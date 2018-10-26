Jrue Holiday jumper, ridiculous technical keep Pelicans undefeated

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New Orleans Pelicans remain undefeated. But it wasn’t easy.

New Orleans needed an unforced, no-look-pass turnover from De’Angelo Russell to set up a Jrue Holiday nail jumper game-winner.

But that wasn’t where things ended.

During the following timeout, Indiana’s Solomon Hill walked over to the Nets’ bench and…

Ed Davis gave Hill a forearm for walking over there, but then Hill sold it with a flop. It worked. The referees called a technical on Davis for the shove and Holiday hit a free throw. The Pelicans missed the game-tying shot.

And the Pelicans are 4-0 to start the season. New Orleans has done that against a soft early schedule, but things get tougher over the weekend against the Jazz, followed by a five-game road trip.