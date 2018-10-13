Jamal Crawford to Phoenix? The sides reportedly talked Friday.

Crawford may be 38, and his skills and efficiency may be declining, but he still averaged 10.3 points per game last season, and he could help a lot of teams. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is a volume scorer who can be a playmaker but primarily creates shots for himself, and is not an interested defender. However, unleash him on a second unit and he’ll get buckets and help the team.
Is that what the Suns need? There is potential with the young core — Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren, Mikal Bridges — and the logical move would be to find a young point guard then play these kids heavy minutes and let them learn and grow. However, there seems to be a “get to the playoffs now” push from impatient owner Robert Sarver (for the record, no way the Suns make the playoffs in the West this year). Crawford seems more in line with that line of thinking.
Crawford has met with a number of teams (most recently the Spurs) and no deal yet. This landing spot doesn’t make sense, but it’s the Suns who knows. We’ll see what happens.
NBA experimenting with harsher penalty for transition intentional fouls in minor league
That new rule about the shot clock resetting to 14, rather than 24, seconds after an offensive rebound? The NBA first experimented with it in its minor league the last couple years.
So, this year’s minor-league experimental rules could be coming to the top league soon:
14-Second Reset on Advance: The shot clock will reset to 14 seconds or will remain the same, whichever is lower, anytime the ball is advanced to the frontcourt following a reset (formerly known as a reset timeout) or a team timeout.
Transition Take Foul: A transition take foul occurs when a defender commits a take foul (a foul in which the defender does not make a play on the ball) against an offensive player who has the ball or has just released a pass; a foul is committed during a transition scoring opportunity; and a foul does not meet the criteria for a clear path foul. The fouled team may select any player in the game to shoot one free throw and retains the ball at the point of interruption.
I love the second rule. Fastbreaks are thrilling – but also so beneficial for offenses, it’s smart for defenses to foul and stop the play. Yet, those cheap fouls ruin the entertaining situation. So, it’s on the league to change the incentives and create a better product. It seems this rule will accomplish that.
Here’s an example of what will now be a transition take foul:
I’m less certain on the 14-second reset on advances. Will this cause teams to take fewer late timeouts just to advance the ball, preferring more time to run their offense? That could be good. Or will those timeouts still occur, but just be followed by more rushed shots? That doesn’t sound so great.
Those unknowns effects of the rule are precisely why the NBA is experimenting in the first place. Better to work out the kinks in the minors before calling up the rules to the top level.
Lakers’ Michael Beasley ejected after jawing with Draymond Green
The Lakers’ Michael Beasley was ejected from a preseason game against the Warriors Friday night after a disagreement with Draymond Green. Beasley had been trying to back down Green in the paint when Damian Jones reached in and fouled Beasley. At that point, Beasley turned and got in the face of Green and picked up a quick technical as referees and teammates separated them.
After that Green and Beasley were walking side by side and continuing their “conversation” and while nothing physical was happening the refs stepped in to get between them. At that point one official gave Beasley a second technical, apparently for something he said.
If the officials want to give a tech for the first part of this nobody will have a problem with that. While we don’t know what was said in the second part, this seems like a very quick trigger.
Bottom line, if Draymond Green is this calm, maybe the situation doesn’t really warrant an ejection.
DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki‘s debut in his record 21st season with the Dallas Mavericks won’t be in the opener.
Coach Rick Carlisle said Friday the 40-year-old Nowitzki will miss “multiple weeks” with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April. The Mavericks open the season Wednesday in Phoenix.
Nowitzki said he had a setback when he started playing again about a week before training camp. He hasn’t practiced in the preseason. The surgery just before the end of last season was to remove bone spurs.
Carlisle said the 13-time All-Star was doing better but hasn’t done any significant work on the court.
Report: Justise Winslow agrees to three-year extension with Heat
They found the sweet spot: Justise Winslow has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Miami Heat, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by other sources.
Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow has agreed to a three-year, $39M extension, league sources tell ESPN. Roc Nation and Heat completed work on rookie extension ahead of Monday’s deadline.
This move makes it difficult to include Winslow in any trades, but that did not seem to be on the table anyway with the Timberwolves preferring Josh Richardson in any deal.
Winslow brings versatility, he’s really a forward but back in 2016 was closing games as the team’s center, while last season he was playing backup point guard. He is a strong defender, however, he has never been consistent on offense nor lived up to his potential. He averaged 7.8 points per game in nearly 25 minutes a night last season, and he shot 38 percent from three.
Winslow is a solid rotation player for the Heat, and this contract gives him a chance to reach all that potential and get a bigger payday down the line. Not that $39 million is all that bad.