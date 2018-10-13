‘Our fans are everywhere’: NBA still growing internationally

Associated Press

ASSOCIATED PRESS — It was the final minute of a preseason game between Philadelphia and Dallas, the 76ers were up by four points with the ball, and thousands of fans were screaming “defense” at the top of their lungs.

A common scene, with an uncommon detail: The game was in China.

“Fantastic,” Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki marveled. “Shows our fans are everywhere.”

That fandom, and the importance of those international eyeballs, just keeps growing.

The NBA has been going overseas to play either preseason or regular season games for 40 years, and the global footprint of the league – not to mention its business interests – continues to expand. The league has opened up 11 international offices, establishing six academies on four continents and started broadcasting games to more than 200 countries and territories.

This season, the NBA heads back to Mexico and England for regular-season contests, after the 76ers and Mavericks played exhibitions in China earlier this month.

“I believe we can be the No. 1 sport in the world,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “When I look at the trajectory of growth, the fact that young people, boys and girls, continue to love this sport, are playing this sport, are engaged in the sport of basketball on social media or with online games, I don’t know what the limit is.”

The numbers touted by the NBA are impressive: 300 million people playing the game for fun in China alone, rapid growth in India over the past decade as that country is on pace to become the world’s most populous by 2025, an estimated 1 billion people around the globe – that’s basically 1 out of every 7 people alive – having some access to the NBA Finals.

And China – which got to cheer one of its countrymen, Ding Yanyuhang, in a preseason game there this year – is the dominant force in all that international traffic.

Marvin Johnson moved from the Miami area to China in 2017 to teach and coach at a basketball academy there. The first thing he saw when he deplaned in Beijing was a massive Li-Ning store, which was basically a shrine to Heat guard Dwyane Wade – who now has a lifetime contract to endorse the Chinese brand’s products.

“Anytime you go out to play basketball at a local court there is a plethora of NBA jerseys being worn by the players,” Johnson said. “If you ask any local playing basketball, they can’t name the players on the local Chinese Basketball Association team – but they can name their favorite players in the NBA in an instant.”

Wade and Heat teammate Udonis Haslem went to China this summer to promote Li-Ning. Everywhere they went, thousands of people were waiting, and that’s now standard for when any big-name NBA player heads to Asia. LeBron James has made an annual trip to China for years. Stephen Curry dropped some Mandarin on fans there when he visited this summer. Kevin Durant played HORSE and didn’t lose. Klay Thompson – or “China Klay” – lost at pop-a-shot.

“Life is too short to be serious all the time,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to be able to show your personality. That’s what I do when I come to China.”

Going to places like China is fun, for certain.

But it’s clearly smart NBA business now as well.

“It’s been that way for years,” Wade said. “They’re not just fans in China. They’re knowledgeable fans. They know everything about the Heat, about me, about UD, the finals, everything. It definitely speaks to the growth of not just our league but the game.”

Curry’s summer might have epitomized the marriage between the NBA and foreign cultures – not to mention cross-promotion.

He didn’t just go to China. He also hit the Philippines, England, France and Japan. He tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at a Japanese baseball game. He shot around with soccer star Neymar. He watched a Premier League game in England.

“One of the best summers that I’ve had,” Curry said.

The idea of going global for regular-season games obviously isn’t exclusive to the NBA.

Baseball opens next season in Japan with a two-game series between Seattle and Oakland. The NFL is playing three regular-season games in London in a three-week span that starts Sunday with – perhaps ironically – Seattle and Oakland beginning the slate there, too. The NHL is sending Florida and Winnipeg for a two-game series next month in Finland.

“We know what the future looks like,” NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum said earlier this month from China, where he took in that 76ers-Mavericks series. “When you look at China, India and Africa, you’ve got about 60 percent of the world’s population in those three places. So we’re putting a lot of time in energy in how we become the No. 1 sport in those countries and those continents.”

In China, where Yao Ming really got things started as far as the NBA growth, the league is well on its way to that No. 1 spot.

It’s not uncommon to see fans watching streams of live NBA games on their phones during the morning commutes to work, since that’s when those games are happening in the U.S. and Canada. A weekly highlight show on Chinese television typically draws an audience of up to 30 million fans.

“I run into people here and they find out I work for the NBA and they say, `I love Steph Curry or Ben Simmons‘ and they tell me different things about the game,” said Derek Chang, the CEO of NBA China. “It’s no different than being back in the U.S. and listening to sports radio in the morning. The intensity, the passion for it, it’s pretty unbelievable. It really is a global game.”

 

A few weeks back, Cleveland’s J.R. Smith lost it when he was told by the league he had to cover up his tattoo of the Supreme clothing brand logo during games. Smith complied, but he wasn’t happy about it.

Smith is not alone.

The Lakers’ Lonzo Ball is playing with a patch on his arm to cover up the Big Baller Brand tattoo he has of his father’s company, something first reported by TMZ. Ball has a “BBB Born” tattoo on his right arm using the company logo, and it is covered now when he plays, as you can see on his arm in the photo above, or in this one.

The NBA’s rule is not new and is clear.

“NBA rules prohibit players from displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair,” a league spokesman told NBC Sports back during the Smith incident.

If you want more clarification, here is the exact wording out of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Other than as may be incorporated into his Uniform and the manufacturer’s identification incorporated into his Sneakers, a player may not, during any NBA game, display any commercial, promotional, or charitable name, mark, logo or other identification, including but not limited to on his body, in his hair, or otherwise.

Ball, however, is not pushing back like Smith did.

It’s just preseason. It’s just preseason.

But damn, this is impressive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo closed out the preseason with a “think of me when you talk MVP race” kind of game dropping 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists on a flatlined Timberwolves team Friday night (video above). And, he did it 25 minutes of playing time. Antetokounmpo shot 13-of-17 overall and was 2-of-5 from three.

If his jumper is working, if he has a legitimate three-point shot this season for coach Mike Budenholzer, nobody will be able to defend him.

The Bucks, as a team, knocked down 25 threes (on 48 attempts). Last season the Bucks averaged 24.7 three-point attempts per game and made just 8.8. New coach Mike Budenholzer is going to open up this offense.

Minnesota, playing without Jimmy Butler, looked like a team that was shell-shocked. As they have all preseason. And that’s not because of the Greek Freak, he just took advantage.

 

We knew how this was going to end. It was going to be as big a surprise as the ending of “First Man.” (Hint: The Americans make it to the moon, it wasn’t faked.)

Saturday it finally happened: The New York Knicks have waived and stretched the contract of Joakim Noah, the team announced Saturday. It’s the end of the disastrous four-year, $72.6 million contract that Phil Jackson signed Noah to, which ended up being an anchor on the Knicks rebuilding efforts. In the pantheon of horrible Summer of 2016 contracts — Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng, so many others — Noah stood out as the worst, the biggest train wreck of them all.

The Knicks were hoping for a discount from Noah to get out of his contract (as Deng did, for example). However, with no NBA prospects out there (as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski among many others), Noah had no incentive to offer a break to the Knicks. So he didn’t.

Because of the timing of this waive and stretch (as the Knicks planned), Noah will get his full $18.5 million for this season, it is his final season of $19.3 million that will be stretched out over the next three years. Bobby Marks of ESPN broke it down:

New York will incur an $18.5M cap hit in 2018-19 that will be reduced by $522,252 if the center signs a 1 year $2.4M (minimum exception) guaranteed contract with a new team. For the next 3 seasons (2019-20 to 2021-22), New York will be charged $6.4M on the $19.3M amount owed to Noah. If the Knicks do not give Kristaps Porzingis a max rookie extension by Oct.15, New York projects to have $31M in room next summer. The room will increase to $38M if Lance Thomas is waived.

That’s enough cap room to chase a max salary player such as Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving (not that they are coming to NYC, relax people, they are merely free agent max players next summer used as an example). There was some thought the Knicks would hold off and use him as salary ballast in a trade (or maybe another team would want him, so he would take a buyout discount), but the contract was unmovable, so they just decided to bite the bullet now.

Noah is now an unrestricted free agent.

However, there is little to no traction for him with other NBA teams. Noah has battled injuries and played in just 53 games over two seasons with the Knicks, and when he has gotten on the court he has looked like a shell of the former Defensive Player of the Year. Father time has won the race. Maybe midseason a team takes a flier on Noah, but I wouldn’t bet on it (teams taking a flier on a big usually prefer a younger player they might develop into a long-term player for them).

Even if Pat Riley didn’t call Tom Thibodeau a “MFer” when the Jimmy Butler trade fell apart, don’t take that for a sign everything is just fine between the sides.

While there are conflicting reports on this, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that the Heat have not pushed to start up talks with the Timberwolves again.

The Heat, according to a source familiar with the dealings, “are not trying to re-engage” in Butler the talks. The process, however, seemingly remains fluid in light of Butler’s recent behavior and comments.

There are other reports that the Heat are open to starting trade talks again, so what was told to Winderman could be spin to try to force Minnesota to pick up the phone. However, at this point, it’s hard to imagine the Heat upping their offer (which reportedly was Josh Richardson, Dion Waiters, and a protected first-round pick). Miami is the only team that Minnesota has had any real trade traction with.

One date to watch: Oct. 19, next Friday. That’s the Timberwolves first home game, against the Cavaliers, and Minnesota fans will not be kind to Butler after he has asked out. It’s a concern for the team and could genuinely be an embarrassment (on top of all the other embarrassments around the Butler trade drama). If a trade is going to get done soon it because Minnesota owner Glen Taylor steps up and makes it happen, and maybe trying to avoid a scene in his home building will motivate him. Maybe. But nothing else yet has.

This is a soap opera that, like its daytime television counterparts, could drag on and on and on seemingly forever.

 