NBA experimenting with harsher penalty for transition intentional fouls in minor league

That new rule about the shot clock resetting to 14, rather than 24, seconds after an offensive rebound? The NBA first experimented with it in its minor league the last couple years.

So, this year’s minor-league experimental rules could be coming to the top league soon:

14-Second Reset on Advance: The shot clock will reset to 14 seconds or will remain the same, whichever is lower, anytime the ball is advanced to the frontcourt following a reset (formerly known as a reset timeout) or a team timeout. Transition Take Foul: A transition take foul occurs when a defender commits a take foul (a foul in which the defender does not make a play on the ball) against an offensive player who has the ball or has just released a pass; a foul is committed during a transition scoring opportunity; and a foul does not meet the criteria for a clear path foul. The fouled team may select any player in the game to shoot one free throw and retains the ball at the point of interruption.

I love the second rule. Fastbreaks are thrilling – but also so beneficial for offenses, it’s smart for defenses to foul and stop the play. Yet, those cheap fouls ruin the entertaining situation. So, it’s on the league to change the incentives and create a better product. It seems this rule will accomplish that.

Here’s an example of what will now be a transition take foul:

I’m less certain on the 14-second reset on advances. Will this cause teams to take fewer late timeouts just to advance the ball, preferring more time to run their offense? That could be good. Or will those timeouts still occur, but just be followed by more rushed shots? That doesn’t sound so great.

Those unknowns effects of the rule are precisely why the NBA is experimenting in the first place. Better to work out the kinks in the minors before calling up the rules to the top level.