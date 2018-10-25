AP

JaVale McGee says incorrect asthma concerns may have lowered his value

By Dane DelgadoOct 25, 2018
You may have heard about Los Angeles Lakers big man JaVale McGee struggling with asthma. On its face, it seems like a fairly surprising condition for a professional athlete to have, especially in a sport which requires so much running.

Pace is faster than ever this year, and the Lakers themselves are trying to outrun opponents. What does that mean for McGee?

The answer is more complicated than you think.

In a recent article on ESPN, McGee said that his asthma is not as bad as folks have made it out to be, and the rumored severity of his condition may have actualy hurt him over the course of his career.

“This is what I want to say about the asthma,” McGee said when asked about it after the game. “Stop bringing that up like I’m out here wheezing and having asthma attacks. I’ve never had an asthma attack in my life. I feel like that’s definitely lowered my value as a basketball player.

“People say, ‘Oh he only can play 20 minutes because he has asthma.’ No. there’s a lot of people with asthma in the league. I feel like somebody stamped that excuse on me like, ‘Cool, we can play him low minutes because he has asthma.'”

Well there you have it. No doubt we will continue to hear mentions of McGee’s asthma as the season goes on, particularly on national broadcasts when these sorts of things get trotted out as details for color commentators to mention.

But from McGee himself, apparently his asthma isn’t something we should be concerned about. He’s made more than $55 million over the course of his career according to Basketball Reference, so he’s not hurting too bad.

Billboard recruiting Kevin Durant goes up in New York. On Oct. 25.

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2018
2 Comments

Friday night in Madison Square Garden, the Golden State Warriors will thrash take on the New York Knicks.

This is Kevin Durant‘s one-and-only trip to the island of Manhattan this season, but he’s been linked there as a possible free agent next summer, meaning Knicks fans are going all out to recruit him. Of course, that means a billboard.

I get why it’s up but… it’s Oct. 25. We are 249 days from the start of free agency. This is like seeing Christmas decorations up in a store in August. It just feels too early.

Nobody knows for sure what Durant will decide next summer (including Durant himself at this point), but there is a sense among executives around the league that KD is going to leave Golden State to go somewhere and have “his own team.” There are already teams lining up to go after what is one of the three best players in the world and the two-time Finals MVP and the Knicks are high on that list.

If Durant is leaving, there’s some logic to heading to the Knicks. First, it would be his team, but there is some other talent there in Kristaps Porzingis (once he gets healthy) and potential quality role players such as Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kevin Knox. There is a well-respected coach there in David Fizdale now, who is trying to build a new, stop-skipping-steps culture for the Knicks. Durant would get out of the deep West (although Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Milwaukee are all serious threats). And, if you win in New York, it would be like winning nowhere else.

However, there are concerns (*cough* James Dolan) and Durant will have his choice of 28 teams that would love to recruit him (we can rule out Oklahoma City). Durant will have options, ones that could be more appealing than the Knicks. That might even include staying in the Bay Area.

But Knicks fans are already doing their part.

With 1-3 start, Rockets reportedly ramp up Jimmy Butler trade efforts again

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2018
6 Comments

The weekend before the NBA season started, trade talks to send Jimmy Butler to the Heat went far enough that Minnesota and Miami shared medical data on players potentially in the deal. Then, somehow, the trade fell apart on the three-yard line. After that the season started, Miami backed off some, and there seemed to be little movement on the Butler trade front.

Now the Rockets have started 1-3 with an offense and defense in the NBA’s bottom 11, and they will be without James Harden for at least a couple of games and new wing defender James Ennis longer than that.

Probably not so coincidentally comes a report the Rockets are ramping up efforts to trade for Jimmy Butler again. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Houston Rockets are making a renewed bid to acquire Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler, including four future first-round draft picks in their most recent offer, league sources told ESPN…

Houston’s push represents a desire to sacrifice some long-term roster flexibility and go all-in with a legitimate third star to partner with All-NBA guards James Harden and Chris Paul in pursuit of a championship.

The Rockets’ offer constitutes the maximum number of first-round picks allowable in a deal, factoring in league rules that necessitate no first-rounders can be conveyed in successive years, and no pick can be traded farther out than seven seasons.

How exactly would this work?

If one of those picks doesn’t convey because of protection put on it, this could get insanely convoluted.

A few thoughts here:

• Houston one of the teams with some urgency to trade for Butler because they do not have the cap space to sign him as a free agent next summer. Miami is in that same situation. Things are different for teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, who will have the cap space next summer and will offer less because they are willing to wait.

• Rockets GM Daryl Morey realizes his window is now and that getting past the Warriors will require bold moves (and a bit of luck still). He is taking his home run swing. This would be an all-in move for the next two seasons to get a ring, and the price would come after that when the team is capped out, Chris Paul is 37, the window has closed and this team is very, very expensive.

• Houston and Minnesota talked before, and a deal could be done involving Eric Gordon or P.J. Tucker (both of them together would make the numbers work). That seemed to gain little traction.

• Houston still needs to send salary back to Minnesota to balance this out, it just can’t be picks. Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss together would make the numbers work and they can be traded on October 31.

• Is four future first-round picks going to work for Tom Thibodeau and the Timberwolves? One of the priorities in this trade for Minnesota is to stay good enough now to make the playoffs, a draft pick heavy trade would be focused more on the future and less on this season. It also doesn’t get rid of any bad contracts on the Timberwolves. Plus, the 2019 pick for sure and likely the 2021 one will not be high in the first round.

• Is this leak designed to pull Miami back to the negotiating table in a serious way? Pat Riley has taken a step back from the talks after the last deal fell through and the talks have been recently described as “dormant.”

Bulls’ Bobby Portis out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2018
1 Comment

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was giving Bobby Portis a real chance. He had started all four games for the Bulls this season and has averaged 10.5 points and 10 rebounds a night, although his efficiency has slipped. Still, he’s getting his chance…

Or he was. Portis will be out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, the team announced.

Mark Strotman of NBC Sports Chicago recounts how it happened.

Portis was running back in transition late Wednesday night in the Bulls’ win over the Hornets when he planted on his right knee and went tumbling into the stands. He laid on the ground for an extended amount of time, and though he walked off under his own power was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Bulls are already without Lauri Markkanen (elbow strain) and Kris Dunn (left knee MCL sprain).

No Portis likely means Jabari Parker returns to the starting lineup (he started much of the preseason, until Hoiberg benched him and Robin Lopez in favor of Portis and Wendel Carter Jr). That’s bad news for the Bulls already shaky defense, Portis is the superior defender.

James Harden to miss at least two games with hamstring strain

By Kurt HelinOct 25, 2018
2 Comments

With 1:25 left in the third quarter Thursday night, in a game that was still in doubt, James Harden motioned to Mike D’Antoni on the bench and asked out. He did not return due to what was then called a tight hamstring, and the Rockets eventually fell to the Jazz, 100-89.

Harden had an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a grade 1 hamstring strain, which will be re-evaluated in about a week.

What does that mean?

The Rockets are already without James Ennis, who has a Grade 2 hamstring strain. While the Rockets say Ennis will be re-evaluated in a week, Grade 2 strains tend to keep players out 3-4 weeks, meaning it’s unlikely he plays on the five-game road trip that starts Nov. 2.

On the bright side, the Rockets will get back Chris Paul for Friday’s game, back from his two-game suspension for having the unmitigated gall to stand up for himself when Rajon Rondo spit on him. (Read the end of that last sentence again in a sarcastic voice before commenting.)

The Rockets are off to a rocky 1-3 start with both an offense and a defense in the bottom 11 of the NBA. While the offense will right itself once everyone gets healthy, there were questions about the defense going into the season after the team gave up Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute (and, maybe more importantly, assistant coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Bzdelik). Those problems have looked worse than expected, the Rockets’ communication on switches and comfort level in the defensive system is not the same.

It’s a long season, the Rockets have time to get guys healthy and figure out the defense. But right now, they do not look like the team that was up at half of Game 7 against the Warriors in the playoffs last season.