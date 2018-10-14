Getty

Watch LeBron James join Drake and Travis Scott during concert at Staples Center

By Dane DelgadoOct 14, 2018
LeBron James is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and much of the reason The King wanted to join LA was for the added benefit outside of basketball. On Saturday night, we got a taste of what that is for LeBron.

During a concert at Staples Center, James took the stage with none other than Drake and Travis Scott.

James jumped on stage during “Sicko Mode” a Scott song featuring Drake. As you might expect, the crowd at Staples went wild.

LeKing 👑x Le6God 🦉x LeFlame 🔥= LeGendary

Legendary night two Los Angeles – Astro 23 Big Scorpion

To his credit LeBron looked absolutely at home up there, especially in that second clip. He didn’t even have a microphone and he was still spacing the stage well with Drake and Scott, and knew when to interact with them and when to break it off.

Should LeBron start rapping? We already know he did a song with Kevin Durant that we haven’t heard in its entirety. In any case, he’s going to have his fingers in many pies from here on out.

I’m not personally excited to see “Space Jam 2” maybe because “Space Jam” was so overrated in the first place, but what LeBron can do moving forward is certainly going to be interesting. I thought his character was a little contrived in “Trainwreck” but he’s got genuine talent beyond charm and magnetism.

James already has two TV pilots in the works at NBC, and no doubt his properties will continue to grow the longer he is stationed in Los Angeles.

Report: Jimmy Butler expected to play in season opener for Timberwolves

By Dane DelgadoOct 14, 2018
Jimmy Butler remains a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. And now, with the season approaching, it appears that he will play in Minnesota’s season opener against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

What a turn of events.

Butler demanded a trade several weeks ago, and as of late nothing has been completed. There were reports that the Timberwolves and Miami Heat were close on a deal, but things fell apart at the last second.

Butler was also part of a practice with the team last week in which he reportedly dominated the starting unit with a set of third stringers, all the while turning and yelling to Minnesota General Manager Scott Layden that, “You need me to win.”

Minnesota won their first preseason game of the year, but have been dominated ever since. The Timberwolves were outscored by a margin of 81 points over their final four games.

The truth is that Minnesota was always going to have a rough season. The Western Conference got tougher over the summer, and things were already tenuous in the locker room before Butler requested his trade. Now, it’s unclear how they will fare as they head into the season with Butler reportedly ready to play for the team.

We will see how long this lasts. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised at any new twists.

Lakers’ Josh Hart on hardest player to guard: “James Harden, by far. BY FAR.”

By Kurt HelinOct 14, 2018
Who is the hardest player in the NBA to guard?

Kevin Durant, with his lethal high-release jump shot and an ability to get to the rim? LeBron James, with his ability to physically overpower on the drive or just shoot over the top of the defender? Stephen Curry with his crazy handles and from-the-parking-lot shooting range? Russell Westbrook and his otherworldly athleticism? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Anthony Davis? Damian Lillard?

Lakers’ second-year guard Josh Hart says none of them and instead points to James Harden (via Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype).

Harden led the NBA in scoring last season, averaging 30.4 points per game on a ridiculously efficient 61.9 true shooting percentage. He takes almost half his shots from three, shooting 36.7 percent last season, but his real gift is on the drive where he brings this old-man-at-the-Y change of speeds game combined with strength and a gift for drawing contact and the foul. Defenders often describe guarding him as frustrating (even his own teammates assigned to cover him in practice feel that way).

Harden’s game is not as graceful or fluid as Durant or Curry, it lacks that aesthetic beauty. But, what he puts up on the scoreboard and how he lifts a team up are beautiful things.

Luka Doncic gives Mavs hope of transition to next Euro star

Associated PressOct 14, 2018
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is getting help from a variety of angles as the teenager makes the transition from European basketball to the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Slovenian rookie has mom to keep things settled at home, 40-year-old fellow Euro transplant Dirk Nowitzki to teach what it takes to become an NBA MVP and young point guard Dennis Smith Jr. to share the burden of expectations for lifting a fading franchise.

Add it all up and there’s still plenty of work the 19-year-old faces on his own as a potential international star in an increasingly global league.

“He’s one of the most high-profile guys to come through Europe,” said Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson, in a better position than most to know. “There’s a real buzz, which means absolutely nothing when he gets to the NBA because he starts from scratch.”

Nowitzki emerged from a rough rookie season 20 years ago to become one of the NBA’s seven 30,000-point scorers. The German changed the game as a 7-footer who could shoot 3-pointers and was the centerpiece for a franchise that made 12 straight playoff trips and won the title in 2011.

The Mavericks have Doncic because those days are over, replaced by consecutive losing seasons and a pair of top 10 picks. Dallas got Smith at ninth overall last year, then traded up two spots with Atlanta for Doncic, the No. 3 overall pick, four months ago.

Nowitzki is about to set a record with his 21st season with the same franchise, now a complementary piece that is likely to come off the bench for the first time since his rookie year. This figures to be Doncic’s only season with the 13-time All-Star, 2007 MVP and 2011 Finals MVP.

“I’m sure we’ll have some time on the road somewhere to talk about some stuff that he can expect,” Nowitzki said. “But at the end of the day, you got to go make your own experiences and go through some stuff to learn. His transition should be a lot smoother than mine. He plays with a savviness that I never had. I might not still have it.”

Doncic left home at 13 to join the professional club Real Madrid. The 6-7 guard-forward capped that six years of experience by winning Euroleague MVP and Final Four MVP honors while helping Real Madrid win a championship just days before he was drafted.

That’s where the conversation about Doncic’s readiness begins, and he isn’t ducking the lofty hopes Dallas has for him.

“When they say you’re going to be good, I like to be challenged,” said Doncic, who turns 20 after the All-Star break. “When they say you’re not going to be good, I say `Let’s see.’ When I step on the court, I need to show it. No matter the pick you are, you need to show it on the court.”

While Smith is a pure point guard, Doncic possesses many of those skills. One of the first things Nelson said about Doncic after the draft was that he loves to pass. Coach Rick Carlisle appears set to start him at power forward, but says he can play every position except center.

The first thing to watch with the Mavericks trying to return to relevance in the tough Western Conference will be how Smith and Doncic play off each other.

“I just think if one guy zigs, the other guy’s got to zag,” Carlisle said. “We were a team last year that dribbled too much. Luka certainly helps that because he’s a guy that can play with or without the ball. And so we’re going to enter a new sort of paradigm with our team on this.”

Smith attended Doncic’s introductory news conference in June and liked what he saw in the first preseason game.

“I wouldn’t say it’s going to be easy for him, but he’s going to make an impact,” said Smith, who also started his career as a teenager. “He’s a smart player, very high IQ, and he just knows how to play the game.”

As for the Texas transition, Doncic is coming along fine. He’s already attended two Dallas Cowboys games (“I’m really becoming a fan of that sport,” he said) and already has a favorite steakhouse.

Among the early priorities for Doncic, fluent in four languages, was finding a good Spanish restaurant. His favorite player is LeBron James, but the game circled on his calendar isn’t the Lakers. That would be Miami, since countryman Goran Dragic plays for the Heat.

Doncic and Dragic have been friends for some time and spent the summer of 2017 together as they helped their country win the European championship and Doncic was regularly picking Dragic’s brain about the NBA. Dragic also got a glimpse of how Doncic will handle the transition.

“The one thing that I know is even when he had a bad game for our national team, he’d still be smiling,” Dragic said. “He doesn’t get affected by it. A lot of teams thought he would crumble under the pressure, and he didn’t. Mentally, he’s strong enough where he’ll always survive.”

Although significantly shorter than Nowitzki, Doncic is bulkier, which could help with the “rag doll” effect that Nelson described with the way a certain lanky German was manhandled two decades ago. Smith held his own pretty well as a rookie.

“When you have a young guy like Dennis that just went through that, to have a person of Luka’s age as well as a guy like Dirk that has seen and done it all in basketball, you get both perspectives,” Nelson said. “And both are extremely valuable. It’s not lost on Luka how unique of an opportunity he has to play with one of the all-time greats in his golden years.”

It’s not lost on the Mavericks what they hope Doncic becomes.

 

Kawhi Leonard, retooled Raptors hope to challenge for NBA title

Associated PressOct 14, 2018
TORONTO (AP) — There’s a lot on the line for Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors this season.

A two-time NBA defensive player of the year, Leonard is eager to show he’s healthy again after being limited to nine games last year because of a quadriceps injury.

The Raptors want Leonard at his best right now, so they can push for the Eastern Conference crown, but also hope their new star likes playing in Toronto enough to stick around when he becomes eligible for free agency next summer.

Leonard was the biggest splash in a busy offseason for the Raptors, who traded a package including franchise icon DeMar DeRozan to acquire the 2014 NBA Finals MVP from San Antonio.

“I want to do great things, so I’m going to make sure that I put all my effort on the court, each and every night,” Leonard said in his first public comments with his new team.

Toronto also fired Coach of the Year Dwane Casey, replacing him with former assistant and first-time NBA head coach Nick Nurse.

“The summer was crazy but, you know what? Now it’s basketball and we’re excited,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said.

The moves came on the heels of a franchise-record 59-win season, but were ultimately driven by the disappointment of three straight playoff exits to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Leonard joins a lineup that includes four-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry and shot-blocking big man Serge Ibaka, as well as a group of talented young players led by guard Fred VanVleet and forwards OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

In a new-look East, with LeBron James now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Ujiri chose bold change rather than another run with the team he already had. The goal: a first NBA Finals for Toronto, and maybe a championship.

“You never know with these things,” Ujiri said. “In our jobs, we do them first on paper and then they have to pan out on the basketball court.”

If they don’t and Leonard ends up leaving, it’s likely to bring about an even bigger roster rebuild in Toronto.

Some other things to watch with the Raptors this season.

HEAD NURSE

Nurse has head coaching experience at the college level, in Europe, and in the NBA D-League, where he won league titles with two teams. He’d been Casey’s assistant the past five seasons. Veteran C.J. Miles said he’s impressed with the way Nurse has handled training camp.

“He’s very concise, to the point,” Miles said. “Everything is organized, he’s ready to go. He knows what he wants to teach that day, what the emphasis is, and we knock it out.”

WORDS WITH WEIGHT

Nurse acknowledged at the start of camp that Leonard was “a man of few words,” but Miles said his new teammate hasn’t been shy about making himself heard.

“He does have a quiet demeanor, no question,” Miles said. “But, for what I was expecting, it’s 10 times more communication than I would have thought. He’s been great. He’s sharing his knowledge.”

UNDER THE RADAR

While Leonard was the unquestioned headliner in Toronto’s swap with the Spurs, the Raptors also received guard Danny Green, a capable 3-point shooter and quality defender.

“Danny has probably been swept under the rug because everybody is focussed on Kawhi,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. “We got a hell of a player in Danny Green, too.”

 