Joel Embiid flops, gets Andre Drummond ejected (VIDEO)

Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid is known for his excellent sense of humor and his light-heartedness.

But could he be headed for a heel turn?

That’s the question you could ask yourself after Embiid appeared to flop on a play late in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday that earned Andre Drummond his second technical and an ejection.

I will let you decide how you feel about this interaction.

Via Twitter:

Joel Embiid flops on Andre Drummond and draws a foul, Embiid tells the referee to " Get him out of here" several times 😂 pic.twitter.com/6JirS4vPTa — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 24, 2018

To me that’s a pretty blatant flop by Embiid, and a bad look.

The worst version of the Sixers this year is a disappointing finish in the Eastern Conference and Embiid turning into the big man version of James Harden.

Joel, if you’re reading this: don’t do this, my dude.

It will be curious to see how the league responds tomorrow. I suspect Drummond’s technical and ejection might be rescinded, and Embiid could be sent a warning or worse for exaggeration.

Blake Griffin did just fine without Drummond in the game, scoring 50 points — a career high — and leading the Pistons to an overtime win against the Sixers.