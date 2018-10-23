Prince-themed Timberwolves jerseys leaked

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things aren’t pretty with the Minnesota Timberwolves right now. The team is still trying to figure out what to do with Jimmy Butler, and a willing trade partner doesn’t seem available at the moment.

But that doesn’t mean that the Timberwolves can’t still look good.

On Tuesday, some of Minnesota’s alternate uniforms for this season leaked on Reddit. They of course made their way to Twitter, and they have a very specific theme: “Purple Rain”.

Had heard that purple played a prominent role in the new City unis. Here they are, apparently. https://t.co/noD9xL4Ult — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 23, 2018

The jerseys are of course based on Prince’s iconic 1984 album/film combo. Prince, a Minneapolis native, passed away in 2016.

Meanwhile the Wolves may be bad, but at least their uniforms will rock.