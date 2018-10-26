DeMarcus Cousins ejected from Warriors game. From the bench.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins has a reputation for being volatile and earning technical fouls.

Referee Scott Foster has a reputation for a quick trigger.

Combine them and you get Cousins being ejected while in street clothes on the bench against the Knicks Friday night.

Did Cousins say something that crossed the line, or was this another case of a referee out of control? An ejection after one technical is rare, it usually means something extreme, but we don’t know what was said.

While Cousins has started doing limited practices with the team, he is not near a return to the court.

The Warriors won the game, 128-100.