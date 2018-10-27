Getty Images

Report: Lonzo Ball to keep Lakers’ starting job even with Rajon Rondo back

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018


When the Lakers have had their new starting lineup on the court — Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, LeBron James, JaVale McGee — they have outscored opponents by 11.6 points per 100 possessions. They play strong defense giving up less than a point per possession, they are playing at a very fast pace (almost 110 per game) and they have an impressive true shooting percentage of 58.8.

Don’t mess with what works — Rajon Rondo is back from his suspension Saturday but Ball will retain his starting job, reports Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers will keep Lonzo Ball in the starting lineup Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs when Rajon Rondo returns to the team after serving a three-game suspension, sources told ESPN.

The Lakers went 2-1 in Rondo’s absence with Ball providing steady play on both ends of the court, averaging 12.7 points on 53.6 percent shooting (40 percent from 3), 7.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

This is the right move.

When coach Luke Walton has been asked about why Rondo was the starter to open the season, he would point to Ball missing much of training camp due to knee surgery, and him being on a minutes restriction. Now Ball is healthy, back, and will remain the starter.

He brings a lot at both ends of the floor — he is a physical defender, just ask Denver’s Jamal Murray who Ball hounded relentlessly in the second half of Thursday’s Lakers’ win. Ball also keeps the pace up on offense, attacks, and his jumper now has to be respected.

Saturday night is Brandon Ingram‘s last game on suspension and he will supplant Kuzma in the starting lineup upon his return.

Warriors organization chill as rumors of Kevin Durant to the Knicks swirl

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018


There’s a certain swagger and confidence that comes with having won two NBA titles in a row and three-of-four. You saw it on the court in New York Friday night, it was a one-point game with eight minutes to go, then Golden State flipped the switch and went on a 30-4 run. Ballgame.

That swagger, and a calmness that comes with it, are there off the court as well. Rumors are swirling around the league that Kevin Durant is going to bolt Golden State after this season and New York could be a landing spot. So when Durant and the Warriors went to New York this week, and there was a billboard to recruit KD already up, the franchise’s reaction was basically a shrug, reports Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

That’s a constant theme around these Warriors: Humor to defuse tension… Around these Warriors, it freely pops up at any moment, occasionally weaponized into a joke, like when Durant got to the Garden on Friday night and Andre Iguodala had a message for him.

“Welcome home,” Iguodala joked…

The Warriors in zero way fear the Knicks in these sweepstakes. Durant may decide to go to New York in July. They know that. The buzz is legitimate. The connections are there. His business manager, Rich Kleiman, is a New York-based Knicks fan with dreams of working in their front office one day. Royal Ivey, perhaps Durant’s best friend, is on David Fizdale’s coaching staff.

But in all aspects of basketball success and organizational management, the areas in which the Warriors can control, they are superior.

The other thing: Durant would be walking away from a dynasty. A team that — no matter what happens this season and even if KD leaves it in July — we will be talking about as one of the all-time great teams, one of the ones that defined a generation and shift in the NBA. That’s different than what LeBron James left in Cleveland last summer.

Durant may still leave, most executives around the league expect that to happen. The logic goes that he will have his rings, his finals MVPs, his Hall of Fame credentials in place, but to take the next step with his legacy he will need to lead “his team” to a title. Maybe that team is the Knicks, where Kristaps Porzingis will be the No. 2 (if he can be the same player after his ACL surgery). Maybe it’s somewhere else.

The Warriors, however, are not going to sweat it all season long, the way the Thunder did when Durant was about to hit free agency. Titles give you that swagger, that calmness.

Watch the best of Stephen Curry’s hot start from three this season

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018


Stephen Curry is hunting again.

He is aggressively looking for his shot early this young season in a way he did not the past couple of seasons. He looks more like MVP Curry, not the guy trying to get everyone some touches and thinking about balance from the past couple of seasons (although, that worked out pretty well for Golden State).

Curry has drained 39-of-74 from three to start the season, 52.7 percent. Curry has started this season on a ridiculous hot streak.

Take a break from college football and 13-hour baseball games today and watch four-and-a-half minutes of Curry just being ridiculous.

Raptors remain undefeated, beat Mavs 116-107 behind Kyle Lowry’s 20 points, 12 assists

Associated PressOct 27, 2018


TORONTO (AP) — With a strong start and a big finish, Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors added to their perfect start.

Lowry had 20 points and 12 assists, Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points and Toronto set a franchise record with its sixth straight win to start the season, beating the Dallas Mavericks 116-107 on Friday night.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 15 and Serge Ibaka finished with 11 as the Raptors eclipsed the 5-0 start they recorded in 2015-16.

DeAndre Jordan had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter. Luka Doncic scored 22 points, and Wesley Matthews had 21.

Jordan struggled to find a family-friendly way to describe Dallas’ poor showing in the first.

“Our defense to start the game has been … what’s a G-rated word? Terrible,” he said.

Dallas clawed back and trailed by three heading into the fourth, but Toronto opened the quarter with a 9-2 run. Dallas shot 7 for 24 in the fourth.

“We just didn’t compete at the same level they did down the stretch,” Mavs forward Harrison Barnes said. “That’s what the big difference was.”

Lowry, who didn’t turn the ball over, recorded 10 or more assists for a career-best fourth straight game. He’s the first Raptors player to accomplish the feat since Jose Calderon had five in a row in March 2012.

“He’s really good,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “Each year that goes by, he starts being able to pick out things and see it more clearly.”

Nurse replaced Dwane Casey last summer. He is staying focused during Toronto’s solid start.

“I’m not getting too far down the road,” Nurse said.

Dallas, which let a 26-point lead slip away in Wednesday’s loss at Atlanta, dropped its second straight after winning two in a row.

“We did a lot of good things tonight but we obviously have some things to clean up,” coach Rick Carlisle said.

Green scored 12 points in the first as the Raptors raced out to an 18-2 lead. Toronto led 39-26 after its highest-scoring quarter of the season so far.

Matthews scored nine points in the second and Doncic had eight as Dallas cut the deficit to five late in the quarter. Leonard scored nine points for the Raptors and Lowry had eight to help Toronto to a 69-60 lead at halftime.

 

Rockets “going back to drawing board” on defensive scheme after 1-4 start

By Kurt HelinOct 27, 2018


Last season, the Rockets’ “switch everything” defensive system had them sixth in the league in defense, and within one half of reaching the NBA Finals (and likely winning a title).

This season, the Rockets have started 1-4 after a loss Friday night at home to the Clippers, and Houston’s defense is the problem. They are allowing 9.1 more points per 100 possessions than last season, and they are really struggling to defend the pick-and-roll, allowing 113 points per 100 possessions on that play. The switching is not working, in part because Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute are gone, and in part because assistant coach in charge of the defense last season Jeff Bzdelik retired.

Rockets players and coach Mike D’Antoni said after Friday’s loss it’s time for a change, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out what’s going to be the best solution for this team,” guard Chris Paul said after a 133-113 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday night….

“We’ve got to make some adjustments,” D’Antoni said. “We were switching, and obviously this team is different than last year, and they were busting us. We weren’t tied together. We’ll have two days of practice, so we’ll put some other things in and try to figure it out a little bit better. Our defense was just awful.

“We don’t have any continuity. We’re not figuring it out, and then the dam breaks and everybody struggles. But we’ve got two good days of practice. We’ll figure things out. We just dug ourselves a hole, and we’ve got to dig it out.”

Making sweeping changes midseason is difficult because NBA teams don’t practice that much. While the Rockets are off through the weekend until next Tuesday, that time should be more about rest and recovery during a long season than going over new defensive schemes.

Watch the Rockets and it’s clear their communication and recognition are just not the same as a year ago, it’s more than just a personnel issue. They look like a team that just hasn’t practiced defense that much, that isn’t focused on that end as an organization. Trading for Jimmy Butler — if that were to happen, which seems unlikely — would help the roster issue, but the focus one is something else entirely. That’s on the locker room leaders, Chris Paul and James Harden, along with Mike D’Antoni.

A lot of people expected the Rockets to take a step back this season, but it may end up being a bigger one than anticipated.