Joel Embiid flops, gets Andre Drummond ejected

By Dane DelgadoOct 23, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
11 Comments

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is known for his excellent sense of humor and his light-heartedness.

But could he be headed for a heel turn?

That’s the question you could ask yourself after Embiid appeared to flop on a play late in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday that earned Andre Drummond his second technical and an ejection.

I will let you decide how you feel about this interaction.

Via Twitter:

To me that’s a pretty blatant flop by Embiid, and a bad look.

The worst version of the Sixers this year is a disappointing finish in the Eastern Conference and Embiid turning into the big man version of James Harden.

Joel, if you’re reading this: don’t do this, my dude.

It will be curious to see how the league responds tomorrow. I suspect Drummond’s technical and ejection might be rescinded, and Embiid could be sent a warning or worse for exaggeration.

Blake Griffin did just fine without Drummond in the game, scoring 50 points — a career high — and leading the Pistons to an overtime win against the Sixers.

NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern: ‘Dell Demps is a lousy general manager … and he may lose Anthony Davis’

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

David Stern’s blamed the Rockets and Lakers for the fallout from the vetoed Chris Paul-Lakers trade. Stern blamed former Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak specifically for the deal falling through.

And now Stern is blaming Pelicans general manager Dell Demps.

A refresher on events: In 2011, Stern was serving as both NBA commissioner and owner representative of the New Orleans franchise (then called the Hornets). George Shinn had sold the Hornets back to the league, which was in the process of re-selling the franchise. Chris Paul requested a trade from New Orleans, and Demps agreed to send him to the Lakers in a three-way trade with the Rockets. The Hornets would have gotten Lamar Odom, Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, Goran Dragic and a first-round pick. But Stern – acting as New Orleans’ owner representative, not commissioner, he says – vetoed the deal. It’s standard for owners to exercise final say on deals of that magnitude, but Stern’s dual roles opened many questions about his true agenda. The Hornets then traded Paul to the Clippers for Eric Gordon, Al-Farouq Aminu, Chris Kaman and a first-round pick (eventually used on Austin Rivers).

It depends how much hindsight and supposition you want to apply, but Stern probably got New Orleans a better deal. Dragic developed into a star, and Martin and Scola remained quality contributors for a while, but Odom fell way off, and the Hornets would have likely been middling-to-bad with the initial trade. Younger players like Gordon and Aminu and Kama’s large expiring contract gave New Orleans far more flexibility. And though Gordon battled numerous injuries there, Aminu didn’t blossom until he left and Rivers was a disappointing top-10 pick (who also hit his groove after leaving), New Orleans got something else in the trade – a clear rebuilding direction. New Orleans was bad the following season and got the No. 1 pick, Anthony Davis.

Still, the episode casts a shadow over Stern’s legacy – from people who don’t understand Stern’s unique place as commissioner/owner and from people who do understand but are suspicious of Stern’s unknowable motives in keeping Paul from the Lakers.

So, Stern is still fighting perception.

Stern, via Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated:

“I didn’t do a great job of explaining it at the time. There was a trade that [New Orleans GM] Dell Demps wanted us to approve and I said heck no, but he had told [Rockets GM] Daryl Morey and [then Lakers GM] Mitch Kupchak he had authority to do it and he didn’t. I said no. We just settled a lockout and you want me to approve a basketball trade?”

“[Demps] had agreed to [trade Paul to the Lakers for] Kevin Martin and Luis Scola or something, and I said we can do better than that…. And the next trade was [to the Clippers for] Eric Gordon and Al-Farouq Aminu and what we thought was a really great draft pick, the 10th pick, which turned out to be Austin Rivers. At least those three and someone else [center Chris Kaman]. But Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore, and he may lose Anthony Davis.”

This is wild! Forget for a moment whether Stern was right or wrong in his handling of the situation. He still holds a title with the league, “Commissioner Emeritus.” Though je has criticized teams before, for someone in his position to so strongly attack a sitting general manager by name like this is so extreme.

Just as Stern wasn’t wrong about the trade, he isn’t necessarily wrong here. Demps has a dismal track record, though he has upgraded his performance to questionable recently. And Davis might leave the Pelicans, a potential outcome that hangs over the franchise.

But – wow. This hell of a message from Stern, even considering his blunt and confrontational manner (which is on full display in Ballard’s excellent profile, which is worth reading in full).

Report: Cavaliers told benched veterans team was going young, but now might reverse course

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By Dan FeldmanOct 24, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cavaliers offseason in a nutshell: They signed a 30-year-old to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million, and then their coach declared the year would be about “wins and lessons.”

Cleveland is in a bad place after losing LeBron James. The Cavs are 0-3, including a 22-point loss to the Hawks on Sunday. Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith and Channing Frye didn’t play against Atlanta.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

One day​ before the Cavaliers suffered​ a demoralizing blowout loss​ to the​ Atlanta Hawks in​ the​ home​​ opener, coach Tyronn Lue and general manager Koby Altman sat with the team’s three oldest players and told them the organization was going young.

Each player was told he was not going to be in Lue’s rotation for the foreseeable future.

And now Lue is apparently going back to his vets.

The coach showed up at practice Tuesday and put both Korver and Smith on the floor among the team’s top 10 players, potentially against the front office’s preference. Lue’s intention is to play both in Wednesday’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The front office is still committed to winning this year rather than tearing down, a source said, and views what happened Sunday as not representative of who the Cavs will be this season.

Is playing the veterans with or against the front office’s wishes? There seems to be conflicting information here. Perhaps, there’s internal division on the plan. The Cavaliers’ offseason would support that theory.

If Korver, Smith and Frye give Cleveland the best chance of winning, they should play. Manipulating the lineup otherwise sows discord. See the end of the Eric Bledsoe-era Suns. If the Cavs don’t want a qualified player in the lineup, they should trade him.

The Cavaliers must be careful, as they owe the Hawks a top-10-protected first-round pick. Missing the playoffs, landing a pick in the 11-14 range and conveying it to Atlanta would be the worst-case scenario for Cleveland.

Fortunately for the Cavs, they’ll probably be bad enough regardless to keep their pick and avoid that fate. But they better figure out how to manage the roster as they await next year’s draft.

Rumor: NBA executives expect Kevin Durant to leave Warriors; still watching Kyrie Irving

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

It’s impossible to overstate this: Next summer’s NBA free agency is going to be INSANE. Nearly half the players in the NBA will be or can be free agents, around 10 teams will have max cap space and another 10-12 will have enough cap space to be significant players and chase guys. It is going to be player movement bordering on anarchy.

How are NBA front offices preparing for this?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN has a fascinating piece on this that covers a number of players, but here are the highlights:

Many believe the Golden State Warriors are going to win the title again and will still break up in some way next season. This is essentially a referendum on Kevin Durant‘s upcoming free agency, not so much Klay Thompson‘s, though some executives also wonder what will happen with Draymond Green….

Many believe multiple top free agents will relocate next summer. This would include Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler (for now) and DeMarcus Cousins. But there are two more names on executives’ lips: Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving

Now you might be saying why is Irving included? He declared that he’s re-signing with the Boston Celtics and that’s that. Irving seems genuinely happy in Boston and is thrilled with the current makeup and direction of the team. And he’s ready to accept a five-year, $190 million deal…. As any college coach will tell you, a verbal commitment is just that. Also, the Celtics probably will be willing to make the five-year offer to Irving, but that’s not in stone at this point with Irving’s history of injuries and many months to go.

Let’s expound upon a few of these, in bullet points:

• That teams expect — or at least think it’s likely — Durant bolts the Warriors next summer is nothing new. Everyone is talking about it and Durant is already tired of the topic. The trendy thinking is he will head to New York and the Knicks, but a lot of things could change between now and July. Just don’t expect him to be a Laker — he’s not leaving the Bay Area and Stephen Curry‘s team culture to step into LeBron James‘ shadow.

• I have yet to hear from a source (or read a credible report) that thinks Klay Thompson is leaving Golden State next summer. Everyone believes he stays, likely at the max or very close to it.

• If Draymond Green makes the All-NBA team or is Defensive Player of the Year again, he is eligible for a larger super-max contract — and he wants all of it. No discount coming. The Warriors owners are willing to pay big to keep this contender together, but ultimately there is a line where it costs too much.

• I believe Kyrie Irving when he says he is staying in Boston. That doesn’t mean the reporting is wrong — other teams may well be hoping/planning for him to change his mind. I just wouldn’t bet on it.

As noted earlier today, nothing is happening with Anthony Davis until next summer. At the earliest. After this season the Pelicans are going to offer him the $240 million designated veteran max extension only they can offer. If he turns that down, then things may change. Not before then.

• Cousins absolutely will be in a new uniform.

• All of that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Suns’ Josh Jackson was at Malice in the Palace, says he threw water bottle

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 24, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
1 Comment

It remains the most famous brawl in NBA history, what former commissioner David Stern remembers as the toughest thing to happen to him as commissioner:

The Malice at the Palace.

It was the final minute of an already decided game between the Pistons and Pacers on Nov. 19, 2004. Ron Artest had fouled Ben Wallace hard, Wallace shoved Artest hard, and after that there were a lot of guys squaring off and looking tough but no actual punches were thrown. While the referees sorted out what they were going to do, Artest did the very Artest thing of laying on the scorer’s table to wait. At that point, a fan threw a drink and hit Artest, who flew into a rage and went into the crowd to find that fan and started throwing punches, and then all hell broke loose and the league ended up with a black eye. (The best thing I may have ever read about it was Jonathan Abrams oral history at Grantland.)

Suns’ forward Josh Jackson says he was there as an 8-year-old boy, and he told Marc Spears of the Undefeated (as part of a diary series) when everyone started throwing things at the court, he joined in.

I was 8 years old. I was kind of sitting right at midcourt about 20 rows up. I remember seeing so many people everywhere fighting. I remember [then-Indiana Pacers forward] Jermaine O’Neal getting hit with a chair. That was one of my most vivid memories. I remember Ron Artest laying on the scorer’s table and someone throwing a drink on him.

I was looking around and everyone was throwing something onto the court. I am not going to lie. I threw a water bottle. Why? It’s my home team. I’m a Pistons fan. What? The Pacers came in here throwing punches on my favorite players. I couldn’t have that. But that is neither here nor there.

Fortunately for Jackson David Stern walked away as the commissioner or he might suspend Jackson 10 games for that, Stern came down hard on such things.