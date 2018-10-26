AP Photo/Jack Plunkett

Kevin Durant: I wouldn’t have signed new minor-league contract out of high school

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant is the greatest one-and-done player of all-time, giving him valuable perspective and major influence as the NBA transitions from this draft era.

Durant has said he would have declared for the draft straight out of high school if allowed. But would he have signed a new Select Contract and earned $125,000 to play in the NBA’s minor league?

Durant, via Logan Murdock of The Mercury News:

“I would’ve stayed in college,” Durant said. “It’s more friendly to kids. You can still get development, play on a team, build a camaraderie. Like that early, being 17 years old, not fully being a pro, but like a semi-pro, I probably wouldn’t want to do that.”

This comment will be heard by current prospects considering the minor-league route, and it might sway some toward college basketball. Plus, shoe companies are still driving the most money for these young players, and those shoe companies have invested heavily in the visibility of college programs.

Of course, this should be determined case by case. Just because a Select Contract wouldn’t have worked for Durant, it could still work for others. But his perspective could be telling and influencing.

Doc Rivers: I wouldn’t still be coaching Clippers if Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan remained

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Entering the 2015-16 season, Clippers coach (and then-president) Doc Rivers declared L.A.’s Chris PaulBlake GriffinDeAndre Jordan core was on the verge of becoming stale. Rivers later reversed course, and that trio stayed together for two more first-round losses. But now Paul (Rockets), Griffin (Pistons) and Jordan (Mavericks) are all playing elsewhere.

Yet, Rivers is still coaching the Clippers.

Rivers, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times:

“I needed the change. I wouldn’t have done this with the same group. I wouldn’t be here probably,” Rivers said. “We just needed change. We needed it and we just had to do it. We had to come to the conclusion we weren’t going to win.”

They were, in their first year together, a fluky final minute away from having a good chance of eliminating the Thunder and moving to the 2014 conference finals. And a year later, the team collapsed against Houston.

“Once those two years happened, it was really over for us,” he said.

With that attitude, it was.

The Clippers experienced plenty of misfortune during their run – injuries, the Rockets getting hot on 3-pointers, more injuries. Those bad breaks could have instilled more resolve in some teams. For the Clippers, it just made them dislike each other.

Perhaps, that was inevitable. Maybe Paul, Griffin and Jordan were the wrong combination of egos.

But I tend to believe they could have made it work better than they did. I also think Rivers’ fatalism about the roster did the team a disservice by instilling a belief that team just didn’t have it. (Rivers’ attempts to build a supporting cast, including the complication of acquiring his son, also didn’t help.)

Still, Rivers is a good coach overall. He got his desired shakeup, and now it’s on him to help guide the Clippers into their next era.

Owner Tony Ressler takes blame for Hawks’ ‘total dysfunction:’ ‘I didn’t know what I was doing’

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Tony Ressler bought the Hawks, they were coming off their best-ever season in Atlanta – 60 wins and a conference-finals appearance.

They just didn’t know where to go from there.

Atlanta’s general manager, Danny Ferry, was in front-office purgatory after saying racist things. The Hawks eventually gave coach Mike Budenholzer the dual title of president-coach and named Wes Wilcox general manager.

Under Budenholzer and Wilcox, it often seemed as if Atlanta was going in two different directions – because it was. The Hawks traded Jeff Teague and Kyle Korver for draft picks but also held onto Al Horford until he left for no return in unrestricted free agency. Atlanta predictably regressed, but not into the lottery.

Finally, in 2017 – after declaring the Hawks would “make every effort imaginable” to re-sign Paul Millsap – Ressler demoted Budenholzer and Wilcox and hired Travis Schlenk to run the front office. Schlenk let Millsap walk and began a rebuild that’s progressing nicely. Budenholzer lasted one more (losing) season as coach then escaped to Milwaukee.

And Ressler is accepting blame for those couple of meandering seasons.

Ressler, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic:

“Let’s cut the bullshit — I didn’t know what I was doing,” Ressler said. “I can blame someone else, I can blame you, I can blame my wife. But there was only one schmuck in the room, and that was me.”

“It was a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Total dysfunction.”

“Bud was not the right coach for us,” he said. “He was desperate to coach a superstar. I don’t know where Bud’s head was; you’ll have to ask him. But I do think when some people have a very short life as the decision-maker, and they no longer have it, sometimes they miss it. I know this: Getting a Lloyd Pierce, a coach with his attributes who works hard and wants to help young guys get better, is exactly what I wanted and exactly what Travis wanted.”

“For two years, I was a deer in the headlights,” he said. “It’s like the story of a poker game when you’re looking around, and you wonder who the fish is. If you don’t know the answer, it’s probably you. I don’t want to blame somebody else because I was the schmuck ,and I didn’t have to do it. I realized the mistake the minute after I did it.”

Admitting and correcting mistakes are strong traits. I’m not sure Ressler has suddenly solved everything, but this is encouraging. (Nor am I convinced things were as bad in Atlanta as he makes them out to be, but I prefer this bluntness to the typical sugarcoating.)

The Hawks are only one season removed from a decade-long playoff run, and it could be a while until they build back up. Sustained losing could test Ressler’s resolve to stick with this plan.

But at least there’s a clear plan in place now.

Chauncey Billups: Former Pistons coach Larry Brown ‘choked’ in 2005 NBA Finals

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Robert Horry hit more than his fair share of huge shots. Perhaps, none was bigger than his game-winning 3-pointer in Game 5 of the 2005 NBA Finals. Few single shots in have swung championship odds from one team’s favor to another’s. That one did.

With the series tied 2-2, Horry’s Spurs trailed the Pistons by two with 9.4 seconds left. Horry inbounded to Manu Ginobili, and Rasheed Wallace – assigned to cover Horry – trapped Ginobili. Ginobili kicked to Horry, who knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to give San Antonio a 3-2 series lead. The Spurs won in seven.

Former Detroit guard Chauncey Billups on The Lowe Post podcast:

Here’s what’s crazy about that play. So, we’re in the huddle. Of course, me and everybody else is saying, “No 3s. No matter what, no 3s. No 3s. Press up. A two don’t kill us. No 3s.” We walk back on the floor. We’re getting set up. I see Lindsey Hunter come to the desk. I’m like, “Perfect. We good. He going to get Sheed.”

Billups listed his envisioned defensive matchups:

  • Chauncey Billups – Tony Parker
  • Lindsey Hunter – Manu Ginobili
  • Richard Hamilton – Bruce Bowen
  • Tayshaun Prince – Robert Horry
  • Ben Wallace – Tim Duncan

Billups continued:

We good. Buzzer goes off, and he says, “Chaunce, I got you.” I’m like, “What the hell.” I just didn’t understand it. So, obviously, there’s no time to – it’s time to win the game. You worry about it later. And for so many reasons, it’s just crazy. I didn’t have any issues defensively.

Not only that, what happens if the rebound comes off, and your free-throw shooter is not in the game? I mean, there’s so many different – I really think, for real, I think Larry just kind of choked in that moment.

I think he just, he kind of chocked. And I don’t know.

That was crazy. How do you think I felt? First of all, I’m the MVP of the series if we win again.

This is such an underdiscussed angle of that famous play. Horry gets and deserves credit for making the shot, and Rasheed takes plenty of criticism for his mental lapse of doubling off Horry. But why wasn’t Billups on the court?

Billups’ anticipated lineup would have been able to switch nearly everything, if not everything. (I’d be a little iffy on a Ginobili-Duncan screen defended by Hunter and Ben Wallace.) Rasheed could defend well on the perimeter, too, but he wasn’t quite as comfortable there.

Billups was a strong defender. He’s also spot-on about having him on the court to get intentionally fouled if San Antonio missed. Though Hamilton was a good free-throw shooter, Billups was the most dependable Piston from the line.

Larry Brown was a great coach who helped the Pistons reach that level, including guiding them to the 2004 title. But there’s a strong case he erred in this huge situation.

That said, we’ll never know what would have happened if he left Billups, not Rasheed, in the game. Billups’ criticism has the benefit of hindsight. Maybe the Spurs would have made a shot over a smaller defender. Maybe Detroit would have forced a miss, but – with Rasheed on the bench – surrendered an offensive rebound. Or maybe the Spurs wouldn’t have scored at all and fallen behind 3-2. But they also had Games 6 and 7 at home.

That the Pistons won Game 6 in San Antonio bolsters Billups’ case. Maybe that game would have gone differently if it were a must-win for the Spurs, though. There’s no way to tell.

But it seems more likely than not Billups is right: If Brown left him in the game, Detroit would have won the title and Billups would have gotten his second Finals MVP.

Instead, the Spurs got rings, and Duncan won Finals MVP, and we’re left with this “what if?”

Marcus Morris motivated to beat Paul George due to ‘disrespectful’ old commercial

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Defended by Paul George, Marcus Morris hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Celtics against the Thunder last year. Morris also came up big in Boston’s win over Oklahoma City last night, hitting the late go-ahead 3-pointer and finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

According to Morris, it wasn’t coincidence he stepped up against George.

Morris’ motivation dates back to a commercial that aired when George played for the Pacers and Morris for the Pistons. In it, George hits a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer:

Morris, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

“I’m gonna take you back to a little story why that meant a lot to me,” Morris told NBC Sports Boston. “Two years ago, I was in Detroit, and Paul George did a commercial. I never told anybody this. In the game, it was a Gatorade commercial, and he was counting down, ‘5-4-3 …’ in that commercial they had a person that looked exactly like me. And I noticed it because I was like, ‘Wait, it’s a Detroit Pistons jersey on.’

“They blanked my number out but it was the exact form of my body. And everybody I told watch was like, ‘Oh.’ And when I had seen that, I thought that was just so disrespectful.”

“First of all, I would have locked his ass down,” Morris said. “And second of all, it wasn’t me.”

This is amazing! I am here for this self-importance and years-long grudge-holding. Whatever Morris must do to motivate himself against George, keep it up.

But is Morris, who wore No. 13 in Detroit, right to feel disrespected? That’s clearly No. 17 Stark defending George:

image

Though, yeah, that body type sure matches Morris’.