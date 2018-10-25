Kawhi Leonard makes diving no-look steal

Kawhi Leonard is long. He has great hands. His defensive awareness is through the roof.
All that was on display in this incredible play.
Kawhi Leonard is long. He has great hands. His defensive awareness is through the roof.
All that was on display in this incredible play.
Andrew Wiggins has a reputation for caring more about securing his payday than competing on the court.
That might be what drew Jimmy Butler‘s ire. After signing a max contract extension with the Timberwolves, Wiggins regressed.
Wiggins’ approach hasn’t made him many friends with the Canadian national team, either.
Wiggins played in the 2015 FIBA Americas, but he called Canada’s semifinal loss to Venezuela the worst loss of his career. He hasn’t played for the Canadians since.
Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun:
The back-and-forth went something like this: If you want Andrew to play, it’s going to cost you money. And if you want Andrew, you’re going to want his brothers, too. This wasn’t your typical tryout invitation and recruiting session. This was part-negotiation, part-stick-up, or so the story goes.
And Canada Basketball did what it believed was necessary at the time. It apparently paid decent money for Wiggins to play for Team Canada. No one will tell you how much is pretty good money, but an organization without a lot of cash, had to come up with some.
You’re worth what someone will pay you, and Wiggins apparently knows his worth. If he wanted to play out of national pride or some other reason, he could have. But he shouldn’t, and clearly didn’t, feel obligated to play for free. It’s his time.
Team USA players are not paid for participation, though Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen stirred the debate in 2012. But representing the U.S. comes with far greater exposure than playing for Canada.
The Canadians are rising internationally with a deep crop of players including Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, Tristan Thompson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cory Joseph, Dillon Brooks, Nik Stauskas, Dwight Powell and R. J. Barrett. But it doesn’t sound as if Wiggins will rejoin the program anytime soon.
Living better now, Coogi sweater now.
The Nets are following late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G – both in ascent and style.
The trim of the Nets new jerseys seem to pay homage to Biggie, who popularized the colorful sweaters. A leaked picture of the jersey:
Like the Timberwolves with Prince, a local musical theme works great here. These are awesome.
LOS ANGELES — A quarter century after being famously excluded from the cult favorite video game NBA Jam, Michael Jordan is investing in esports.
Jordan on Thursday was announced as an investor with aXiomatic, a major esports ownership group whose properties include powerhouse franchise Team Liquid.
The board at aXiomatic includes Ted Leonsis, owner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards, and Peter Guber, co-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan, owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, was notably not part of the 1993 hit NBA Jam after he opted out of the players association’s group license.
The Hall of Famer continued to be a video game holdout of sorts as an executive – the Hornets are among nine NBA franchises that have not joined the NBA 2K League.
The size of Jordan’s investment aXiomatic was not disclosed. Esports investment isn’t uncommon for NBA stars and executives. Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal and Mark Cuban are among many to make similar moves.
In the early 2000s, the Clippers defined cool for a certain generation. Darius Miles, Quentin Richardson, Lamar Odom and Corey Maggette were young and fresh. The team wasn’t good, but it was fun – aggressive dunks followed by double taps of fists to the head, a celebration quickly emulated around the country.
But Miles, the youngest player on a team defined by its in-your-face youth, fell out of the NBA by age 27 (and that was after missing two full seasons due to injury).
“What the Hell Happened to Darius Miles?” by Darius Miles delivers on the promise that headline-author combination. His article in The Players’ Tribune, guest-edited by Richardson, covers the highest highs:
Anyway, they messed around and gave us millions of dollars and put us in Los Angeles, of all places. Only Donald Sterling could’ve been wild enough to sign off on that. Right after the draft, I’m on a private plane to L.A. with Q, and we’re just lookin’ at one another like, Bruh. Bruh. We on a PJ.
They messed around and gave us millions of dollars and put us in Los Angeles, of all places.
I mean, I’m from East St Louis.
Q is from the Wild Hunneds.
My momma drove a school bus.
Q’s daddy drove the L Train.
Now we’re sitting on the PJ, bro? We made it.
So we land and it’s like straight outta the movies ― dude is standing next to the black town car holding up a sign with our names on it.
Editor’s note: Like he’s about pass the Grey Poupon.
It was surreal. I’m coming straight outta high school to this. At least Q had a year of college, you know?
So they take us to the hotel and it’s not just a fancy hotel ― it’s the L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills. Where Ja Rule had just shot the “Livin’ It Up” video with the slip n’ slides and all that. We get to the room, and all the lights are cutting on before we even hit the switch. Automatic. Nowadays, that’s standard. It’s whatever. But this was 2000. This was not normal. I’m looking at Q like, Bro, this is crazy.
And the lowest of lows, including the death of his mother after he retired:
When she died, I ain’t gonna lie, it broke me.
After the funeral, I was supposed to clean out her house, and I just couldn’t do it. I didn’t leave her house for an entire year. I never made it past the front yard, for real. I just didn’t have the will to do anything. I went Zero Dark Thirty on everybody. I wasn’t answering anybody’s texts. I wasn’t even answering Qs texts. And it wasn’t like people weren’t trying to help me, but I didn’t want the help. I was just … gone.
I would sleep in the daytime then stay up all night drinking wine and smoking weed, just to try to get out of my head. I was paranoid. I had my concealed carry permit, so I had a gun on me at all times. The worst part was that I had people who owed me a lot of money, and I just got to a point where I was seeing red, for real. I felt like I was gonna hurt somebody, or I was gonna wind up in jail.
I know dudes like me aren’t supposed to talk about depression, but I’ll talk about it. If a realmotherfucker like me can struggle with it, then anybody can struggle with it.
I was stuck in my momma’s house in East St. Louis for like three years. I worked my whole life to get out of there, and I was back. Just … trapped. Carrying my gun with me everywhere. Couldn’t sleep. Couldn’t escape my own head. Couldn’t find any peace.
Miles says he’s doing better now, which is welcome news. He also explains the origin of that famous celebration, getting it from high schooler Trevor Ariza.
I highly suggest reading it in full.