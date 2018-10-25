Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Stephen Curry explodes for 51 points. In three quarters.

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
1) Stephen Curry explodes for 51 points in three quarters. Sorry Wizards. There are nights there is nothing anyone can do. Bradley Beal suggested you could “probably foul the s—- out of him” but that just might make him angry. And you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Stephen Curry drained 11 threes on his way to 51 points Wednesday — and he rested the entire fourth quarter. Curry had 23 points in the first quarter, and was 15-of-24 shooting overall.

It was the kind of night where even a blown lob to Kevin Durant became a Curry three.

By the way, Kevin Durant had a “quiet” 30 points on the night. If you think Curry and the Warriors are ruining the game, well, he has a Jordan shrug for you.

Curry is red hot to start the season, hitting 33-of-63 from three through five games. We’re just five games into the season, it is far, far too early to be talking MVP race, but Curry is playing like a guy who wants to be in the middle of that conversation again.

2) Lakers earn first win of the LeBron James era, knock off Suns. All season long, for LeBron James it has been more about setting up teammates and getting the offense in a flow in Los Angles rather than just taking over and winning games by himself. That was the case Wednesday night again in Phoenix, when LeBron had 19 points and 10 assists — JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson each scored more than he did — and the Lakers picked up their first win of the season, 131-113 over the Suns.

The Lakers needed that win after three straight losses where playoff teams of a year ago out-executed Los Angeles when it mattered.

Luke Walton started the night with something fans (and smart watchers) have been calling for: Josh Hart in the starting lineup and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope coming off the bench (KCP has had a slow start to the season, Hart has been a ball of energy and threes). Actually, Walton did more than that — he unloaded on the team’s poor defense in the morning shootaround to try to get their focus back. It seemed to work in the sense the Lakers had their best defensive outing of the season, holding the Suns to a 108.7 net rating (close to the league average, which is way better than any other Laker game where opponents had a rating of 114 or higher).

Still without Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers pulled away in a second quarter where Stephenson was hot early (he finished with 23 points, plus 8 assists and rebounds each), and Hart and Lonzo Ball were knocking down shots. The Lakers coasted through the second half to get the kind of comfortable win and confidence boost they needed after three tough losses.

It doesn’t get easier for L.A. — the Lakers return home for a back-to-back against red-hot Denver on Thursday night. At least the blowout win helped get LeBron and others get some rest in the fourth.

3) David Stern takes a swing at Pelicans GM in interview. Pelicans push back. Former NBA Commissioner — officially currently “commissioner emeritus” — doesn’t like the narrative that he blocked Chris Paul from going to the Lakers because it was right after the lockout and a bunch of small market owners called him yelling “we just locked out to stop things like this.” Stern believes as the acting owner (George Shin had sold the team back to the league at the time) he did the right thing for the franchise — “basketball reasons” — getting the then-Hornets/now Pelicans a better deal.

Stern told SI the reason it didn’t work out was that Dell Demps — the GM who orchestrated that trade and who is still the GM in the Big Easy — sucks at his job.

“But Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis.”

Ouch. Plenty of Pelicans fans were quick to say “he’s right” but that’s still a heck of a thing for a league official to say about a sitting GM. The Pelicans fired back.

Stern is the outspoken, bombastic (especially behind closed doors) counter to Adam Silver’s modern, consensus-building style. Stern played a huge role in where the NBA is today, and he is still a great interview, but you can see why there were plenty of people who thought it was time to move on.

25 years after spurning NBA Jam, Michael Jordan invests in esports

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A quarter century after being famously excluded from the cult favorite video game NBA Jam, Michael Jordan is investing in esports.

Jordan on Thursday was announced as an investor with aXiomatic, a major esports ownership group whose properties include powerhouse franchise Team Liquid.

The board at aXiomatic includes Ted Leonsis, owner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards, and Peter Guber, co-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan, owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, was notably not part of the 1993 hit NBA Jam after he opted out of the players association’s group license.

The Hall of Famer continued to be a video game holdout of sorts as an executive – the Hornets are among nine NBA franchises that have not joined the NBA 2K League.

The size of Jordan’s investment aXiomatic was not disclosed. Esports investment isn’t uncommon for NBA stars and executives. Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal and Mark Cuban are among many to make similar moves.

Darius Miles details whirlwind with Clippers, depression after retirement

Stephen Dunn /Allsport
By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
In the early 2000s, the Clippers defined cool for a certain generation. Darius Miles, Quentin Richardson, Lamar Odom and Corey Maggette were young and fresh. The team wasn’t good, but it was fun – aggressive dunks followed by double taps of fists to the head, a celebration quickly emulated around the country.

But Miles, the youngest player on a team defined by its in-your-face youth, fell out of the NBA by age 27 (and that was after missing two full seasons due to injury).

What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles?” by Darius Miles delivers on the promise that headline-author combination. His article in The Players’ Tribune, guest-edited by Richardson, covers the highest highs:

Anyway, they messed around and gave us millions of dollars and put us in Los Angeles, of all places. Only Donald Sterling could’ve been wild enough to sign off on that. Right after the draft, I’m on a private plane to L.A. with Q, and we’re just lookin’ at one another like, Bruh. Bruh. We on a PJ.

They messed around and gave us millions of dollars and put us in Los Angeles, of all places.

I mean, I’m from East St Louis.

Q is from the Wild Hunneds.

My momma drove a school bus.

Q’s daddy drove the L Train.

Now we’re sitting on the PJ, bro? We made it.

So we land and it’s like straight outta the movies ― dude is standing next to the black town car holding up a sign with our names on it.

Editor’s note: Like he’s about pass the Grey Poupon.

It was surreal. I’m coming straight outta high school to this. At least Q had a year of college, you know?

So they take us to the hotel and it’s not just a fancy hotel ― it’s the L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills. Where Ja Rule had just shot the “Livin’ It Up” video with the slip n’ slides and all that. We get to the room, and all the lights are cutting on before we even hit the switch. Automatic. Nowadays, that’s standard. It’s whatever. But this was 2000. This was not normal. I’m looking at Q like, Bro, this is crazy.

And the lowest of lows, including the death of his mother after he retired:

When she died, I ain’t gonna lie, it broke me.

After the funeral, I was supposed to clean out her house, and I just couldn’t do it. I didn’t leave her house for an entire year. I never made it past the front yard, for real. I just didn’t have the will to do anything. I went Zero Dark Thirty on everybody. I wasn’t answering anybody’s texts. I wasn’t even answering Qs texts. And it wasn’t like people weren’t trying to help me, but I didn’t want the help. I was just … gone.

I would sleep in the daytime then stay up all night drinking wine and smoking weed, just to try to get out of my head. I was paranoid. I had my concealed carry permit, so I had a gun on me at all times. The worst part was that I had people who owed me a lot of money, and I just got to a point where I was seeing red, for real. I felt like I was gonna hurt somebody, or I was gonna wind up in jail.

I know dudes like me aren’t supposed to talk about depression, but I’ll talk about it. If a realmotherfucker like me can struggle with it, then anybody can struggle with it.

I was stuck in my momma’s house in East St. Louis for like three years. I worked my whole life to get out of there, and I was back. Just … trapped. Carrying my gun with me everywhere. Couldn’t sleep. Couldn’t escape my own head. Couldn’t find any peace.

Miles says he’s doing better now, which is welcome news. He also explains the origin of that famous celebration, getting it from high schooler Trevor Ariza.

I highly suggest reading it in full.

Stephen Curry flips underhanded shot sky high after whistle… and makes it (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Stephen Curry was on fire last night, scoring 51 points with 11 3-pointers in three quarters.

Just how hot was the Warriors star?

He made this scoop shot that was incredible enough to impress despite not counting.

Maybe it’s because he practices even more extreme versions of the shot. NBC Sports Bay Area:

Carmelo Anthony yells ‘f— out of here, I got it’ then fumbles uncontested rebound out of bounds (video)

By Dan FeldmanOct 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Carmelo Anthony frequently yells profanely at his teammates to clear out while he grabs rebounds.

Fred Katz:

Anthony:

I’ve been doing it for a long time. I think now, just coming with the whole mindset thing and focus and that motivation to want to get back on the rebound tip,and being aggressive on the glass. Just kind of motivating myself. It’s a mind game that I kind of play with myself to go out and play and get some rebounds.

That fine and dandy. Whatever Anthony needs to do to psych himself up.

But it also opens Anthony to look mighty silly when he flubs a rebound after telling everyone to get away, like what happened in the Rockets’ loss to the Jazz last night.