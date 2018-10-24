Rob Carr/Getty Images

Markieff Morris fined for grabbing Seth Curry’s uniform from bench

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
While out of the game, Markieff Morris tugged Seth Curry‘s shorts during play in the Wizards’ win over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

NBA release:

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Morris, who was not in the game at the time, twice grabbed the uniform of Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry during live play. The incidents occurred on the final play of the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 125-124 overtime win over Portland on Oct. 22 at Moda Center.

A player ostensibly on the bench intentionally grabbed the uniform of an opponent during the final possession of regulation in a tie game. And that draws just a $15,000 fine?!

The NBA should crack down harder on these antics, including bench players crowding the corner and stepping over the sideline. If this incident wasn’t the impetus, I don’t know what will be.

Pelicans call David Stern’s comments ‘inappropriate and inaccurate’

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern – stemming from his time as active NBA commissioner overseeing New Orleans as owner representative and vetoing the Chris Paul-Lakers trade – called Pelicans general manager Dell Demps a “lousy general manager” who might lose Anthony Davis.

Pelicans:

Inappropriate? Probably. Stern still holds an official title with the league, and that remark was bitingly direct about a current team employee.

Inaccurate? Probably not. Under Demps, New Orleans has been teetering on the brink of a downfall, which could culminate in losing Davis.

But as long as they’re employing Demps, the Pelicans are doing right to stand up for him. And that last sentence about Adam Silver – what delicious shade of Stern.

LeBron James shoots back at Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim for Darius Bazley/agent comment

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Former Syracuse commit Darius Bazley hired agent Rich Paul, signed a $1 million shoe deal and will sit out the upcoming season waiting to become eligible for the NBA draft.

That left Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim – who has a history of spouting nonsense when it comes to players getting paid – making salty-sounding comments.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium:

LeBron:

Ben Simmons, another Paul client:

Boeheim:

Boeheim has said he was joking, and maybe he was to a degree. But I sense these are issues LeBron takes seriously.

First is the implication he steers Paul’s agency. Unquestionably, LeBron opened doors for Paul and continues to lend his name to Paul’s endeavors. But they both want to make clear, for reasons tangible and intangible, Paul is advising clients on his own.

LeBron is also taking aim at the entire system of amateurism. In that regard, he and Boeheim are on opposite sides.

Boeheim, via Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com:

“I don’t think we should ever compensate players. I think we can do as much as we can for players. The cost of attendance is good. They get more meals now so they can keep their meal money. I think those are all good things and I think more of those things should have been done. But I don’t think you can compensate players straight out. What’s the salary? How much? Do you pay football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball? We got a great lacrosse team, do we pay those guys?

“And everybody says, ‘The coach makes this and the players (don’t make anything).’ The player is 17 years old. I’ve been working my whole life. There’s a lot of 17-year-old kids that don’t make money. Most of them. These 17-year-old kids are getting a $75,000 scholarship. And they compare that to a coach making all this money. What’s the comparison there? I’m a grown man. I’ve been working for 50 years. That’s just not a comparison. It makes no sense.  You might as well say that NBA players aren’t making enough money because the owner’s worth $2 billion. So the players should be making more money. It just makes no sense.

Syracuse’s football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and lacrosse coaches all earn different salaries. Athletic directors around the country figure it out. Surely, they could determine how much to pay players. That absurd argument doesn’t fly in any other industry.

Salary shouldn’t be determined purely by experience, either. The most important factor is an employee’s value. There are many people who’ve worked 60 years. Boeheim doesn’t want all them paid more than he gets.

NBA players got what they could negotiate for. College players are limited by the NCAA’s cartel, which depresses wages. Yet, college sports generates massive revenue that has to go somewhere. Usually, it winds up in the hands of coaches and administrators. It is not a fair system.

People like LeBron are working to change it, no matter how big mad it makes Boeheim, who’s enriching himself in the current setup.

NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern: ‘Dell Demps is a lousy general manager … and he may lose Anthony Davis’

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
David Stern’s blamed the Rockets and Lakers for the fallout from the vetoed Chris Paul-Lakers trade. Stern blamed former Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak specifically for the deal falling through.

And now Stern is blaming Pelicans general manager Dell Demps.

A refresher on events: In 2011, Stern was serving as both NBA commissioner and owner representative of the New Orleans franchise (then called the Hornets). George Shinn had sold the Hornets back to the league, which was in the process of re-selling the franchise. Chris Paul requested a trade from New Orleans, and Demps agreed to send him to the Lakers in a three-way trade with the Rockets. The Hornets would have gotten Lamar Odom, Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, Goran Dragic and a first-round pick. But Stern – acting as New Orleans’ owner representative, not commissioner, he says – vetoed the deal. It’s standard for owners to exercise final say on deals of that magnitude, but Stern’s dual roles opened many questions about his true agenda. The Hornets then traded Paul to the Clippers for Eric Gordon, Al-Farouq Aminu, Chris Kaman and a first-round pick (eventually used on Austin Rivers).

It depends how much hindsight and supposition you want to apply, but Stern probably got New Orleans a better deal. Dragic developed into a star, and Martin and Scola remained quality contributors for a while, but Odom fell way off, and the Hornets would have likely been middling-to-bad with the initial trade. Younger players like Gordon and Aminu and Kama’s large expiring contract gave New Orleans far more flexibility. And though Gordon battled numerous injuries there, Aminu didn’t blossom until he left and Rivers was a disappointing top-10 pick (who also hit his groove after leaving), New Orleans got something else in the trade – a clear rebuilding direction. New Orleans was bad the following season and got the No. 1 pick, Anthony Davis.

Still, the episode casts a shadow over Stern’s legacy – from people who don’t understand Stern’s unique place as commissioner/owner and from people who do understand but are suspicious of Stern’s unknowable motives in keeping Paul from the Lakers.

So, Stern is still fighting perception.

Stern, via Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated:

“I didn’t do a great job of explaining it at the time. There was a trade that [New Orleans GM] Dell Demps wanted us to approve and I said heck no, but he had told [Rockets GM] Daryl Morey and [then Lakers GM] Mitch Kupchak he had authority to do it and he didn’t. I said no. We just settled a lockout and you want me to approve a basketball trade?”

“[Demps] had agreed to [trade Paul to the Lakers for] Kevin Martin and Luis Scola or something, and I said we can do better than that…. And the next trade was [to the Clippers for] Eric Gordon and Al-Farouq Aminu and what we thought was a really great draft pick, the 10th pick, which turned out to be Austin Rivers. At least those three and someone else [center Chris Kaman]. But Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis.”

This is wild! Forget for a moment whether Stern was right or wrong in his handling of the situation. He still holds a title with the league, “Commissioner Emeritus.” Though je has criticized teams before, for someone in his position to so strongly attack a sitting general manager by name like this is so extreme.

Just as Stern wasn’t wrong about the trade, he isn’t necessarily wrong here. Demps has a dismal track record, though he has upgraded his performance to questionable recently. And Davis might leave the Pelicans, a potential outcome that hangs over the franchise.

But – wow. This hell of a message from Stern, even considering his blunt and confrontational manner (which is on full display in Ballard’s excellent profile, which is worth reading in full).

Report: Cavaliers told benched veterans team was going young, but now might reverse course

By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
The Cavaliers offseason in a nutshell: They signed a 30-year-old to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million, and then their coach declared the year would be about “wins and lessons.”

Cleveland is in a bad place after losing LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-3, including a 22-point loss to the Hawks on Sunday. Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and Channing Frye didn’t play against Atlanta.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

One day​ before the Cavaliers suffered​ a demoralizing blowout loss​ to the​ Atlanta Hawks in​ the​ home​​ opener, coach Tyronn Lue and general manager Koby Altman sat with the team’s three oldest players and told them the organization was going young.

Each player was told he was not going to be in Lue’s rotation for the foreseeable future.

And now Lue is apparently going back to his vets.

The coach showed up at practice Tuesday and put both Korver and Smith on the floor among the team’s top 10 players, potentially against the front office’s preference. Lue’s intention is to play both in Wednesday’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The front office is still committed to winning this year rather than tearing down, a source said, and views what happened Sunday as not representative of who the Cavs will be this season.

Is playing the veterans with or against the front office’s wishes? There seems to be conflicting information here. Perhaps, there’s internal division on the plan. The Cavaliers’ offseason would support that theory.

If Korver, Smith and Frye give Cleveland the best chance of winning, they should play. Manipulating the lineup otherwise sows discord. See the end of the Eric Bledsoe-era Suns. If the Cavs don’t want a qualified player in the lineup, they should trade him.

The Cavaliers must be careful, as they owe the Hawks a top-10-protected first-round pick. Missing the playoffs, landing a pick in the 11-14 range and conveying it to Atlanta would be the worst-case scenario for Cleveland.

Fortunately for the Cavs, they’ll probably be bad enough regardless to keep their pick and avoid that fate. But they better figure out how to manage the roster as they await next year’s draft.