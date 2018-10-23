Blake Griffin hits game-winner in OT, finishes with 50 points

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2018-19 NBA season has started off a little wild. We have already seen several overtime games, with things sloppy but close as teams run down to the wire.

On Tuesday night, we got another overtime matchup.

As the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia to the floor in Michigan, it ended up being one of the best nights of Blake Griffin‘s career.

Griffin scored 50 points and hit what effectively became the game-winner in overtime.

Via Twitter:

Game-winning and-1 to hit 50 points 🔥 BLAKE WENT OFF. pic.twitter.com/pUkK1eJOge — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2018

The 50-point effort was the best of Griffin’s career. His prior high-water mark was 47 points in a game against the Indiana Pacers in 2011.

It was just in time, too. Griffin’s frontcourt teammate Andre Drummond was a ejected after a flop by Sixers big man Joel Embiid late in regulation.

Detroit took home the win, 133-132, moving to 3-0 on the season. The Sixers are now 2-2.