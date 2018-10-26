Watch Jabari Parker freak out as he feels what’s inside a box (Robin Lopez’s head)

The Bulls aren’t good on the court, but they sure are good at making weird and funny videos.
Tyreke Evans to miss Saturday game for being late to practice
Tyreke Evans has had an impressive start to the season in Indianapolis: 12 points per game, shooting 47.1 percent from three, a PER of 19.7.
Don’t mistake that for everything going smoothly, the team has suspended him for a game.
He was late to practice. That doesn’t fly.
Team cultures are very different, and it can be a difficult adjustment for players. Doc Rivers cancels a shocking number of Clippers’ practices, Quin Snyder loves a good three-hour practice for the Jazz (just ask Gordon Hayward, who was no fan of them).
Evans has spent most of his career in Sacramento, Memphis, and New Orleans — not exactly paragons of discipline. Old-school McMillan, with Larry Bird as his boss, is not bending their ways go some new code.
That said, bet Evans has learned his lesson.
Doc Rivers: I wouldn’t still be coaching Clippers if Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan remained
Entering the 2015-16 season, Clippers coach (and then-president) Doc Rivers declared L.A.’s Chris Paul–Blake Griffin–DeAndre Jordan core was on the verge of becoming stale. Rivers later reversed course, and that trio stayed together for two more first-round losses. But now Paul (Rockets), Griffin (Pistons) and Jordan (Mavericks) are all playing elsewhere.
Yet, Rivers is still coaching the Clippers.
Rivers, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:
“I needed the change. I wouldn’t have done this with the same group. I wouldn’t be here probably,” Rivers said. “We just needed change. We needed it and we just had to do it. We had to come to the conclusion we weren’t going to win.”
They were, in their first year together, a fluky final minute away from having a good chance of eliminating the Thunder and moving to the 2014 conference finals. And a year later, the team collapsed against Houston.
“Once those two years happened, it was really over for us,” he said.
With that attitude, it was.
The Clippers experienced plenty of misfortune during their run – injuries, the Rockets getting hot on 3-pointers, more injuries. Those bad breaks could have instilled more resolve in some teams. For the Clippers, it just made them dislike each other.
Perhaps, that was inevitable. Maybe Paul, Griffin and Jordan were the wrong combination of egos.
But I tend to believe they could have made it work better than they did. I also think Rivers’ fatalism about the roster did the team a disservice by instilling a belief that team just didn’t have it. (Rivers’ attempts to build a supporting cast, including the complication of acquiring his son, also didn’t help.)
Still, Rivers is a good coach overall. He got his desired shakeup, and now it’s on him to help guide the Clippers into their next era.
Kevin Durant: I wouldn’t have signed new minor-league contract out of high school
Kevin Durant is the greatest one-and-done player of all-time, giving him valuable perspective and major influence as the NBA transitions from this draft era.
Durant has said he would have declared for the draft straight out of high school if allowed. But would he have signed a new Select Contract and earned $125,000 to play in the NBA’s minor league?
Durant, via Logan Murdock of The Mercury News:
“I would’ve stayed in college,” Durant said. “It’s more friendly to kids. You can still get development, play on a team, build a camaraderie. Like that early, being 17 years old, not fully being a pro, but like a semi-pro, I probably wouldn’t want to do that.”
This comment will be heard by current prospects considering the minor-league route, and it might sway some toward college basketball. Plus, shoe companies are still driving the most money for these young players, and those shoe companies have invested heavily in the visibility of college programs.
Of course, this should be determined case by case. Just because a Select Contract wouldn’t have worked for Durant, it could still work for others. But his perspective could be telling and influencing.
Owner Tony Ressler takes blame for Hawks’ ‘total dysfunction:’ ‘I didn’t know what I was doing’
When Tony Ressler bought the Hawks, they were coming off their best-ever season in Atlanta – 60 wins and a conference-finals appearance.
They just didn’t know where to go from there.
Atlanta’s general manager, Danny Ferry, was in front-office purgatory after saying racist things. The Hawks eventually gave coach Mike Budenholzer the dual title of president-coach and named Wes Wilcox general manager.
Under Budenholzer and Wilcox, it often seemed as if Atlanta was going in two different directions – because it was. The Hawks traded Jeff Teague and Kyle Korver for draft picks but also held onto Al Horford until he left for no return in unrestricted free agency. Atlanta predictably regressed, but not into the lottery.
Finally, in 2017 – after declaring the Hawks would “make every effort imaginable” to re-sign Paul Millsap – Ressler demoted Budenholzer and Wilcox and hired Travis Schlenk to run the front office. Schlenk let Millsap walk and began a rebuild that’s progressing nicely. Budenholzer lasted one more (losing) season as coach then escaped to Milwaukee.
And Ressler is accepting blame for those couple of meandering seasons.
Ressler, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic:
“Let’s cut the bullshit — I didn’t know what I was doing,” Ressler said. “I can blame someone else, I can blame you, I can blame my wife. But there was only one schmuck in the room, and that was me.”
“It was a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Total dysfunction.”
“Bud was not the right coach for us,” he said. “He was desperate to coach a superstar. I don’t know where Bud’s head was; you’ll have to ask him. But I do think when some people have a very short life as the decision-maker, and they no longer have it, sometimes they miss it. I know this: Getting a Lloyd Pierce, a coach with his attributes who works hard and wants to help young guys get better, is exactly what I wanted and exactly what Travis wanted.”
“For two years, I was a deer in the headlights,” he said. “It’s like the story of a poker game when you’re looking around, and you wonder who the fish is. If you don’t know the answer, it’s probably you. I don’t want to blame somebody else because I was the schmuck ,and I didn’t have to do it. I realized the mistake the minute after I did it.”
Admitting and correcting mistakes are strong traits. I’m not sure Ressler has suddenly solved everything, but this is encouraging. (Nor am I convinced things were as bad in Atlanta as he makes them out to be, but I prefer this bluntness to the typical sugarcoating.)
The Hawks are only one season removed from a decade-long playoff run, and it could be a while until they build back up. Sustained losing could test Ressler’s resolve to stick with this plan.
But at least there’s a clear plan in place now.