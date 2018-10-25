Kawhi Leonard makes diving no-look steal (video)

Kawhi Leonard is long. He has great hands. His defensive awareness is through the roof.
All that was on display in this incredible play.
Kawhi Leonard is long. He has great hands. His defensive awareness is through the roof.
All that was on display in this incredible play.
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Stephen Curry explodes for 51 points in three quarters. Sorry Wizards. There are nights there is nothing anyone can do. Bradley Beal suggested you could “probably foul the s—- out of him” but that just might make him angry. And you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.
Stephen Curry drained 11 threes on his way to 51 points Wednesday — and he rested the entire fourth quarter. Curry had 23 points in the first quarter, and was 15-of-24 shooting overall.
It was the kind of night where even a blown lob to Kevin Durant became a Curry three.
By the way, Kevin Durant had a “quiet” 30 points on the night. If you think Curry and the Warriors are ruining the game, well, he has a Jordan shrug for you.
Curry is red hot to start the season, hitting 33-of-63 from three through five games. We’re just five games into the season, it is far, far too early to be talking MVP race, but Curry is playing like a guy who wants to be in the middle of that conversation again.
2) Lakers earn first win of the LeBron James era, knock off Suns. All season long, for LeBron James it has been more about setting up teammates and getting the offense in a flow in Los Angles rather than just taking over and winning games by himself. That was the case Wednesday night again in Phoenix, when LeBron had 19 points and 10 assists — JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson each scored more than he did — and the Lakers picked up their first win of the season, 131-113 over the Suns.
The Lakers needed that win after three straight losses where playoff teams of a year ago out-executed Los Angeles when it mattered.
Luke Walton started the night with something fans (and smart watchers) have been calling for: Josh Hart in the starting lineup and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope coming off the bench (KCP has had a slow start to the season, Hart has been a ball of energy and threes). Actually, Walton did more than that — he unloaded on the team’s poor defense in the morning shootaround to try to get their focus back. It seemed to work in the sense the Lakers had their best defensive outing of the season, holding the Suns to a 108.7 net rating (close to the league average, which is way better than any other Laker game where opponents had a rating of 114 or higher).
Still without Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers pulled away in a second quarter where Stephenson was hot early (he finished with 23 points, plus 8 assists and rebounds each), and Hart and Lonzo Ball were knocking down shots. The Lakers coasted through the second half to get the kind of comfortable win and confidence boost they needed after three tough losses.
It doesn’t get easier for L.A. — the Lakers return home for a back-to-back against red-hot Denver on Thursday night. At least the blowout win helped get LeBron and others get some rest in the fourth.
3) David Stern takes a swing at Pelicans GM in interview. Pelicans push back. Former NBA Commissioner — officially currently “commissioner emeritus” — doesn’t like the narrative that he blocked Chris Paul from going to the Lakers because it was right after the lockout and a bunch of small market owners called him yelling “we just locked out to stop things like this.” Stern believes as the acting owner (George Shin had sold the team back to the league at the time) he did the right thing for the franchise — “basketball reasons” — getting the then-Hornets/now Pelicans a better deal.
Stern told SI the reason it didn’t work out was that Dell Demps — the GM who orchestrated that trade and who is still the GM in the Big Easy — sucks at his job.
“But Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis.”
Ouch. Plenty of Pelicans fans were quick to say “he’s right” but that’s still a heck of a thing for a league official to say about a sitting GM. The Pelicans fired back.
Stern is the outspoken, bombastic (especially behind closed doors) counter to Adam Silver’s modern, consensus-building style. Stern played a huge role in where the NBA is today, and he is still a great interview, but you can see why there were plenty of people who thought it was time to move on.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Stephen Curry just shrugged and grinned as he kept lighting up the floor, scoring 51 points and finishing with 11 3-pointers in only three quarters of the Golden State Warriors’ 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
Kevin Durant added 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Draymond Green had 11 of his 12 assists in the first half to help two-time defending champions finish with 37 after dishing out 35 assists in a 20-point victory against Phoenix on Monday.
But this was all Curry’s show. No. 30 knocked down his 11th 3 of the night late in the third from 32 feet back and shrugged like no big deal whatsoever.
He scored 31 in the first half and finished with his sixth career 50-point game and made 10 or more 3s for the 10th time. The 51 points matched his most at Oracle Arena.
Curry hit his first five 3-pointers then after his fifth one drove to the basket and was fouled. He made two free throws to chants of “MVP! MVP!” The two-time winner of the award had the ninth 30-point half of his career and fourth at home.
The “MVP!” cheers continued. Curry shot 15 for 24, 11 of 16 from 3-point range and made all 10 free throws, missing his career high of 54 set in February 2013 by three points.
He has scored 30 or more points in four of the first five games and had 29 on Monday against Phoenix, also playing just three quarters. He has hit at least five 3-pointers in each game so far.
Bradley Beal bruised his sternum early then returned late in the first half and wound up with 23 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 points off the bench for Washington.
The Warriors have won four straight against Washington.
TIP-INS
Wizards: C Ian Mahinmi missed the game with back spasms, Jason Smith starting in his place. … Washington hasn’t won at Golden State since Jan. 28, 2014, a five-game skid. The Wizards have dropped 10 of 12 on the Warriors’ home floor.
Warriors: Golden State had its first 80-point half since scoring 81 in the first half Jan. 13 at Toronto. … Curry’s third 3 of the night at the 3:30 mark in the first moved him past Jamal Crawford (2,153) for fifth place on the NBA’s career list. Curry now has 2,162 3s. He notched the 22nd 20-point quarter of his career and seventh in the opening period. … G Shaun Livingston returned from a two-game absence nursing a bruised left knee. … This marked Golden State’s initial matchup against the Eastern Conference so far and first of four straight with an upcoming three-game road trip to New York, Brooklyn and Chicago. The Warriors went 24-6 vs. the East last season, 11-4 at home.
1975 CHAMPS
The Warriors honored the 1975 championship team, which swept the Washington Bullets 4-0 in the finals that year. Five members of the team attended morning shootaround then Hall of Famer Rick Barry joined the group for the game.
Six players and assistant coach Joe Roberts took turns hoisting the trophy during a ceremony before the second quarter. Coach Al Attles wasn’t in attendance as originally planned because he wasn’t feeling well.
Golden State sported gold throwback jerseys for the occasion.
THOMPSON’S TOUCH
Klay Thompson missed his first three 3-point tries before connecting with 6:36 left in the third and scored 19 points.
Thompson is 4 for 27 from long range through the initial five games.
“One thing I love about Klay is he’s going to shoot his way out of anything,” coach Steve Kerr said.
MORRIS FINED
Wizards forward Markieff Morris was fined $15,000 by the NBA for unsportsmanlike conduct. Morris was on the bench when he twice pulled at guard Seth Curry‘s shorts during live play at the end of the fourth quarter in the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime victory.
UP NEXT
Wizards: At Sacramento on Friday.
Warriors: At Knicks on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) The New Orleans Pelicans will field a G League team in Birmingham starting in the 2022-23 season.
The Pelicans announced Wednesday they have acquired the rights to the NBA G League team, giving the developmental league 28 teams by the 2019-20 season. Only the Trail Blazers and Nuggets don’t have affiliates.
The team, which hasn’t been named, will play next season as the Erie BayHawks in Pennsylvania while Birmingham’s Legacy Arena is renovated.
The downtown arena will undergo a $123 million renovation and expansion before the team begins play in Alabama. The upgrades include a new facade, new entrances and an expansion that allows for a new suite level and premium club space.
The Pelicans will partner with the BayHawks’ current management to operate the team in Erie.
Erie has had an NBA G League team since the 2008-09 season.
The Bulls trailed the Hornets by two in the final minute tonight.
The good new for Chicago: Zach LaVine had just 28 points.
Lately, LaVine seems destined to score 30+ every game. Sure enough, he scored the game’s final four points to lead the Bulls to a 112-110 win.
LaVine has scored 30, 33, 34 and now 32 points in Chicago’s first four games. Most of the other players to open a season with four straight 30-point games – Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Adrian Dantley, Marques Johnson, Tiny Archibald, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Elgin Baylor, Jack Twyman – are Hall of Famers.
Tonight, LaVine reached 30 on a tough turnaround jumper over Kemba Walker to tie the game. Then, LaVine – not known for his defense – denied Walker an inbound pass with 6.2 seconds left and the shot-clock off, knocking the ball off the Charlotte guard. LaVine drew a foul on the other end and made both free throws, even though he tried to miss the second.
Just that kind of hot stretch for LaVine.