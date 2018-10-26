Associated Press

Jrue Holiday jumper, ridiculous technical keep Pelicans undefeated

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2018, 11:50 PM EDT
The New Orleans Pelicans remain undefeated. But it wasn’t easy.

New Orleans needed an unforced, no-look-pass turnover from De’Angelo Russell to set up a Jrue Holiday nail jumper game-winner.

But that wasn’t where things ended.

During the following timeout, Indiana’s Solomon Hill walked over to the Nets’ bench and…

Ed Davis gave Hill a forearm for walking over there, but then Hill sold it with a flop. It worked. The referees called a technical on Davis for the shove and Holiday hit a free throw. The Pelicans missed the game-tying shot.

And the Pelicans are 4-0 to start the season. New Orleans has done that against a soft early schedule, but things get tougher over the weekend against the Jazz, followed by a five-game road trip.

 

 

DeMarcus Cousins ejected from Warriors game. From the bench.

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2018, 10:56 PM EDT
The Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins has a reputation for being volatile and earning technical fouls.

Referee Scott Foster has a reputation for a quick trigger.

Combine them and you get Cousins being ejected while in street clothes on the bench against the Knicks Friday night.

Did Cousins say something that crossed the line, or was this another case of a referee out of control? An ejection after one technical is rare, it usually means something extreme, but we don’t know what was said.

While Cousins has started doing limited practices with the team, he is not near a return to the court.

The Warriors won the game, 128-100.

Pistons guard Luke Kennard out two weeks with shoulder injury

Associated PressOct 26, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
DETROIT — Pistons guard Luke Kennard has an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and he is expected to miss at least two weeks.

Kennard was injured in Thursday night’s win over Cleveland when a screen was set on him in the first half. An MRI showed the injury.

The Pistons took Kennard in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Duke. He averaged 7.6 points per game as a rookie.

Detroit is 4-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season. The Pistons host Boston on Saturday night.

 

Watch Jabari Parker freak out as he feels what’s inside a box (Robin Lopez’s head)

By Dan FeldmanOct 26, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Tyreke Evans to miss Saturday game for being late to practice

By Kurt HelinOct 26, 2018, 5:56 PM EDT
Tyreke Evans has had an impressive start to the season in Indianapolis: 12 points per game, shooting 47.1 percent from three, a PER of 19.7.

Don’t mistake that for everything going smoothly, the team has suspended him for a game.

He was late to practice. That doesn’t fly.

Team cultures are very different, and it can be a difficult adjustment for players. Doc Rivers cancels a shocking number of Clippers’ practices, Quin Snyder loves a good three-hour practice for the Jazz (just ask Gordon Hayward, who was no fan of them).

Evans has spent most of his career in Sacramento, Memphis, and New Orleans — not exactly paragons of discipline. Old-school McMillan, with Larry Bird as his boss, is not bending their ways go some new code.

That said, bet Evans has learned his lesson.

 

 

 

 

 

 