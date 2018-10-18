Did Suns deserve all 35 of their assists? (video)

The Suns had 35 assists in their season-opening win over the Mavericks last night.
That’s their most assists since… their final game last season, when they also dished 35 assists against Dallas. But the Mavericks were tanking hard. Before that, Phoenix last had 35 assists with Steve Nash at point guard.
How did they Suns do it?
They moved the ball well and knocked down shots.
They also appeared be quite generous in scorekeeping.
The NBA defines an assist as a “pass that directly leads to a basket. … An assist can be awarded for a basket scored after the ball has been dribbled if the player’s pass led to the field goal being made.”
Would you say all four of these assists led directly to a basket?
Many scorekeepers systematically award assists if the shooter took two or fewer or dribbles after receiving the pass. Those above plays are not egregious in league-wide context, though maybe a couple of them should be.
But this Deandre Ayton pass really stretches the limit (hat tip: Carter Rodriguez of Fear The Sword):
Again, maybe we just have to live with a hard-and-fast two-dribble rule. Even though Josh Jackson turned and hesitated a couple times while using both dribbles, this technically falls under the threshold.
But then explain this Trevor Ariza assist to Jackson, who took three dribbles:
That looks like more of an assist than some of the two-dribble plays above. So, maybe the standard is fitting the spirit of the definition OR a player shooting within two dribbles. That casts quite a wide net.
But remember, don’t cast stones at the Suns from inside a glass house. They’re not alone in their loose assist-granting.