Kevin Durant on billboard recruiting him to Knicks: ‘I’m not really impressed’

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
That lame billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks?

Durant, via Ian Begley of ESPN:

“To be honest, I don’t know how I feel about that type of stuff. It’s cool. No disrespect, but I’m not really impressed with that type of stuff. I just really like playing basketball. … I know all of that stuff is a part of it, but for me I don’t really get up for that stuff.”

Cool” is also the word he used to describe the Wizards’ push to sign him a few years ago, and though he didn’t even acknowledge his disinterest in the hoopla then, Washington still didn’t come close to signing him.

But Durant provided plenty of positives about Madison Square Garden. Durant, via Begley:

“It’s like a playground with walls,” he said. “You walk outside and you’re right on the street. It feels like you’re playing at Rucker Park, just indoors. And that energy, I remember my first game as a rookie. I can remember I played pretty well, I had 30 that night. My family came up and we stayed after the game so we celebrated a little bit. But that energy — it’s just pure, pure love for the game at the Garden.”

We’ve seen how much Durant enjoys playing at Rucker Park. Of course, LeBron James (and many others) have praised the Garden without ever signing with the Knicks.

I doubt Durant goes anywhere because of an arena or a billboard. At best, the billboard plants a seed with Durant about how his profile can grow even larger in New York. But fans in many cities put up billboards now, even small markets. It’s just not a big deal anymore.

But because it’s no longer a big deal, Durant’s dismissive comments won’t stop the rumors about him joining the Knicks.

Marcus Morris motivated to beat Paul George due to ‘disrespectful’ old commercial (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Defended by Paul George, Marcus Morris hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Celtics against the Thunder last year. Morris also came up big in Boston’s win over Oklahoma City last night, hitting the late go-ahead 3-pointer and finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

According to Morris, it wasn’t coincidence he stepped up against George.

Morris’ motivation dates back to a commercial that aired when George played for the Pacers and Morris for the Pistons. In it, George hits a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer:

Morris, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

“I’m gonna take you back to a little story why that meant a lot to me,” Morris told NBC Sports Boston. “Two years ago, I was in Detroit, and Paul George did a commercial. I never told anybody this. In the game, it was a Gatorade commercial, and he was counting down, ‘5-4-3 …’ in that commercial they had a person that looked exactly like me. And I noticed it because I was like, ‘Wait, it’s a Detroit Pistons jersey on.’

“They blanked my number out but it was the exact form of my body. And everybody I told watch was like, ‘Oh.’ And when I had seen that, I thought that was just so disrespectful.”

“First of all, I would have locked his ass down,” Morris said. “And second of all, it wasn’t me.”

This is amazing! I am here for this self-importance and years-long grudge-holding. Whatever Morris must do to motivate himself against George, keep it up.

But is Morris, who wore No. 13 in Detroit, right to feel disrespected? That’s clearly No. 17 Stark defending George:

image

Though, yeah, that body type sure matches Morris’.

Report: Timberwolves reticent to accept Rockets’ four-first-rounder offer, which includes Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The Rockets reportedly offered the Timberwolves four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler, leaving two big questions:

  • Which players is Houston sending out to match salary?
  • How are the picks protected?

Apparently the answer to the first question is Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss, who salaries can be aggregated Wednesday (two months after being acquired from the Suns).

Shams Charania of Stadium:

Knight (making $14,631,250 this season and due $15,643,750 next season) holds significantly negative value. He hasn’t played well in years, and he’s currently injured. It would generally take a couple first-rounders just to unload him.

Chriss (making $3,206,160 this season with a $4,078,236 team option for next season that must be exercised by Wednesday) holds fairly neutral value. He’s young but has looked in over his head in the NBA, and at least he’s not guaranteed any money beyond this year.

So, to get Butler, Houston must send picks worth his value plus the absolute value of Knight’s negative value.

Does this offer do that? Perhaps. By rule, the first-rounders could convey in 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025. Though the Rockets are already good and would be even better with Butler, their stars – Chris Paul (33), James Harden (29) and Butler (29) – are nearing the ends of their primes. Those later picks could be quite valuable.

But it depends on the protections. If Minnesota can’t get high picks in 2023 and 2025, the trade wouldn’t be worth it.

So, maybe the Timberwolves are just being stubborn by not accepting. Or maybe they’re being prudent with an offer that sounds better than it really is. We just don’t know.

At least Houston’s proposal served one purpose for Minnesota: Drumming up other offers. After dropping from negotiations, the Heat are involved again.

Five Reasons Sports Network:

Miami was reportedly close to sending Josh Richardson, a protected first-round pick and another player (probably Dion Waiters) to Minnesota for Butler. Maybe the teams will iron out that deal now.

The expectation is the Timberwolves will do something soon.

Report: Most NBA executives expect Jimmy Butler trade saga to end by early next month

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
The Rockets reportedly offered the Timberwolves four first-round picks for Jimmy Butler.

But that trade wouldn’t work on its own. Houston must send out matching salary.

Previous talks centered on Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker, but the Rockets reportedly wouldn’t include Tucker. However, Houston will be able to aggregate the salaries of Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss on Wednesday (two months after acquiring them from the Suns).

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

With leaks, it’s worth considering who would leak the information and why. In this case, a common theory was the Rockets leaked it to pressure Minnesota into making a deal.

Another theory: The Timberwolves plan to take Houston’s offer once Knight and Chriss become aggregation-eligible and leaked it to try to drum up a better offer first. That could explain the widespread expectation Minnesota will complete a trade soon.

We’ll see whether this sparks action from other Butler suitors. Four first-round picks sounds like a whopping haul, but taking back Knight’s toxic contract and the protections of the picks would cut into the package’s value for the Timberwolves. So, it isn’t necessarily a great offer to beat, but it might be time for other teams to make Minnesota their last best offer.

Orlando fan relentlessly heckles Damian Lillard, so angry Lillard drops 41 on Magic

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2018, 8:59 AM EDT
Be careful who you heckle at an NBA game — elite players are always looking for fuel to motivate them, you don’t want to give them any.

Take, for example, the guy in the turquoise shirt behind the Portland bench in Orlando on Thursday night. He decided to go off on Damian Lillard.

Big mistake — Lillard had 36 points on 12-of-16 shooting in the second half, including going 5-of-8 from three, sparking a 128-114 Portland win. Don’t make Damian Lillard angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

“He kept hollering my name,” Lillard said, “’You don’t want to play tonight.’ ‘You ain’t that good.’ It wasn’t so much what he was saying, the whole first half he just wouldn’t shut up. I got tired of it. And that was it. I told him at the end of the second quarter. I said, ‘We’re gonna see.’ And he kept going and talking, and we saw it.”

Hey, turquoise shirt guy, Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and the rest of the Magic would really like to thank you for making one of the game’s elite scorers extra motivated Thursday night. Really helping your team out with that one.