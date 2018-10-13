Jamal Crawford to Phoenix? The sides reportedly talked Friday.

Phoenix fired GM Ryan McDonough this week, putting former player James Jones in the big chair for now (and maybe permanently). Jones’ first job? Get a quality point guard…

Or, get Jamal Crawford. From the well connected John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 in Phoenix.

Free agent guard Jamal Crawford is visiting with GM James Jones and coach Igor Kokoskov today. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) October 12, 2018

Crawford may be 38, and his skills and efficiency may be declining, but he still averaged 10.3 points per game last season, and he could help a lot of teams. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is a volume scorer who can be a playmaker but primarily creates shots for himself, and is not an interested defender. However, unleash him on a second unit and he’ll get buckets and help the team.

Is that what the Suns need? There is potential with the young core — Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren, Mikal Bridges — and the logical move would be to find a young point guard then play these kids heavy minutes and let them learn and grow. However, there seems to be a “get to the playoffs now” push from impatient owner Robert Sarver (for the record, no way the Suns make the playoffs in the West this year). Crawford seems more in line with that line of thinking.

Crawford has met with a number of teams (most recently the Spurs) and no deal yet. This landing spot doesn’t make sense, but it’s the Suns who knows. We’ll see what happens.