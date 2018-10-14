Getty Images

Luka Doncic gives Mavs hope of transition to next Euro star

Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic is getting help from a variety of angles as the teenager makes the transition from European basketball to the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Slovenian rookie has mom to keep things settled at home, 40-year-old fellow Euro transplant Dirk Nowitzki to teach what it takes to become an NBA MVP and young point guard Dennis Smith Jr. to share the burden of expectations for lifting a fading franchise.

Add it all up and there’s still plenty of work the 19-year-old faces on his own as a potential international star in an increasingly global league.

“He’s one of the most high-profile guys to come through Europe,” said Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson, in a better position than most to know. “There’s a real buzz, which means absolutely nothing when he gets to the NBA because he starts from scratch.”

Nowitzki emerged from a rough rookie season 20 years ago to become one of the NBA’s seven 30,000-point scorers. The German changed the game as a 7-footer who could shoot 3-pointers and was the centerpiece for a franchise that made 12 straight playoff trips and won the title in 2011.

The Mavericks have Doncic because those days are over, replaced by consecutive losing seasons and a pair of top 10 picks. Dallas got Smith at ninth overall last year, then traded up two spots with Atlanta for Doncic, the No. 3 overall pick, four months ago.

Nowitzki is about to set a record with his 21st season with the same franchise, now a complementary piece that is likely to come off the bench for the first time since his rookie year. This figures to be Doncic’s only season with the 13-time All-Star, 2007 MVP and 2011 Finals MVP.

“I’m sure we’ll have some time on the road somewhere to talk about some stuff that he can expect,” Nowitzki said. “But at the end of the day, you got to go make your own experiences and go through some stuff to learn. His transition should be a lot smoother than mine. He plays with a savviness that I never had. I might not still have it.”

Doncic left home at 13 to join the professional club Real Madrid. The 6-7 guard-forward capped that six years of experience by winning Euroleague MVP and Final Four MVP honors while helping Real Madrid win a championship just days before he was drafted.

That’s where the conversation about Doncic’s readiness begins, and he isn’t ducking the lofty hopes Dallas has for him.

“When they say you’re going to be good, I like to be challenged,” said Doncic, who turns 20 after the All-Star break. “When they say you’re not going to be good, I say `Let’s see.’ When I step on the court, I need to show it. No matter the pick you are, you need to show it on the court.”

While Smith is a pure point guard, Doncic possesses many of those skills. One of the first things Nelson said about Doncic after the draft was that he loves to pass. Coach Rick Carlisle appears set to start him at power forward, but says he can play every position except center.

The first thing to watch with the Mavericks trying to return to relevance in the tough Western Conference will be how Smith and Doncic play off each other.

“I just think if one guy zigs, the other guy’s got to zag,” Carlisle said. “We were a team last year that dribbled too much. Luka certainly helps that because he’s a guy that can play with or without the ball. And so we’re going to enter a new sort of paradigm with our team on this.”

Smith attended Doncic’s introductory news conference in June and liked what he saw in the first preseason game.

“I wouldn’t say it’s going to be easy for him, but he’s going to make an impact,” said Smith, who also started his career as a teenager. “He’s a smart player, very high IQ, and he just knows how to play the game.”

As for the Texas transition, Doncic is coming along fine. He’s already attended two Dallas Cowboys games (“I’m really becoming a fan of that sport,” he said) and already has a favorite steakhouse.

Among the early priorities for Doncic, fluent in four languages, was finding a good Spanish restaurant. His favorite player is LeBron James, but the game circled on his calendar isn’t the Lakers. That would be Miami, since countryman Goran Dragic plays for the Heat.

Doncic and Dragic have been friends for some time and spent the summer of 2017 together as they helped their country win the European championship and Doncic was regularly picking Dragic’s brain about the NBA. Dragic also got a glimpse of how Doncic will handle the transition.

“The one thing that I know is even when he had a bad game for our national team, he’d still be smiling,” Dragic said. “He doesn’t get affected by it. A lot of teams thought he would crumble under the pressure, and he didn’t. Mentally, he’s strong enough where he’ll always survive.”

Although significantly shorter than Nowitzki, Doncic is bulkier, which could help with the “rag doll” effect that Nelson described with the way a certain lanky German was manhandled two decades ago. Smith held his own pretty well as a rookie.

“When you have a young guy like Dennis that just went through that, to have a person of Luka’s age as well as a guy like Dirk that has seen and done it all in basketball, you get both perspectives,” Nelson said. “And both are extremely valuable. It’s not lost on Luka how unique of an opportunity he has to play with one of the all-time greats in his golden years.”

It’s not lost on the Mavericks what they hope Doncic becomes.

 

Kawhi Leonard, retooled Raptors hope to challenge for NBA title

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

TORONTO (AP) — There’s a lot on the line for Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors this season.

A two-time NBA defensive player of the year, Leonard is eager to show he’s healthy again after being limited to nine games last year because of a quadriceps injury.

The Raptors want Leonard at his best right now, so they can push for the Eastern Conference crown, but also hope their new star likes playing in Toronto enough to stick around when he becomes eligible for free agency next summer.

Leonard was the biggest splash in a busy offseason for the Raptors, who traded a package including franchise icon DeMar DeRozan to acquire the 2014 NBA Finals MVP from San Antonio.

“I want to do great things, so I’m going to make sure that I put all my effort on the court, each and every night,” Leonard said in his first public comments with his new team.

Toronto also fired Coach of the Year Dwane Casey, replacing him with former assistant and first-time NBA head coach Nick Nurse.

“The summer was crazy but, you know what? Now it’s basketball and we’re excited,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said.

The moves came on the heels of a franchise-record 59-win season, but were ultimately driven by the disappointment of three straight playoff exits to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Leonard joins a lineup that includes four-time All-Star guard Kyle Lowry and shot-blocking big man Serge Ibaka, as well as a group of talented young players led by guard Fred VanVleet and forwards OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

In a new-look East, with LeBron James now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Ujiri chose bold change rather than another run with the team he already had. The goal: a first NBA Finals for Toronto, and maybe a championship.

“You never know with these things,” Ujiri said. “In our jobs, we do them first on paper and then they have to pan out on the basketball court.”

If they don’t and Leonard ends up leaving, it’s likely to bring about an even bigger roster rebuild in Toronto.

Some other things to watch with the Raptors this season.

HEAD NURSE

Nurse has head coaching experience at the college level, in Europe, and in the NBA D-League, where he won league titles with two teams. He’d been Casey’s assistant the past five seasons. Veteran C.J. Miles said he’s impressed with the way Nurse has handled training camp.

“He’s very concise, to the point,” Miles said. “Everything is organized, he’s ready to go. He knows what he wants to teach that day, what the emphasis is, and we knock it out.”

WORDS WITH WEIGHT

Nurse acknowledged at the start of camp that Leonard was “a man of few words,” but Miles said his new teammate hasn’t been shy about making himself heard.

“He does have a quiet demeanor, no question,” Miles said. “But, for what I was expecting, it’s 10 times more communication than I would have thought. He’s been great. He’s sharing his knowledge.”

UNDER THE RADAR

While Leonard was the unquestioned headliner in Toronto’s swap with the Spurs, the Raptors also received guard Danny Green, a capable 3-point shooter and quality defender.

“Danny has probably been swept under the rug because everybody is focussed on Kawhi,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. “We got a hell of a player in Danny Green, too.”

 

Richard Jefferson retires from NBA

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2018, 11:01 PM EDT
4 Comments

Richard Jefferson, who in recent years has been the quintessential valuable veteran role player — including helping the 2016 Cavaliers to a title — has decided to walk away from the game.

Jefferson made the announcement official on Instagram, in a post where he touchingly talks about the passing of his father recently as well (he was shot in a drive-by shooting).

View this post on Instagram

Well here’s my first post! In the last month I’ve dealt with two life changing events back to back. My decision to move on from basketball and the tragic passing of Big Rich. The support of my family and friends have been huge. This video was taken after he bbq’d for about 20 people, something he would do a few times every summer. All I would do is tell people that I was having people over to my house and the next question was “Is Big Rich on the grill?” He really was a true OG. I’m going to miss all his one-liners, his cooking and his ability to make a whole room laugh. Until next time!!!! #RIPPLAYAPLAYA #tripleOG PAPA REALLY WAS A ROLLING STONE!!! 😂😂✊🏽

A post shared by Richard Jefferson (@richardajefferson) on

Our condolences go out to Jefferson on his loss.

Jefferson was the No. 13 pick out of Arizona back in 2001 by the then New Jersey Nets and was part of that team when it went to back-to-back Finals. He went on to play 17 NBA seasons and played for eight franchises, averaging 22.2 points per game for the Nets back in 2005 and averaging double-digits in scoring in nine of his NBA seasons. In recent years he had been a very valuable role player, particularly for the Cavaliers and LeBron James in their title run. He was a guy Tyrone Lue could trust.

Jefferson will be missed around the league.

Sixers, Mike Muscala apologize for, denounce father’s “inappropriate and offensive” Tweets

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 13, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Once again the Sixers find themselves in the middle of another burner Twitter account controversy.

Saturday, Sixers GM Elton Brand released a statement calling Tweets from Mike Muscala‘s father on a secondary account “inappropriate and offensive.” Which is an understatement.

Muscala apologized for his father’s Tweets in a statement released by the Sixers.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize for my father’s offensive social media commentary. His comments were uncalled for and inappropriate, and they do not reflect who I am.”

Here is Brand’s statement.

Bob Muscala, Mike’s father, had a second Twitter account where he Tweeted some patently offensive things. They have been taken down, but on the Web noting truly dies.

Between Bryan Colangelo’s wife and Muscala’s father, lots of “the people around you can impact your job” lessons from the past six months around the NBA.

‘Our fans are everywhere’: NBA still growing internationally

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 13, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — It was the final minute of a preseason game between Philadelphia and Dallas, the 76ers were up by four points with the ball, and thousands of fans were screaming “defense” at the top of their lungs.

A common scene, with an uncommon detail: The game was in China.

“Fantastic,” Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki marveled. “Shows our fans are everywhere.”

That fandom, and the importance of those international eyeballs, just keeps growing.

The NBA has been going overseas to play either preseason or regular season games for 40 years, and the global footprint of the league – not to mention its business interests – continues to expand. The league has opened up 11 international offices, establishing six academies on four continents and started broadcasting games to more than 200 countries and territories.

This season, the NBA heads back to Mexico and England for regular-season contests, after the 76ers and Mavericks played exhibitions in China earlier this month.

“I believe we can be the No. 1 sport in the world,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “When I look at the trajectory of growth, the fact that young people, boys and girls, continue to love this sport, are playing this sport, are engaged in the sport of basketball on social media or with online games, I don’t know what the limit is.”

The numbers touted by the NBA are impressive: 300 million people playing the game for fun in China alone, rapid growth in India over the past decade as that country is on pace to become the world’s most populous by 2025, an estimated 1 billion people around the globe – that’s basically 1 out of every 7 people alive – having some access to the NBA Finals.

And China – which got to cheer one of its countrymen, Ding Yanyuhang, in a preseason game there this year – is the dominant force in all that international traffic.

Marvin Johnson moved from the Miami area to China in 2017 to teach and coach at a basketball academy there. The first thing he saw when he deplaned in Beijing was a massive Li-Ning store, which was basically a shrine to Heat guard Dwyane Wade – who now has a lifetime contract to endorse the Chinese brand’s products.

“Anytime you go out to play basketball at a local court there is a plethora of NBA jerseys being worn by the players,” Johnson said. “If you ask any local playing basketball, they can’t name the players on the local Chinese Basketball Association team – but they can name their favorite players in the NBA in an instant.”

Wade and Heat teammate Udonis Haslem went to China this summer to promote Li-Ning. Everywhere they went, thousands of people were waiting, and that’s now standard for when any big-name NBA player heads to Asia. LeBron James has made an annual trip to China for years. Stephen Curry dropped some Mandarin on fans there when he visited this summer. Kevin Durant played HORSE and didn’t lose. Klay Thompson – or “China Klay” – lost at pop-a-shot.

“Life is too short to be serious all the time,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to be able to show your personality. That’s what I do when I come to China.”

Going to places like China is fun, for certain.

But it’s clearly smart NBA business now as well.

“It’s been that way for years,” Wade said. “They’re not just fans in China. They’re knowledgeable fans. They know everything about the Heat, about me, about UD, the finals, everything. It definitely speaks to the growth of not just our league but the game.”

Curry’s summer might have epitomized the marriage between the NBA and foreign cultures – not to mention cross-promotion.

He didn’t just go to China. He also hit the Philippines, England, France and Japan. He tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at a Japanese baseball game. He shot around with soccer star Neymar. He watched a Premier League game in England.

“One of the best summers that I’ve had,” Curry said.

The idea of going global for regular-season games obviously isn’t exclusive to the NBA.

Baseball opens next season in Japan with a two-game series between Seattle and Oakland. The NFL is playing three regular-season games in London in a three-week span that starts Sunday with – perhaps ironically – Seattle and Oakland beginning the slate there, too. The NHL is sending Florida and Winnipeg for a two-game series next month in Finland.

“We know what the future looks like,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said earlier this month from China, where he took in that 76ers-Mavericks series. “When you look at China, India and Africa, you’ve got about 60 percent of the world’s population in those three places. So we’re putting a lot of time in energy in how we become the No. 1 sport in those countries and those continents.”

In China, where Yao Ming really got things started as far as the NBA growth, the league is well on its way to that No. 1 spot.

It’s not uncommon to see fans watching streams of live NBA games on their phones during the morning commutes to work, since that’s when those games are happening in the U.S. and Canada. A weekly highlight show on Chinese television typically draws an audience of up to 30 million fans.

“I run into people here and they find out I work for the NBA and they say, `I love Steph Curry or Ben Simmons‘ and they tell me different things about the game,” said Derek Chang, the CEO of NBA China. “It’s no different than being back in the U.S. and listening to sports radio in the morning. The intensity, the passion for it, it’s pretty unbelievable. It really is a global game.”

 