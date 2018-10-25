Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

Pelicans to operate minor-league team in Birmingham, Alabama

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 12:23 AM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans will field a G League team in Birmingham starting in the 2022-23 season.

The Pelicans announced Wednesday they have acquired the rights to the NBA G League team, giving the developmental league 28 teams by the 2019-20 season. Only the Trail Blazers and Nuggets don’t have affiliates.

The team, which hasn’t been named, will play next season as the Erie BayHawks in Pennsylvania while Birmingham’s Legacy Arena is renovated.

The downtown arena will undergo a $123 million renovation and expansion before the team begins play in Alabama. The upgrades include a new facade, new entrances and an expansion that allows for a new suite level and premium club space.

The Pelicans will partner with the BayHawks’ current management to operate the team in Erie.

Erie has had an NBA G League team since the 2008-09 season.

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 2:04 AM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry just shrugged and grinned as he kept lighting up the floor, scoring 51 points and finishing with 11 3-pointers in only three quarters of the Golden State Warriors’ 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Kevin Durant added 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Draymond Green had 11 of his 12 assists in the first half to help two-time defending champions finish with 37 after dishing out 35 assists in a 20-point victory against Phoenix on Monday.

But this was all Curry’s show. No. 30 knocked down his 11th 3 of the night late in the third from 32 feet back and shrugged like no big deal whatsoever.

He scored 31 in the first half and finished with his sixth career 50-point game and made 10 or more 3s for the 10th time. The 51 points matched his most at Oracle Arena.

Curry hit his first five 3-pointers then after his fifth one drove to the basket and was fouled. He made two free throws to chants of “MVP! MVP!” The two-time winner of the award had the ninth 30-point half of his career and fourth at home.

The “MVP!” cheers continued. Curry shot 15 for 24, 11 of 16 from 3-point range and made all 10 free throws, missing his career high of 54 set in February 2013 by three points.

He has scored 30 or more points in four of the first five games and had 29 on Monday against Phoenix, also playing just three quarters. He has hit at least five 3-pointers in each game so far.

Bradley Beal bruised his sternum early then returned late in the first half and wound up with 23 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points off the bench for Washington.

The Warriors have won four straight against Washington.

TIP-INS

Wizards: C Ian Mahinmi missed the game with back spasms, Jason Smith starting in his place. … Washington hasn’t won at Golden State since Jan. 28, 2014, a five-game skid. The Wizards have dropped 10 of 12 on the Warriors’ home floor.

Warriors: Golden State had its first 80-point half since scoring 81 in the first half Jan. 13 at Toronto. … Curry’s third 3 of the night at the 3:30 mark in the first moved him past Jamal Crawford (2,153) for fifth place on the NBA’s career list. Curry now has 2,162 3s. He notched the 22nd 20-point quarter of his career and seventh in the opening period. … G Shaun Livingston returned from a two-game absence nursing a bruised left knee. … This marked Golden State’s initial matchup against the Eastern Conference so far and first of four straight with an upcoming three-game road trip to New York, Brooklyn and Chicago. The Warriors went 24-6 vs. the East last season, 11-4 at home.

1975 CHAMPS

The Warriors honored the 1975 championship team, which swept the Washington Bullets 4-0 in the finals that year. Five members of the team attended morning shootaround then Hall of Famer Rick Barry joined the group for the game.

Six players and assistant coach Joe Roberts took turns hoisting the trophy during a ceremony before the second quarter. Coach Al Attles wasn’t in attendance as originally planned because he wasn’t feeling well.

Golden State sported gold throwback jerseys for the occasion.

THOMPSON’S TOUCH

Klay Thompson missed his first three 3-point tries before connecting with 6:36 left in the third and scored 19 points.

Thompson is 4 for 27 from long range through the initial five games.

“One thing I love about Klay is he’s going to shoot his way out of anything,” coach Steve Kerr said.

MORRIS FINED

Wizards forward Markieff Morris was fined $15,000 by the NBA for unsportsmanlike conduct. Morris was on the bench when he twice pulled at guard Seth Curry‘s shorts during live play at the end of the fourth quarter in the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime victory.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Sacramento on Friday.

Warriors: At Knicks on Friday.

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 11:28 PM EDT
The Bulls trailed the Hornets by two in the final minute tonight.

The good new for Chicago: Zach LaVine had just 28 points.

Lately, LaVine seems destined to score 30+ every game. Sure enough, he scored the game’s final four points to lead the Bulls to a 112-110 win.

LaVine has scored 30, 33, 34 and now 32 points in Chicago’s first four games. Most of the other players to open a season with four straight 30-point games – Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Adrian Dantley, Marques Johnson, Tiny Archibald, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, Jack Twyman – are Hall of Famers.

Tonight, LaVine reached 30 on a tough turnaround jumper over Kemba Walker to tie the game. Then, LaVine – not known for his defense – denied Walker an inbound pass with 6.2 seconds left and the shot-clock off, knocking the ball off the Charlotte guard. LaVine drew a foul on the other end and made both free throws, even though he tried to miss the second.

Just that kind of hot stretch for LaVine.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern – stemming from his time as active NBA commissioner overseeing New Orleans as owner representative and vetoing the Chris Paul-Lakers trade – called Pelicans general manager Dell Demps a “lousy general manager” who might lose Anthony Davis.

Pelicans:

Inappropriate? Probably. Stern still holds an official title with the league, and that remark was bitingly direct about a current team employee.

Inaccurate? Probably not. Under Demps, New Orleans has been teetering on the brink of a downfall, which could culminate in losing Davis.

But as long as they’re employing Demps, the Pelicans are doing right to stand up for him. And that last sentence about Adam Silver – what delicious shade of Stern.

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Former Syracuse commit Darius Bazley hired agent Rich Paul, signed a $1 million shoe deal and will sit out the upcoming season waiting to become eligible for the NBA draft.

That left Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim – who has a history of spouting nonsense when it comes to players getting paid – making salty-sounding comments.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

LeBron:

Ben Simmons, another Paul client:

Boeheim:

Boeheim has said he was joking, and maybe he was to a degree. But I sense these are issues LeBron takes seriously.

First is the implication he steers Paul’s agency. Unquestionably, LeBron opened doors for Paul and continues to lend his name to Paul’s endeavors. But they both want to make clear, for reasons tangible and intangible, Paul is advising clients on his own.

LeBron is also taking aim at the entire system of amateurism. In that regard, he and Boeheim are on opposite sides.

Boeheim, via Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com:

“I don’t think we should ever compensate players. I think we can do as much as we can for players. The cost of attendance is good. They get more meals now so they can keep their meal money. I think those are all good things and I think more of those things should have been done. But I don’t think you can compensate players straight out. What’s the salary? How much? Do you pay football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball? We got a great lacrosse team, do we pay those guys?

“And everybody says, ‘The coach makes this and the players (don’t make anything).’ The player is 17 years old. I’ve been working my whole life. There’s a lot of 17-year-old kids that don’t make money. Most of them. These 17-year-old kids are getting a $75,000 scholarship. And they compare that to a coach making all this money. What’s the comparison there? I’m a grown man. I’ve been working for 50 years. That’s just not a comparison. It makes no sense.  You might as well say that NBA players aren’t making enough money because the owner’s worth $2 billion. So the players should be making more money. It just makes no sense.

Syracuse’s football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and lacrosse coaches all earn different salaries. Athletic directors around the country figure it out. Surely, they could determine how much to pay players. That absurd argument doesn’t fly in any other industry.

Salary shouldn’t be determined purely by experience, either. The most important factor is an employee’s value. There are many people who’ve worked 60 years. Boeheim doesn’t want all them paid more than he gets.

NBA players got what they could negotiate for. College players are limited by the NCAA’s cartel, which depresses wages. Yet, college sports generates massive revenue that has to go somewhere. Usually, it winds up in the hands of coaches and administrators. It is not a fair system.

People like LeBron are working to change it, no matter how big mad it makes Boeheim, who’s enriching himself in the current setup.