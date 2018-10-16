Kevin Garnett says Glen Taylor ‘doesn’t know s—t about basketball’

Kevin Garnett is a Minnesota Timberwolves legend. He is also currently estranged from the team, and Garnett has not been shy about criticizing the franchise.
Jimmy Butler saga is still happening in Minnesota, and Garnett has of course been pulled into service to give commentary as both a concerned party and as a knowledgeable source. Garnett said recently that he thought things were, “a s—t storm up there” and that both sides might be a little unrealistic in expectations surrounding a trade.
Of course, Garnett added to his opinion on Tuesday when he said that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor doesn’t know anything about basketball.
Warning: NSFW language ahead.
Via Twitter:
Kevin Garnett already cursing on live TV "Glen Taylor doesn't know shit about basketball" https://t.co/G0KQiUZ0Nl—
(@gifdsports) October 16, 2018
You don’t need to know anything about basketball to be a good owner. What you do need to do is be able to delegate, and select good management who does know what they’re doing. It’s not clear that Taylor has been able to do that, just given the situation that has developed with Butler and Tom Thibodeau.
Indeed, things appear to be a bit of a mess up north and the fact that Butler has not been traded is sort of embarrassing. The longer this goes on, the more we are going to hear commentary like this from people like Garnett.
The Wolves play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and Butler is expected to the active.