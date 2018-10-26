DeMarcus Cousins ejected from Warriors game. From the bench.

The Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins has a reputation for being volatile and earning technical fouls.
Referee Scott Foster has a reputation for a quick trigger.
Combine them and you get Cousins being ejected while in street clothes on the bench against the Knicks Friday night.
Did Cousins say something that crossed the line, or was this another case of a referee out of control? An ejection after one technical is rare, it usually means something extreme, but we don’t know what was said.
While Cousins has started doing limited practices with the team, he is not near a return to the court.
The New Orleans Pelicans remain undefeated. But it wasn’t easy.
New Orleans needed an unforced, no-look-pass turnover from De’Angelo Russell to set up a Jrue Holiday nail jumper game-winner.
But that wasn’t where things ended.
During the following timeout, Indiana’s Solomon Hill walked over to the Nets’ bench and…
Ed Davis gave Hill a forearm for walking over there, but then Hill sold it with a flop. It worked. The referees called a technical on Davis for the shove and Holiday hit a free throw. The Pelicans missed the game-tying shot.
And the Pelicans are 4-0 to start the season. New Orleans has done that against a soft early schedule, but things get tougher over the weekend against the Jazz, followed by a five-game road trip.
Pistons guard Luke Kennard out two weeks with shoulder injury
Not totally surprised it came to this with Evans because McMillan doesn't play and is intent on breaking bad habits. He talked about not liking to practice too hard, something McMillan immediately told him, 'We don't do that around here." #Pacers
Team cultures are very different, and it can be a difficult adjustment for players. Doc Rivers cancels a shocking number of Clippers’ practices, Quin Snyder loves a good three-hour practice for the Jazz (just ask Gordon Hayward, who was no fan of them).
Evans has spent most of his career in Sacramento, Memphis, and New Orleans — not exactly paragons of discipline. Old-school McMillan, with Larry Bird as his boss, is not bending their ways go some new code.