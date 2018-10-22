Sixers play ‘Mo Bamba’ song after Joel Embiid dunks on Magic rookie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No one will ever claim that Joel Embiid doesn’t have fun while playing the game of basketball. The Philadelphia 76ers big man is a world-class follow on various social media platforms, and has a keen sense of humor.

Perhaps that is what led to the Sixers sound crew playing a very specific song after Embiid dunked on Orlando Magic rookie big man Mo Bamba this week.

On Saturday, Embiid gave Bamba a little jab step drive to the left side of the baseline, finishing with a dunk as the rookie recovered. Game Operations in Philadelphia immediately played a song titled “Mo Bamba” by rapper Sheck Wes.

Via Twitter:

Embiid took Mo Bamba to the rim and the arena immediately started playing "Mo Bamba" 😬 pic.twitter.com/lxOVGR5QbK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2018

Embiid used to be the young gun on the block, but he is now moving into veteran territory and his propensity for snark will only become more biting as his skills improve.

Who knows if Embiid had a hand in arranging this audio cue, but whoever was responsible deserved a slap on the back.