Owner Tony Ressler takes blame for Hawks’ ‘total dysfunction:’ ‘I didn’t know what I was doing’

When Tony Ressler bought the Hawks, they were coming off their best-ever season in Atlanta – 60 wins and a conference-finals appearance.

They just didn’t know where to go from there.

Atlanta’s general manager, Danny Ferry, was in front-office purgatory after saying racist things. The Hawks eventually gave coach Mike Budenholzer the dual title of president-coach and named Wes Wilcox general manager.

Under Budenholzer and Wilcox, it often seemed as if Atlanta was going in two different directions – because it was. The Hawks traded Jeff Teague and Kyle Korver for draft picks but also held onto Al Horford until he left for no return in unrestricted free agency. Atlanta predictably regressed, but not into the lottery.

Finally, in 2017 – after declaring the Hawks would “make every effort imaginable” to re-sign Paul Millsap – Ressler demoted Budenholzer and Wilcox and hired Travis Schlenk to run the front office. Schlenk let Millsap walk and began a rebuild that’s progressing nicely. Budenholzer lasted one more (losing) season as coach then escaped to Milwaukee.

And Ressler is accepting blame for those couple of meandering seasons.

Ressler, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic:

“Let’s cut the bullshit — I didn’t know what I was doing,” Ressler said. “I can blame someone else, I can blame you, I can blame my wife. But there was only one schmuck in the room, and that was me.”

“It was a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Total dysfunction.”

“Bud was not the right coach for us,” he said. “He was desperate to coach a superstar. I don’t know where Bud’s head was; you’ll have to ask him. But I do think when some people have a very short life as the decision-maker, and they no longer have it, sometimes they miss it. I know this: Getting a Lloyd Pierce, a coach with his attributes who works hard and wants to help young guys get better, is exactly what I wanted and exactly what Travis wanted.”

“For two years, I was a deer in the headlights,” he said. “It’s like the story of a poker game when you’re looking around, and you wonder who the fish is. If you don’t know the answer, it’s probably you. I don’t want to blame somebody else because I was the schmuck ,and I didn’t have to do it. I realized the mistake the minute after I did it.”

Admitting and correcting mistakes are strong traits. I’m not sure Ressler has suddenly solved everything, but this is encouraging. (Nor am I convinced things were as bad in Atlanta as he makes them out to be, but I prefer this bluntness to the typical sugarcoating.)

The Hawks are only one season removed from a decade-long playoff run, and it could be a while until they build back up. Sustained losing could test Ressler’s resolve to stick with this plan.

But at least there’s a clear plan in place now.

Chauncey Billups: Former Pistons coach Larry Brown ‘choked’ in 2005 NBA Finals

Robert Horry hit more than his fair share of huge shots. Perhaps, none was bigger than his game-winning 3-pointer in Game 5 of the 2005 NBA Finals. Few single shots in have swung championship odds from one team’s favor to another’s. That one did.

With the series tied 2-2, Horry’s Spurs trailed the Pistons by two with 9.4 seconds left. Horry inbounded to Manu Ginobili, and Rasheed Wallace – assigned to cover Horry – trapped Ginobili. Ginobili kicked to Horry, who knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to give San Antonio a 3-2 series lead. The Spurs won in seven.

Former Detroit guard Chauncey Billups on The Lowe Post podcast:

Here’s what’s crazy about that play. So, we’re in the huddle. Of course, me and everybody else is saying, “No 3s. No matter what, no 3s. No 3s. Press up. A two don’t kill us. No 3s.” We walk back on the floor. We’re getting set up. I see Lindsey Hunter come to the desk. I’m like, “Perfect. We good. He going to get Sheed.”

Billups listed his envisioned defensive matchups:

  • Chauncey Billups – Tony Parker
  • Lindsey Hunter – Manu Ginobili
  • Richard Hamilton – Bruce Bowen
  • Tayshaun Prince – Robert Horry
  • Ben Wallace – Tim Duncan

Billups continued:

We good. Buzzer goes off, and he says, “Chaunce, I got you.” I’m like, “What the hell.” I just didn’t understand it. So, obviously, there’s no time to – it’s time to win the game. You worry about it later. And for so many reasons, it’s just crazy. I didn’t have any issues defensively.

Not only that, what happens if the rebound comes off, and your free-throw shooter is not in the game? I mean, there’s so many different – I really think, for real, I think Larry just kind of choked in that moment.

I think he just, he kind of chocked. And I don’t know.

That was crazy. How do you think I felt? First of all, I’m the MVP of the series if we win again.

This is such an underdiscussed angle of that famous play. Horry gets and deserves credit for making the shot, and Rasheed takes plenty of criticism for his mental lapse of doubling off Horry. But why wasn’t Billups on the court?

Billups’ anticipated lineup would have been able to switch nearly everything, if not everything. (I’d be a little iffy on a Ginobili-Duncan screen defended by Hunter and Ben Wallace.) Rasheed could defend well on the perimeter, too, but he wasn’t quite as comfortable there.

Billups was a strong defender. He’s also spot-on about having him on the court to get intentionally fouled if San Antonio missed. Though Hamilton was a good free-throw shooter, Billups was the most dependable Piston from the line.

Larry Brown was a great coach who helped the Pistons reach that level, including guiding them to the 2004 title. But there’s a strong case he erred in this huge situation.

That said, we’ll never know what would have happened if he left Billups, not Rasheed, in the game. Billups’ criticism has the benefit of hindsight. Maybe the Spurs would have made a shot over a smaller defender. Maybe Detroit would have forced a miss, but – with Rasheed on the bench – surrendered an offensive rebound. Or maybe the Spurs wouldn’t have scored at all and fallen behind 3-2. But they also had Games 6 and 7 at home.

That the Pistons won Game 6 in San Antonio bolsters Billups’ case. Maybe that game would have gone differently if it were a must-win for the Spurs, though. There’s no way to tell.

But it seems more likely than not Billups is right: If Brown left him in the game, Detroit would have won the title and Billups would have gotten his second Finals MVP.

Instead, the Spurs got rings, and Duncan won Finals MVP, and we’re left with this “what if?”

Marcus Morris motivated to beat Paul George due to ‘disrespectful’ old commercial

Defended by Paul George, Marcus Morris hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Celtics against the Thunder last year. Morris also came up big in Boston’s win over Oklahoma City last night, hitting the late go-ahead 3-pointer and finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

According to Morris, it wasn’t coincidence he stepped up against George.

Morris’ motivation dates back to a commercial that aired when George played for the Pacers and Morris for the Pistons. In it, George hits a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer:

Morris, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

“I’m gonna take you back to a little story why that meant a lot to me,” Morris told NBC Sports Boston. “Two years ago, I was in Detroit, and Paul George did a commercial. I never told anybody this. In the game, it was a Gatorade commercial, and he was counting down, ‘5-4-3 …’ in that commercial they had a person that looked exactly like me. And I noticed it because I was like, ‘Wait, it’s a Detroit Pistons jersey on.’

“They blanked my number out but it was the exact form of my body. And everybody I told watch was like, ‘Oh.’ And when I had seen that, I thought that was just so disrespectful.”

“First of all, I would have locked his ass down,” Morris said. “And second of all, it wasn’t me.”

This is amazing! I am here for this self-importance and years-long grudge-holding. Whatever Morris must do to motivate himself against George, keep it up.

But is Morris, who wore No. 13 in Detroit, right to feel disrespected? That’s clearly No. 17 Stark defending George:

image

Though, yeah, that body type sure matches Morris’.

Report: Timberwolves reticent to accept Rockets’ four-first-rounder offer, which includes Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss

The Rockets reportedly offered the Timberwolves four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler, leaving two big questions:

  • Which players is Houston sending out to match salary?
  • How are the picks protected?

Apparently the answer to the first question is Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss, who salaries can be aggregated Wednesday (two months after being acquired from the Suns).

Shams Charania of Stadium:

Knight (making $14,631,250 this season and due $15,643,750 next season) holds significantly negative value. He hasn’t played well in years, and he’s currently injured. It would generally take a couple first-rounders just to unload him.

Chriss (making $3,206,160 this season with a $4,078,236 team option for next season that must be exercised by Wednesday) holds fairly neutral value. He’s young but has looked in over his head in the NBA, and at least he’s not guaranteed any money beyond this year.

So, to get Butler, Houston must send picks worth his value plus the absolute value of Knight’s negative value.

Does this offer do that? Perhaps. By rule, the first-rounders could convey in 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025. Though the Rockets are already good and would be even better with Butler, their stars – Chris Paul (33), James Harden (29) and Butler (29) – are nearing the ends of their primes. Those later picks could be quite valuable.

But it depends on the protections. If Minnesota can’t get high picks in 2023 and 2025, the trade wouldn’t be worth it.

So, maybe the Timberwolves are just being stubborn by not accepting. Or maybe they’re being prudent with an offer that sounds better than it really is. We just don’t know.

At least Houston’s proposal served one purpose for Minnesota: Drumming up other offers. After dropping from negotiations, the Heat are involved again.

Five Reasons Sports Network:

Miami was reportedly close to sending Josh Richardson, a protected first-round pick and another player (probably Dion Waiters) to Minnesota for Butler. Maybe the teams will iron out that deal now.

The expectation is the Timberwolves will do something soon.

Kevin Durant on billboard recruiting him to Knicks: ‘I’m not really impressed’

That lame billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks?

Durant, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“To be honest, I don’t know how I feel about that type of stuff. It’s cool. No disrespect, but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff. I just really like playing basketball. … I know all of that stuff is a part of it, but for me I don’t really get up for that stuff.”

Cool” is also the word he used to describe the Wizards’ push to sign him a few years ago, and though he didn’t even acknowledge his disinterest in the hoopla then, Washington still didn’t come close to signing him.

But Durant provided plenty of positives about Madison Square Garden. Durant, via Begley:

“It’s like a playground with walls,” he said. “You walk outside and you’re right on the street. It feels like you’re playing at Rucker Park, just indoors. And that energy, I remember my first game as a rookie. I can remember I played pretty well, I had 30 that night. My family came up and we stayed after the game so we celebrated a little bit. But that energy — it’s just pure, pure love for the game at the Garden.”

We’ve seen how much Durant enjoys playing at Rucker Park. Of course, LeBron James (and many others) have praised the Garden without ever signing with the Knicks.

I doubt Durant goes anywhere because of an arena or a billboard. At best, the billboard plants a seed with Durant about how his profile can grow even larger in New York. But fans in many cities put up billboards now, even small markets. It’s just not a big deal anymore.

But because it’s no longer a big deal, Durant’s dismissive comments won’t stop the rumors about him joining the Knicks.