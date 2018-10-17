Knicks miss first nine shots then fan hits half-courter for $10k (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rumors about Kevin Durant leaving the Warriors are intensifying. Even people within the Golden State organization are bracing themselves for him to depart in free agency next summer.

Not even the Warriors collecting their championship rings could stop the momentum.

In fact, last night’s celebration contributed to the noise.

Kevin’s brother, Tony, commented on Kevin’s Instagram post featuring the rings, “Filling the hand up before we get outta here!”

Rob Perez of The Action Network:

“Filling the hand up before we get outta here!” This is all im thinking during every loss this season. Knicks fans: we have one shot at this on October 26th. KD at the Garden. We show this man why this is The Mecca and why there is no other option. pic.twitter.com/47MSsVqm5z — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 17, 2018

My best guess was “here” meant the Warriors’ arena in Oakland. This is their last season there before moving to a new arena in San Francisco Francisco.

Or maybe “here” meant in the NBA. Careers in the NBA are finite.

Another thought that crossed my mind: “Here” could have meant in this world. Lives, too, are finite.

The only clear part: Tony wants Kevin to win a handful of rings. The deadline is nebulous.

Of course, the loudest speculation was “here” meant playing for the Warriors and this being the last run. But Tony sharply denied that.

Perez:

Tony Durant's statement regarding what this comment meant pic.twitter.com/PMPHfBGXjs — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) October 17, 2018

If you want to be a conspiracy theorist, perhaps Tony meant leaving Golden State after this season but Kevin just instructed him to downplay it to quiet chatter. I suppose that’s possible, though it wouldn’t jibe with Kevin’s tell-the-truth-about-free-agency approach.

Occam’s Razor suggests taking Tony at his word, and that’s what I’ll do.