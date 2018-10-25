James Harden to miss at least two games with hamstring strain

With 1:25 left in the third quarter Thursday night, in a game that was still in doubt, James Harden motioned to Mike D’Antoni on the bench and asked out. He did not return due to what was then called a tight hamstring, and the Rockets eventually fell to the Jazz, 100-89.
Harden had an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a grade 1 hamstring strain, which will be re-evaluated in about a week.
What does that mean?
The Rockets are already without James Ennis, who has a Grade 2 hamstring strain. While the Rockets say Ennis will be re-evaluated in a week, Grade 2 strains tend to keep players out 3-4 weeks, meaning it’s unlikely he plays on the five-game road trip that starts Nov. 2.
On the bright side, the Rockets will get back Chris Paul for Friday’s game, back from his two-game suspension for having the unmitigated gall to stand up for himself when Rajon Rondo spit on him. (Read the end of that last sentence again in a sarcastic voice before commenting.)
The Rockets are off to a rocky 1-3 start with both an offense and a defense in the bottom 11 of the NBA. While the offense will right itself once everyone gets healthy, there were questions about the defense going into the season after the team gave up Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute (and, maybe more importantly, assistant coach and defensive coordinator Jeff Bzdelik). Those problems have looked worse than expected, the Rockets’ communication on switches and comfort level in the defensive system is not the same.
It’s a long season, the Rockets have time to get guys healthy and figure out the defense. But right now, they do not look like the team that was up at half of Game 7 against the Warriors in the playoffs last season.
Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg was giving Bobby Portis a real chance. He had started all four games for the Bulls this season and has averaged 10.5 points and 10 rebounds a night, although his efficiency has slipped. Still, he’s getting his chance…
Or he was. Portis will be out 4-6 weeks with a sprained MCL in his right knee, the team announced.
Mark Strotman of NBC Sports Chicago recounts how it happened.
Portis was running back in transition late Wednesday night in the Bulls’ win over the Hornets when he planted on his right knee and went tumbling into the stands. He laid on the ground for an extended amount of time, and though he walked off under his own power was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The Bulls are already without Lauri Markkanen (elbow strain) and Kris Dunn (left knee MCL sprain).
No Portis likely means Jabari Parker returns to the starting lineup (he started much of the preseason, until Hoiberg benched him and Robin Lopez in favor of Portis and Wendel Carter Jr). That’s bad news for the Bulls already shaky defense, Portis is the superior defender.
Fergie’s overbaked rendition of the national anthem at last season’s All-Star game drew plenty of backlash.
The lasting image: Warriors star Draymond Green staring off into space as Fergie went on and on, realizing the camera captured him looking befuddled then laughing at getting caught with that look on his face.
That didn’t sit well with Fergie’s husband, actor Josh Duhamel.
Kristine Leahy of Fox Sports 1:
Duhamel:
I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick.
Just because he knew the camera was on him, and he snickered about. I just thought that, if he would have been a real man, he would have at least called her and said, “Listen, I’m sorry that I caused all this.”
That’s what a real man would have done, in my opinion.
I understand a husband defending his wife. I also empathize with Fergie, who tried her best. I can’t imagine receiving that level of mocking.
But Green didn’t cause anything. He had what appeared to be a genuine reaction to a wayward version of the song. If he wanted to apologize to Fergie for adding to her embarrassment, he could have. But he didn’t drive the response to her performance. Her performance took care of that on its own.
Mostly, I bet Green is just happy to have a feud with crossover appeal.
Andrew Wiggins has a reputation for caring more about securing his payday than competing on the court.
That might be what drew Jimmy Butler‘s ire. After signing a max contract extension with the Timberwolves, Wiggins regressed.
Wiggins’ approach hasn’t made him many friends with the Canadian national team, either.
Wiggins played in the 2015 FIBA Americas, but he called Canada’s semifinal loss to Venezuela the worst loss of his career. He hasn’t played for the Canadians since.
Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun:
The back-and-forth went something like this: If you want Andrew to play, it’s going to cost you money. And if you want Andrew, you’re going to want his brothers, too. This wasn’t your typical tryout invitation and recruiting session. This was part-negotiation, part-stick-up, or so the story goes.
And Canada Basketball did what it believed was necessary at the time. It apparently paid decent money for Wiggins to play for Team Canada. No one will tell you how much is pretty good money, but an organization without a lot of cash, had to come up with some.
You’re worth what someone will pay you, and Wiggins apparently knows his worth. If he wanted to play out of national pride or some other reason, he could have. But he shouldn’t, and clearly didn’t, feel obligated to play for free. It’s his time.
Team USA players are not paid for participation, though Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen stirred the debate in 2012. But representing the U.S. comes with far greater exposure than playing for Canada.
The Canadians are rising internationally with a deep crop of players including Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, Tristan Thompson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cory Joseph, Dillon Brooks, Nik Stauskas, Dwight Powell and R. J. Barrett. But it doesn’t sound as if Wiggins will rejoin the program anytime soon.
Living better now, Coogi sweater now.
The Nets are following late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G – both in ascent and style.
The trim of the Nets new jerseys seem to pay homage to Biggie, who popularized the colorful sweaters. A leaked picture of the jersey:
Like the Timberwolves with Prince, a local musical theme works great here. These are awesome.