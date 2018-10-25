So what was going on with the scoreboard in that Blazers-Magic game?

The logistics nightmare that is putting together an NBA broadcast too mind-boggling to conceive as one person. Still, most teams have their game plan in this area down pat, and things usually go smoothly.
Usually.
During Thursday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers, things weren’t as flawless as you would expect for the Fox Sports Orlando broadcast. At different points in the game, the scoreboard looked a little wonky.
And by little, I mean a lot.
Pretty shocking that the Blazers were able to come back after being down by 68 points with just five minutes to go in the 4th quarter, right?
I’m kidding, of course. Somebody’s fingers were just a little bit slippery on Thursday in the broadcast truck. For your own edification, the Blazers did not score 98 points in the first 15 minutes, nor did Orlando score 183 points.
They eventually corrected the scoreboard, and Portland beat the Magic, 128-114.
The Boston Celtics are struggling on offense this season, a curiosity given that the NBA as a whole has been a high-scoring group this year.
Still, Boston is a favorite in the Eastern Conference and at their showdown on Thursday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder pitted their young players against Russell Westbrook and Paul George.
Celtics star sophomore Jayson Tatum was on display at the end of the first quarter. While out on the break, Tatum threw down a thunderous dunk over George that rocked the rim and the crowd at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Via Twitter:
The Celtics got back on track with a 40-point third quarter after a rough first half and beat Oklahoma City, 101-95.
With LeBron James now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, you knew it was going to be a down year in Cleveland for the Cavaliers. However, nobody thought the team was going to take this much of a dip.
According to TMZ, Cavaliers tickets were reselling on third-party sites for Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets for $2.
Seriously.
Cleveland got hammered by the Nets, 102-86, but that’s not even the worst part. Looking at reseller websites, there are several games for the Cavaliers that fans could purchase for single-digit figures.
In fact, for a game next week against the Atlanta Hawks, parking is four (4!) times the cost of a ticket.
The reality is that teams don’t make as much money as you might think off of getting people in the door. The NBA machine is based on TV deals, concessions, apparel, and corporate suite sales. Teams also have complex algorithms that determine the price of tickets throughout the course of the day.
Nevertheless, if you are in Northeast Ohio and want to head out for a game, apparently you’ll get some change back from you $20 at Quicken Loans Arena.
You may have heard about Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee struggling with asthma. On its face, it seems like a fairly surprising condition for a professional athlete to have, especially in a sport which requires so much running.
Pace is faster than ever this year, and the Lakers themselves are trying to outrun opponents. What does that mean for McGee?
The answer is more complicated than you think.
In a recent article on ESPN, McGee said that his asthma is not as bad as folks have made it out to be, and the rumored severity of his condition may have actualy hurt him over the course of his career.
Via ESPN:
“This is what I want to say about the asthma,” McGee said when asked about it after the game. “Stop bringing that up like I’m out here wheezing and having asthma attacks. I’ve never had an asthma attack in my life. I feel like that’s definitely lowered my value as a basketball player.
“People say, ‘Oh he only can play 20 minutes because he has asthma.’ No. there’s a lot of people with asthma in the league. I feel like somebody stamped that excuse on me like, ‘Cool, we can play him low minutes because he has asthma.'”
Well there you have it. No doubt we will continue to hear mentions of McGee’s asthma as the season goes on, particularly on national broadcasts when these sorts of things get trotted out as details for color commentators to mention.
But from McGee himself, apparently his asthma isn’t something we should be concerned about. He’s made more than $55 million over the course of his career according to Basketball Reference, so he’s not hurting too bad.
Friday night in Madison Square Garden, the Golden State Warriors will
thrash take on the New York Knicks.
This is Kevin Durant‘s one-and-only trip to the island of Manhattan this season, but he’s been linked there as a possible free agent next summer, meaning Knicks fans are going all out to recruit him. Of course, that means a billboard.
I get why it’s up but… it’s Oct. 25. We are 249 days from the start of free agency. This is like seeing Christmas decorations up in a store in August. It just feels too early.
Nobody knows for sure what Durant will decide next summer (including Durant himself at this point), but there is a sense among executives around the league that KD is going to leave Golden State to go somewhere and have “his own team.” There are already teams lining up to go after what is one of the three best players in the world and the two-time Finals MVP and the Knicks are high on that list.
If Durant is leaving, there’s some logic to heading to the Knicks. First, it would be his team, but there is some other talent there in Kristaps Porzingis (once he gets healthy) and potential quality role players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kevin Knox. There is a well-respected coach there in David Fizdale now, who is trying to build a new, stop-skipping-steps culture for the Knicks. Durant would get out of the deep West (although Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Milwaukee are all serious threats). And, if you win in New York, it would be like winning nowhere else.
However, there are concerns (*cough* James Dolan) and Durant will have his choice of 28 teams that would love to recruit him (we can rule out Oklahoma City). Durant will have options, ones that could be more appealing than the Knicks. That might even include staying in the Bay Area.
But Knicks fans are already doing their part.