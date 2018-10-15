PBT Podcast: MVP, Rookie of Year, other awards plus NBA playoffs, Finals predictions

Will James Harden repeat as MVP or will someone else — LeBron James, Anthony Davis — grab the award away from him?
Luca Doncic and Deandre Ayton seem to be the favorites for Rookie of the Year, but could Trae Young or Jaren Jackson Jr. push their way into the conversation?
Who will win Coach of the Year? Is Jamal Murray a guy to watch for Most Improved Player?
Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports discuss all the major awards plus get into playoff predictions in this latest PBT Podcast. Can Charlotte sneak into the final playoff slot in the East or is Detroit going to take that? Are the Spurs going to miss the playoffs in the West for the first time in 22 years? And are the Warriors a lock to win it all? (Hint: They are not.)
