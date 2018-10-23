Report: Heat, Clippers, Mavericks, Rockets still looking to add Jimmy Butler

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trade talks for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler have apparently gone dormant. Things fell through with the most likely deal between the Wolves and the Miami Heat earlier in October, and now we are in sort of a weird limbo state where Butler is still playing for Minnesota.

The season has started, the Timberwolves have new jerseys, but everyone knows what is coming.

It certainly doesn’t mean that interest in Butler’s services have waned. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, four teams still have adding Butler at the top of their list.

Windhorst appeared on Alex Kennedy’s podcast this weekend and said that the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets are still gunning for Butler.

Via Twitter:

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, in addition to the Miami Heat, the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are interested in Jimmy Butler. In this snippet from our weekend podcast (https://t.co/0vgBlNXqIQ), Brian explains why a trade hasn't happened yet: pic.twitter.com/2boyDTn5zP — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 23, 2018

Windhorst gave a caveat for both Dallas and the Clippers, who have the ability to sign Butler this offseason through free agency. That makes a trade between the Timberwolves and those teams less likely, especially because Minnesota’s asking price for Butler apparently keeps going up (rather than down) as time goes on.

No doubt this saga will continue for some time until Butler eventually gets traded to somewhere strange, like the Milwaukee Bucks.

Much like the Kawhi Leonard situation last season in San Antonio, we could be waiting all season for something to happen on the Butler front.