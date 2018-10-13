Getty Images

Richard Jefferson retires from NBA

By Kurt Helin
Richard Jefferson, who in recent years has been the quintessential valuable veteran role player — including helping the 2016 Cavaliers to a title — has decided to walk away from the game.

Jefferson made the announcement official on Instagram, in a post where he touchingly talks about the passing of his father recently as well (he was shot in a drive-by shooting).

Well here’s my first post! In the last month I’ve dealt with two life changing events back to back. My decision to move on from basketball and the tragic passing of Big Rich. The support of my family and friends have been huge. This video was taken after he bbq’d for about 20 people, something he would do a few times every summer. All I would do is tell people that I was having people over to my house and the next question was “Is Big Rich on the grill?” He really was a true OG. I’m going to miss all his one-liners, his cooking and his ability to make a whole room laugh. Until next time!!!! #RIPPLAYAPLAYA #tripleOG PAPA REALLY WAS A ROLLING STONE!!! 😂😂✊🏽

Our condolences go out to Jefferson on his loss.

Jefferson was the No. 13 pick out of Arizona back in 2001 by the then New Jersey Nets and was part of that team when it went to back-to-back Finals. He went on to play 17 NBA seasons and played for eight franchises, averaging 22.2 points per game for the Nets back in 2005 and averaging double-digits in scoring in nine of his NBA seasons. In recent years he had been a very valuable role player, particularly for the Cavaliers and LeBron James in their title run. He was a guy Tyrone Lue could trust.

Jefferson will be missed around the league.

Sixers, Mike Muscala apologize for, denounce father’s “inappropriate and offensive” Tweets

By Kurt Helin
Once again the Sixers find themselves in the middle of another burner Twitter account controversy.

Saturday, Sixers GM Elton Brand released a statement calling Tweets from Mike Muscala‘s father on a secondary account “inappropriate and offensive.” Which is an understatement.

Muscala apologized for his father’s Tweets in a statement released by the Sixers.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize for my father’s offensive social media commentary. His comments were uncalled for and inappropriate, and they do not reflect who I am.”

Here is Brand’s statement.

Bob Muscala, Mike’s father, had a second Twitter account where he Tweeted some patently offensive things. They have been taken down, but on the Web noting truly dies.

Between Bryan Colangelo’s wife and Muscala’s father, lots of “the people around you can impact your job” lessons from the past six months around the NBA.

‘Our fans are everywhere’: NBA still growing internationally

Associated Press
ASSOCIATED PRESS — It was the final minute of a preseason game between Philadelphia and Dallas, the 76ers were up by four points with the ball, and thousands of fans were screaming “defense” at the top of their lungs.

A common scene, with an uncommon detail: The game was in China.

“Fantastic,” Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki marveled. “Shows our fans are everywhere.”

That fandom, and the importance of those international eyeballs, just keeps growing.

The NBA has been going overseas to play either preseason or regular season games for 40 years, and the global footprint of the league – not to mention its business interests – continues to expand. The league has opened up 11 international offices, establishing six academies on four continents and started broadcasting games to more than 200 countries and territories.

This season, the NBA heads back to Mexico and England for regular-season contests, after the 76ers and Mavericks played exhibitions in China earlier this month.

“I believe we can be the No. 1 sport in the world,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “When I look at the trajectory of growth, the fact that young people, boys and girls, continue to love this sport, are playing this sport, are engaged in the sport of basketball on social media or with online games, I don’t know what the limit is.”

The numbers touted by the NBA are impressive: 300 million people playing the game for fun in China alone, rapid growth in India over the past decade as that country is on pace to become the world’s most populous by 2025, an estimated 1 billion people around the globe – that’s basically 1 out of every 7 people alive – having some access to the NBA Finals.

And China – which got to cheer one of its countrymen, Ding Yanyuhang, in a preseason game there this year – is the dominant force in all that international traffic.

Marvin Johnson moved from the Miami area to China in 2017 to teach and coach at a basketball academy there. The first thing he saw when he deplaned in Beijing was a massive Li-Ning store, which was basically a shrine to Heat guard Dwyane Wade – who now has a lifetime contract to endorse the Chinese brand’s products.

“Anytime you go out to play basketball at a local court there is a plethora of NBA jerseys being worn by the players,” Johnson said. “If you ask any local playing basketball, they can’t name the players on the local Chinese Basketball Association team – but they can name their favorite players in the NBA in an instant.”

Wade and Heat teammate Udonis Haslem went to China this summer to promote Li-Ning. Everywhere they went, thousands of people were waiting, and that’s now standard for when any big-name NBA player heads to Asia. LeBron James has made an annual trip to China for years. Stephen Curry dropped some Mandarin on fans there when he visited this summer. Kevin Durant played HORSE and didn’t lose. Klay Thompson – or “China Klay” – lost at pop-a-shot.

“Life is too short to be serious all the time,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to be able to show your personality. That’s what I do when I come to China.”

Going to places like China is fun, for certain.

But it’s clearly smart NBA business now as well.

“It’s been that way for years,” Wade said. “They’re not just fans in China. They’re knowledgeable fans. They know everything about the Heat, about me, about UD, the finals, everything. It definitely speaks to the growth of not just our league but the game.”

Curry’s summer might have epitomized the marriage between the NBA and foreign cultures – not to mention cross-promotion.

He didn’t just go to China. He also hit the Philippines, England, France and Japan. He tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at a Japanese baseball game. He shot around with soccer star Neymar. He watched a Premier League game in England.

“One of the best summers that I’ve had,” Curry said.

The idea of going global for regular-season games obviously isn’t exclusive to the NBA.

Baseball opens next season in Japan with a two-game series between Seattle and Oakland. The NFL is playing three regular-season games in London in a three-week span that starts Sunday with – perhaps ironically – Seattle and Oakland beginning the slate there, too. The NHL is sending Florida and Winnipeg for a two-game series next month in Finland.

“We know what the future looks like,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said earlier this month from China, where he took in that 76ers-Mavericks series. “When you look at China, India and Africa, you’ve got about 60 percent of the world’s population in those three places. So we’re putting a lot of time in energy in how we become the No. 1 sport in those countries and those continents.”

In China, where Yao Ming really got things started as far as the NBA growth, the league is well on its way to that No. 1 spot.

It’s not uncommon to see fans watching streams of live NBA games on their phones during the morning commutes to work, since that’s when those games are happening in the U.S. and Canada. A weekly highlight show on Chinese television typically draws an audience of up to 30 million fans.

“I run into people here and they find out I work for the NBA and they say, `I love Steph Curry or Ben Simmons‘ and they tell me different things about the game,” said Derek Chang, the CEO of NBA China. “It’s no different than being back in the U.S. and listening to sports radio in the morning. The intensity, the passion for it, it’s pretty unbelievable. It really is a global game.”

 

Lonzo Ball has to cover up Big Baller Brand tattoo during NBA games

By Kurt Helin
A few weeks back, Cleveland’s J.R. Smith lost it when he was told by the league he had to cover up his tattoo of the Supreme clothing brand logo during games. Smith complied, but he wasn’t happy about it.

Smith is not alone.

The Lakers’ Lonzo Ball is playing with a patch on his arm to cover up the Big Baller Brand tattoo he has of his father’s company, something first reported by TMZ. Ball has a “BBB Born” tattoo on his right arm using the company logo, and it is covered now when he plays, as you can see on his arm in the photo above, or in this one.

The NBA’s rule is not new and is clear.

“NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair,” a league spokesman told NBC Sports back during the Smith incident.

If you want more clarification, here is the exact wording out of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Other than as may be incorporated into his Uniform and the manufacturer’s identification incorporated into his Sneakers, a player may not, during any NBA game, display any commercial, promotional, or charitable name, mark, logo or other identification, including but not limited to on his body, in his hair, or otherwise.

Ball, however, is not pushing back like Smith did.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops pre-season triple-double in just 25 minutes

By Kurt Helin
1 Comment

It’s just preseason. It’s just preseason.

But damn, this is impressive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo closed out the preseason with a “think of me when you talk MVP race” kind of game dropping 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists on a flatlined Timberwolves team Friday night (video above). And, he did it 25 minutes of playing time. Antetokounmpo shot 13-of-17 overall and was 2-of-5 from three.

If his jumper is working, if he has a legitimate three-point shot this season for coach Mike Budenholzer, nobody will be able to defend him.

The Bucks, as a team, knocked down 25 threes (on 48 attempts). Last season the Bucks averaged 24.7 three-point attempts per game and made just 8.8. New coach Mike Budenholzer is going to open up this offense.

Minnesota, playing without Jimmy Butler, looked like a team that was shell-shocked. As they have all preseason. And that’s not because of the Greek Freak, he just took advantage.

 