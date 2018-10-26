Kevin Durant on billboard recruiting him to Knicks: ‘I’m not really impressed’

That lame billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks?

Durant, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“To be honest, I don’t know how I feel about that type of stuff. It’s cool. No disrespect, but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff. I just really like playing basketball. … I know all of that stuff is a part of it, but for me I don’t really get up for that stuff.”

“Cool” is also the word he used to describe the Wizards’ push to sign him a few years ago, and though he didn’t even acknowledge his disinterest in the hoopla then, Washington still didn’t come close to signing him.

But Durant provided plenty of positives about Madison Square Garden. Durant, via Begley:

“It’s like a playground with walls,” he said. “You walk outside and you’re right on the street. It feels like you’re playing at Rucker Park, just indoors. And that energy, I remember my first game as a rookie. I can remember I played pretty well, I had 30 that night. My family came up and we stayed after the game so we celebrated a little bit. But that energy — it’s just pure, pure love for the game at the Garden.”

We’ve seen how much Durant enjoys playing at Rucker Park. Of course, LeBron James (and many others) have praised the Garden without ever signing with the Knicks.

I doubt Durant goes anywhere because of an arena or a billboard. At best, the billboard plants a seed with Durant about how his profile can grow even larger in New York. But fans in many cities put up billboards now, even small markets. It’s just not a big deal anymore.

But because it’s no longer a big deal, Durant’s dismissive comments won’t stop the rumors about him joining the Knicks.