drawing board” on defensive scheme after 1-4 start

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
2 Comments

Last season, the Rockets’ “switch everything” defensive system had them sixth in the league in defense, and within one half of reaching the NBA Finals (and likely winning a title).

This season, the Rockets have started 1-4 after a loss Friday night at home to the Clippers, and Houston’s defense is the problem. They are allowing 9.1 more points per 100 possessions than last season, and they are really struggling to defend the pick-and-roll, allowing 113 points per 100 possessions on that play. The switching is not working, in part because Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute are gone, and in part because assistant coach in charge of the defense last season Jeff Bzdelik retired.

Rockets players and coach Mike D’Antoni said after Friday’s loss it’s time for a change, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out what’s going to be the best solution for this team,” guard Chris Paul said after a 133-113 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday night….

“We’ve got to make some adjustments,” D’Antoni said. “We were switching, and obviously this team is different than last year, and they were busting us. We weren’t tied together. We’ll have two days of practice, so we’ll put some other things in and try to figure it out a little bit better. Our defense was just awful.

“We don’t have any continuity. We’re not figuring it out, and then the dam breaks and everybody struggles. But we’ve got two good days of practice. We’ll figure things out. We just dug ourselves a hole, and we’ve got to dig it out.”

Making sweeping changes midseason is difficult because NBA teams don’t practice that much. While the Rockets are off through the weekend until next Tuesday, that time should be more about rest and recovery during a long season than going over new defensive schemes.

Watch the Rockets and it’s clear their communication and recognition are just not the same as a year ago, it’s more than just a personnel issue. They look like a team that just hasn’t practiced defense that much, that isn’t focused on that end as an organization. Trading for Jimmy Butler — if that were to happen, which seems unlikely — would help the roster issue, but the focus one is something else entirely. That’s on the locker room leaders, Chris Paul and James Harden, along with Mike D’Antoni.

A lot of people expected the Rockets to take a step back this season, but it may end up being a bigger one than anticipated.

Raptors remain undefeated, beat Mavs 116-107 behind Kyle Lowry’s 20 points, 12 assists

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TORONTO (AP) — With a strong start and a big finish, Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors added to their perfect start.

Lowry had 20 points and 12 assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and Toronto set a franchise record with its sixth straight win to start the season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 116-107 on Friday night.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 15 and Serge Ibaka finished with 11 as the Raptors eclipsed the 5-0 start they recorded in 2015-16.

DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter. Luka Doncic scored 22 points, and Wesley Matthews had 21.

Jordan struggled to find a family-friendly way to describe Dallas’ poor showing in the first.

“Our defense to start the game has been … what’s a G-rated word? Terrible,” he said.

Dallas clawed back and trailed by three heading into the fourth, but Toronto opened the quarter with a 9-2 run. Dallas shot 7 for 24 in the fourth.

“We just didn’t compete at the same level they did down the stretch,” Mavs forward Harrison Barnes said. “That’s what the big difference was.”

Lowry, who didn’t turn the ball over, recorded 10 or more assists for a career-best fourth straight game. He’s the first Raptors player to accomplish the feat since Jose Calderon had five in a row in March 2012.

“He’s really good,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “Each year that goes by, he starts being able to pick out things and see it more clearly.”

Nurse replaced Dwane Casey last summer. He is staying focused during Toronto’s solid start.

“I’m not getting too far down the road,” Nurse said.

Dallas, which let a 26-point lead slip away in Wednesday’s loss at Atlanta, dropped its second straight after winning two in a row.

“We did a lot of good things tonight but we obviously have some things to clean up,” coach Rick Carlisle said.

Green scored 12 points in the first as the Raptors raced out to an 18-2 lead. Toronto led 39-26 after its highest-scoring quarter of the season so far.

Matthews scored nine points in the second and Doncic had eight as Dallas cut the deficit to five late in the quarter. Leonard scored nine points for the Raptors and Lowry had eight to help Toronto to a 69-60 lead at halftime.

 

Watch Kevin Durant score 25 in fourth, 41 overall in MSG as Warriors beat Knicks 128-100

Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — If this is what Kevin Durant can do at Madison Square Garden, no wonder Knicks fans are so desperate for him to come to New York.

This kind of show was worth seeing more than once a season.

Durant scored 25 of his 41 points in Golden State’s ruthless fourth-quarter clinic, and the Warriors beat the Knicks 128-100 on Friday night.

Durant was the center of attention leading into the game and then the star of it in front of fans who hope he will consider the Knicks if he becomes a free agent this summer.

He’s not interested in the off-the-court stuff right now, but he loved what happened on the floor in his 10-for-13 final quarter.

“It feels like when you catch every green light when you’re going somewhere,” Durant said.

New York led by three after three quarters before Durant and the Warriors starting hitting from all over the floor, making 19 of 26 shots – and things went so well that on a rare long-range miss by Durant, the ball bounced all the way out behind the arc to a wide-open Stephen Curry, who made the 3-pointer.

Asked what changed in the fourth quarter, when Golden State outscored New York 47-16, Knicks coach David Fizdale said: “Kevin Durant.”

Curry added 29 points and six 3-pointers, giving him at least five in every game this season. But on the floor where he scored a career-best 54 points in 2013, his performance seemed almost quiet because of Durant.

He finished 17 of 24 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from behind the arc – where one of the misses was a one-legged attempt.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 24 points for the Knicks, who have dropped five in a row after a season-opening victory over Atlanta.

Fizdale changed up his starting lineup, going with Hardaway, Frank Ntilikina, Noah Vonleh, Damyean Dotson and rookie Mitchell Robinson, and the group provided a 16-10 lead.

But it was quickly wiped out mostly by Curry, who made his first five shots, with three of them behind the arc.

Durant drew plenty of notice upon his arrival and a loud ovation when he was announced with the starting lineups. He can become a free agent after this season and Knicks fans hope he can speed up their rebuilding. A billboard urging him to come to New York popped up on a building near Madison Square Garden this week.

Curry said it’s not a distraction, saying the Warriors have faced greater concerns during their run of three championships in the last four years.

“The way he’s handled it, obviously letting his play speak for itself and not getting too wrapped up or involved in it, understanding we’ve got seven more months of this,” Curry said. “So we know how to keep distractions out of our locker room and just play basketball and enjoy what we do.”

Jrue Holiday jumper, ridiculous technical keep Pelicans undefeated

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2018, 11:50 PM EDT
3 Comments

The New Orleans Pelicans remain undefeated. But it wasn’t easy.

New Orleans needed an unforced, no-look-pass turnover from De’Angelo Russell to set up a Jrue Holiday nail jumper game-winner.

But that wasn’t where things ended.

During the following timeout, Indiana’s Solomon Hill walked over to the Nets’ bench and…

Ed Davis gave Hill a forearm for walking over there, but then Hill sold it with a flop. It worked. The referees called a technical on Davis for the shove and Holiday hit a free throw. The Pelicans missed the game-tying shot.

And the Pelicans are 4-0 to start the season. New Orleans has done that against a soft early schedule, but things get tougher over the weekend against the Jazz, followed by a five-game road trip.

 

 

DeMarcus Cousins ejected from Warriors game. From the bench.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2018, 10:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins has a reputation for being volatile and earning technical fouls.

Referee Scott Foster has a reputation for a quick trigger.

Combine them and you get Cousins being ejected while in street clothes on the bench against the Knicks Friday night.

Did Cousins say something that crossed the line, or was this another case of a referee out of control? An ejection after one technical is rare, it usually means something extreme, but we don’t know what was said.

While Cousins has started doing limited practices with the team, he is not near a return to the court.

The Warriors won the game, 128-100.