Kyle Lowry on DeMar DeRozan handshake routine: ‘He’s my best friend’ (VIDEO)

Kyle Lowry was not happy with the Toronto Raptors when the team traded DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason for Kawhi Leonard.

Lowry and DeRozan are best friends, and their budding romance has been a sentimental point for fans in Toronto and abroad.

But life goes on, and the Raptors again are one of the teams expected to challenge for an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. That hasn’t kept Lowry from doing the same handshake routine he used to do with DeRozan before games this season.

The only difference? DeRozan isn’t there to help dap up Lowry.

Via Twitter:

Think Kyle is missing DeMar? He's still doing the handshake routine they used to do before a game pic.twitter.com/VcJv7yRVAn — Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) October 18, 2018

"He's always going to be my best friend." Kyle Lowry shares why he still does the handshake he had with DeMar DeRozan. pic.twitter.com/bzEnq2rWvR — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 21, 2018

For his part, Lowry told NBA TV after Toronto’s game on Saturday that he will continue to do the handshake routine because the DeRozan will always be his best friend.

Even thousands of miles apart you can’t keep these guys from showing love for each other.